As families get larger or travel groups get larger, finding affordable hotel accommodations for an Orlando area theme parks vacations stresses guests. With a family suite at a value plus level hotel at Walt Disney World will cost you about $500/night to sleep six, what should a group do? A suite that sleeps eight at Cabana Bay Beach Resort will most likely cost you event more. Many large groups have gone to stay in villas and condos off-site to save money. Yet, that most likely demands a car hire/ car rental. The Aventura Hotel at Universal Orlando might have an option for your large group. In September, I stayed in a suite that sleeps nine people. The total cost on this occasion was less than both options already mention on-site at theme park resorts.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO