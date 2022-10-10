ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Albany Herald

Millions flow to top Georgia campaigns, down-ballot candidates

ATLANTA — Candidates for statewide office just reported their latest fundraising haul as they enter the homestretch of Georgia’s midterm election. Here’s a quick-and-dirty rundown on the size of these candidates’ war chests in Georgia’s marquee races. Early voting starts on Monday. U.S. Senate: In...
GEORGIA STATE
Albany Herald

Man accused of killing 5 people in South Carolina before being caught was allegedly on meth and had been awake for days, authorities say

A man accused of killing five people in South Carolina was arrested in neighboring Georgia after he allegedly committed another crime, authorities said Tuesday. Deputies arrested James Douglas Drayton of Spartanburg, South Carolina, on Monday after he robbed a gas station with a weapon, according to a release from the sheriff's office in Burke County, Georgia.
SPARTANBURG, SC
Albany Herald

Suspect accused of killing California family of four pleads not guilty

The man suspected of kidnapping and killing a California family of four entered a not guilty plea in court on Thursday, Merced County Chief Deputy District Attorney Matthew Serratto told CNN. Jesus Salgado is charged with four counts of first degree murder for the death of 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her...
MERCED COUNTY, CA

