click orlando
Orlando-area haunted houses, trails to check out this spooky season
ORLANDO, Fla. – From haunted houses, trails or drive-thru haunts, we have various options to check out in October. Here are some Orlando-area frights you can experience:. [TRENDING: Win four 3-day park hopper passes to Walt Disney World | Become a News 6 Insider]. Altamonte Springs. A Petrified Forest...
Guide to pride: What to know about Coming Out with Pride Orlando this weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida, it’s time to show your pride. Come Out with Pride’s Pride event returns to being an in-person event on Saturday at Lake Eola Park, bringing back all the colorful fun we remember from pre-pandemic days. Here are some things to know before...
mycentralfloridafamily.com
Maker Faire Orlando Returns in 2022
Maker Faire Orlando Returns in 2022 – Maker Faire Orlando is a non-profit, community-organized, celebration featuring local do-it-yourself science, art, rockets, robots, crafts, technology, music and hands-on activities. The family-friendly showcase of invention, creativity and resourcefulness returns Nov. 5-6, 2022 where people show what they are making and share what they are learning at the 10th annual event to be held at the Central Florida Fairgrounds.
mynews13.com
Give Kids the World's Night of a Million Lights to return at new venue
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Give Kids the World Village's popular holiday event Night of a Million Lights will return this year after all — but in a new venue. Give Kids the World Village has announced that Night of a Million Lights will return this year. The holiday event...
click orlando
Disney reveals finisher medals for 2023 Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend
BAY LAKE, Fla. – RunDisney has shared a first-look at the finisher medals for its 2023 Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend. The four-day event, which is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year, takes place at Walt Disney World beginning Feb. 23. Runners will have the chance to participate in...
fox35orlando.com
Company will pay you $1,000 to watch Disney's 'Hocus Pocus' movies
ORLANDO, Fla. - Do you love the ‘Hocus Pocus’ movies? A new Halloween challenge could score you $1,000 just for watching them!. The company Smart Capital Mind is looking for the ultimate fan of the Sanderson Sisters to watch Disney's ‘Hocus Pocus’ and the newly-released sequel ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ – then tell them what you think!
disneyfanatic.com
Just Five Months After Opening New Disney Store Billboard Damaged
In more news of maintenance issues from the Disney properties, a billboard at the new Walt Disney World store is already showing signs of damage. The Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort are known to be some of the best Disney vacation spots. But, there have been a fair few issues at the Disney Parks recently, be that because of Guests behaving in less than stellar and unacceptable ways or because of problems on account of the Park itself. Many a time, the issues have been centered around maintenance.
luxury-houses.net
Asking for $8.895 Million, This Elegant Estate in Orlando is The Perfect Blend of Sophistication and Resort Living
The Home in Orlando, a Spanish style residence nestled within the private residential community of Golden Oak with resort features including an expansive chef’s kitchen, Four Seasons catering kitchen, elevator, 3-car garage and two flex rooms is now available for sale. This home located at 10285 Summer Meadow Way, Orlando, Florida offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Anna McKee (Phone: 407-939-5842 | 407-939-5577) at Golden Oak Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Orlando.
Weird Al Yankovic gets 'Ridiculously Seff-Indulgent' on stage in Orlando this weekend
You can pretty much measure a band’s pop-culture currency by whether or not Weird Al Yankovic has parodied one of their tunes. In fact, most acts consider the request an honor and a rite of passage — rightfully so. Weird Al has helped define and document the shape-shifting zeitgeist since the early ’80s. On a personal note, the first “real” concert I experienced as a teen was when he was the touring opener for the Monkees in 1987.
fox35orlando.com
10 scary urban legends, haunted places to visit in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - It's almost Halloween and that means it's time to get into the spooky spirit. If you're looking for ways to get your scare on, look no further than Central Florida!. From haunted hotel rooms to floating lights, there are plenty of urban legends and haunted spots that...
click orlando
Kennedy Space Center offers limited-time ticket deal for Brevard County residents
MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex will soon offer Brevard County residents discounted tickets during its 2022 Salute to Brevard event. Beginning Oct. 17, residents who show proof of residency can purchase one-day admission for a reduced rate of $19 plus tax for adults, and $14 plus tax for children ages 3 to 11.
