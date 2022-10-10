Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
Millions flow to top Georgia campaigns, down-ballot candidates
ATLANTA — Candidates for statewide office just reported their latest fundraising haul as they enter the homestretch of Georgia’s midterm election. Here’s a quick-and-dirty rundown on the size of these candidates’ war chests in Georgia’s marquee races. Early voting starts on Monday. U.S. Senate: In...
Albany Herald
Man accused of killing 5 people in South Carolina before being caught was allegedly on meth and had been awake for days, authorities say
A man accused of killing five people in South Carolina was arrested in neighboring Georgia after he allegedly committed another crime, authorities said Tuesday. Deputies arrested James Douglas Drayton of Spartanburg, South Carolina, on Monday after he robbed a gas station with a weapon, according to a release from the sheriff's office in Burke County, Georgia.
Albany Herald
Suspect accused of killing California family of four pleads not guilty
The man suspected of kidnapping and killing a California family of four entered a not guilty plea in court on Thursday, Merced County Chief Deputy District Attorney Matthew Serratto told CNN. Jesus Salgado is charged with four counts of first degree murder for the death of 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her...
Albany Herald
Hundreds of homes are already underwater, and this river is expected to stay flooded through Thanksgiving
Hundreds of homes in central Florida are still submerged in floodwater as the St. Johns -- a notoriously lazy river on the east side of the peninsula -- lethargically drains the historic rainfall that Hurricane Ian dropped nearly two weeks ago. The river is going to spend at least the...
