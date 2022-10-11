Read full article on original website
Related
Hannibal Woman Charged with 2nd Degree Murder in Assault Death
There is yet another murder charge that's been filed in connection with the October 9, 2022 assault that resulted in death in the 100 block of North Main in Hannibal. A Hannibal woman has been charged with murder in the 2nd degree. The Hannibal Police Department in a press release...
muddyrivernews.com
Another Quincy man arrested after early Friday fight at Club Gen Z, faces armed violence charges
QUINCY — A second Quincy man has been arrested in connection to an early morning fight on Oct. 7. The Quincy Police Department reported a fight at 2:29 a.m. Friday involving as many as 15 people started inside Club Gen Z, 906 Hampshire, then carried outside of the club. One male involved was taken to the hospital with injuries consistent with a stabbing.
muddyrivernews.com
Two Hannibal men jailed, charged with first-degree assault in Sunday morning death outside Hannibal bar
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Two people are facing first-degree assault charges in connection to the death of a Hannibal man on Sunday morning. Thomas D.C. Payne, 29, of Hannibal and Jordan A. Payne, 27, of Hannibal now are in custody after an investigation by the Hannibal Police Department, Marion County Sheriff’s Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control. Warrants were issued Tuesday in the 10th Judicial Circuit of Marion County.
kjluradio.com
Columbia man sentenced for stealing Centralia dump truck after armed robbery
A Columbia man pleads guilty to using a stolen dump truck as a getaway vehicle. It was last Friday when Jonathan Morrow pleaded down to one count of stealing and tampering with a motor vehicle. He was sentenced to ten years on the stealing charge and seven years on the tampering charge. The court also gave him credit for 162 days he’d already served.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kchi.com
Two Arrests By The Highway Patrol
Two arrests for the area counties are in the Highway Patrol report for Tuesday. In Caldwell County at about 11:55 am, Troopers arrested 58-year-old John C Rueschhoff of Exxcello for alleged DWI and speeding. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center. In Shelby County at about 1:35 pm,...
recordpatriot.com
Police beat for Wednesday, Oct. 12
• Abby J. Christison, 29, of 827 Cox St. was arrested at 6:26 p.m. Monday on a disorderly conduct charge after police said she caused a disturbance earlier in the day in the 800 block of North Diamond Street. • Malaki C. Vaughn, 20, of 201 Colyer Lane, New Berlin,...
KBUR
Keokuk man arrested or possession of marijuana
Keokuk, IA- The Lee County Narcotics Task Force has announced the arrest of a Keokuk man on felony drug charges. 37-year-old Kalief Farrell of Keokuk was arrested Monday, October 10th, in the 10 block of North 7th Street in Keokuk. Farrell is charged with Delivery of a Controlled Substance; Marijuana.
muddyrivernews.com
Griggsville man facing several drug charges after his arrest
GRIGGSVILLE, Ill. — A Griggsville man is facing several drug charges after his arrest. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department executed a court-authorized search warrant at 7:10 p.m. Sept. 23 at a residence in the 400 block of W. Washington Street in Griggsville. After an investigation, Edward E. Hull,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
muddyrivernews.com
Yohn upset after motion denied, storms out of courtroom; trial set to begin Nov. 14
QUINCY — After debating with Judge Roger Thomson about the start date of his jury trial in November, a frustrated Bradley Yohn abruptly stormed out of an Adams County courtroom Wednesday morning with help from several bailiffs and court security personnel. Yohn, a Springfield man charged with four Class...
muddyrivernews.com
Griggsville man facing drug, firearm charges
GRIGGSVILLE, Ill. — A Griggsville man was lodged in the Pike County Jail and faces drug and firearm charges. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department executed a court-authorized search warrant at 8:30 p.m. Sept. 26 at a residence in the 400 block of North Stanford Street in Griggsville. After an investigation, Travis R. Brown, 39, was arrested on the following charges:
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Oct. 11, 2022
Alexandra J Shores (24) 609 S 14th for Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid Accident at State & Glendale PTC 147. Michael C Cook (40) 1218 Madisom for Shoplifting at 1400 Harrison NTA 143. Paige S Brady (36) Homeless for Retail Theft at 837 Jefferson Lodged 147. Gary A Foreman...
khqa.com
Man stabbed after altercation outside Quincy nightclub
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — One man was stabbed early Friday morning during an altercation that escalated outside of a Quincy nightclub. Police were called to the Gen Z nightclub, located in the 900 block of Hampshire St., after a fight broke out inside the club involving between 10-15. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
krcgtv.com
Three hurt in Audrain County crash when car hydroplaned
Three people were hurt after a crash on Highway 54 in Audrain County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash report, Kyle Vomund was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Camero west on 54, east of Route HH Tuesday at 6 pm. The Camero hydroplaned and went off the left...
Secretary for family-owned Missouri business admits embezzling $1.2M
A woman working for a family-owned agricultural business in Ralls County admitted last week to stealing more than a million dollars from her employer over a six-year period.
khqa.com
Man hospitalized after seriously injured in attack
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — A man who was badly injured in an attack in Hannibal was rushed to a hospital and then transferred to a trauma center for treatment. Around 1:50 a.m. on Sunday, police were called to the 100 block of North Main for a report on the assault. When officers arrived, they found the victim who had sustained serious injuries.
muddyrivernews.com
Troup says no negotiating sessions are scheduled with police union; Farha, Reis express dissatisfaction
QUINCY — Quincy Mayor Mike Troup was asked after Monday’s Quincy City Council meeting if negotiating sessions are scheduled between the Police Benevolent and Protective Association Labor Unit 12, which represents the officers and supervisors with the Quincy Police Department, and the city of Quincy. Troup simply replied,...
muddyrivernews.com
MRN THIS WEEK: Josh Jones and the Safe-T Act
Adams County Assistant State’s Attorney talks about the potential ramifications when no cash bail goes into effect in Illinois January 1. For background, Muddy River News ran this Capitol News Illinois story last month. There is also a forum discussing the Safe-T Act at John Wood Community College on...
muddyrivernews.com
Aldermen approve language regulating honeybees in Quincy
QUINCY — Aldermen voted during Monday night’s meeting of the Quincy City Council to approve an ordinance regulating how many honeybees or hives a homeowner could have. “Well, you know, we’ve got language in the city code about ducks and waterfowl and chickens,” said Chuck Bevelheimer, director of planning and development. “Honeybees? Who’d have thought?”
Forecasters Calling for a Very Wet Winter for Missouri & Illinois
This is one of those predictions I really hope is wrong since I'm not a fan of snow. The Climate Prediction Center is calling for a very wet winter right now for the tri-state area and specifically in Missouri and Illinois. Out of curiosity, I checked the National Weather Service/NOAA...
muddyrivernews.com
“Voices for Choice” holds demonstrations in Quincy and Hannibal
Bringing attention to the importance of voting and women’s rights over their own bodies, Voices for Choice, a local group of concerned citizens, assembled and held demonstrations Saturday in Quincy and Hannibal. About 40 people gathered with their signs in support of women’s pro-choice rights on the corner of...
KICK AM 1530
Quincy, IL
20K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
KICK AM 1530 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://kickam1530.com
Comments / 0