Korean bakery chain Paris Baguette opened in Winter Park, MM Club gets exclusive, Taco Kat is coming soon and more food news
OPENINGS/CLOSINGS Taco Kat, the newest concept from Team Market Group (Plantees, The Wellborn, Robinson Room, Mathers Social Gathering), opens Oct. 18 at 11 S. Court Ave. in the old Cleo’s Lounge space downtown. The taqueria and tequila lounge will specialize in Sonoran-style tacos using imported Sonoran flour for a true taste of th Northern Mexican staple ... Swine & Sons has opened its expanded Winter Park eatery inside Foxtail’s Farmhouse at 1282 N. Orange Ave. in Winter Park.
WDW News Today
Discount Now Available on Frankenstein Popcorn Bucket at Universal Orlando Resort
There is now a purchase-with-purchase discount available on the Studio Screamers Frankenstein popcorn bucket from Universal Orlando Resort. This bucket was released with a $25 price, which was later raised to $38. Guests can now purchase the bucket for $28 with a qualifying purchase of $45 or more. The first...
disneydining.com
Universal Studios Orlando Announces the Permanent Closure of Location Inside Park
A guest offering at Universal Studios Orlando Resort has announced its permanent closure, according to GottaGoOrlando. Universal Studios Orlando Resort currently has two theme parks–Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure–and a water park–Volcano Bay. A brand-new theme park, Epic Universe, is under construction and is projected to open to guests in 2025.
wogx.com
Hot meals delivered to Florida neighborhoods hit by Hurricane Ian
An unexpected helpful gesture in the ravished neighborhoods of Hurricane Ian's path can really brighten someone’s day. As Good Day Orlando's David Martin shows you, free hot meals delivered door to door truly defines “neighbors helping neighbors.” it’s also a prime example of why we love Florida.
piratesandprincesses.net
How Would You Sleep Nine People On-Site at Universal Orlando?
As families get larger or travel groups get larger, finding affordable hotel accommodations for an Orlando area theme parks vacations stresses guests. With a family suite at a value plus level hotel at Walt Disney World will cost you about $500/night to sleep six, what should a group do? A suite that sleeps eight at Cabana Bay Beach Resort will most likely cost you event more. Many large groups have gone to stay in villas and condos off-site to save money. Yet, that most likely demands a car hire/ car rental. The Aventura Hotel at Universal Orlando might have an option for your large group. In September, I stayed in a suite that sleeps nine people. The total cost on this occasion was less than both options already mention on-site at theme park resorts.
bungalower
Hong Kong-style diner coming to Mills 50
As first reported by Faiyaz Kara for Orlando Weekly, a new Orlando outpost of Tampa’s Sweet Buns (Instagram) is coming to Mills 50. The concept is owned by John Zhao who also owns YH Seafood Clubhouse and Pho 813 and will be opening in the King Cajun Shack space at 2021 E. Colonial Drive [GMap]. Once open, Sweet Buns will be a Hong Kong-style diner offering a variety of baked goods as well.
spacecoastdaily.com
Melbourne Main Street to Host Downtown Melbourne Food and Wine Festival Nov. 12
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – The Downtown Melbourne Food and Wine Festival is Brevard’s premiere culinary experience showcasing bites and sips from Space Coast restaurants, craft breweries, wine, spirits, coffee and desserts. One ticket provides access to all the festival offers, including food, drinks, live entertainment...
BB.Q Chicken to Open Second Orlando Location
The brand offers a variety of fried chicken flavors and heat levels such as Gang-Jeong, Spicy Golden Original, and Wings of Fire.
Token Ramen to Expand Central Florida Footprint
Until the Narcoossee Road location opens its doors, foodies can visit Token Ramen restaurants in nearby Tampa and in other major Floridian cities.
