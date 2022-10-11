Read full article on original website
Next Generation AbramsX Tank Will Have Hybrid Power Plant
General Dynamics Land SystemsThe next-generation Abrams tank is designed to be more fuel efficient, quieter, lighter, and have a smaller crew, among other features.
Jalopnik
Please Don’t Give the Robots Guns, Pleads Boston Dynamics
By now, everyone’s seen the videos of Boston Dynamics robot dog, Spot. It can walk, run, hop on two legs and even dance—it’s mighty impressive. But with every video released by the American robotics firm, it felt like we were edging closer to the ultimate goal of four-legged drones that could be equipped for battle and replace soldiers. A pretty terrifying idea.
BAE Systems’ Viper Memory Loader Verifier II will improve F-16 maintenance cybersecurity
FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- BAE Systems has released the Viper Memory Loader Verifier II (MLV II), a new version of a world-leading maintenance capability that will reduce vulnerability to cyber-attacks for F-16 aircraft. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005742/en/ BAE Systems has released the Viper Memory Loader Verifier II, a new version of a world-leading maintenance capability that will reduce vulnerability to cyber-attacks for F-16 aircraft. (Credit: BAE Systems)
SpaceNews.com
Former SES CEO joins megaconstellation startup E-Space
TAMPA, Fla. — Former SES CEO Karim Michel Sabbagh has returned to the space industry to oversee strategy in Europe and the Middle East for E-Space, the connectivity startup plotting a network of hundreds of thousands of satellites. Sabbagh left SES in April 2018 after four years with the...
boatingindustry.com
Avikus to demonstrate autonomous navigation at FLIBS 2022
AVIKUS, HD Hyundai's autonomous navigation in-house startup, announced its plans to participate in the 2022 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS). The company will introduce and showcase ‘Neuboat’, an autonomous phase-2 navigation solution for leisure boats leveraging the power of the Avikus Navigation Assistant System (NAS) and Docking Assistant System (DAS).
beckersspine.com
University Orthopedics adds Dr. Vamsy Bobba to spine center
East Providence, R.I.-based University Orthopedics has added Vamsy Bobba, MD, to its Center for Spine Health, according to an Oct. 11 press release sent to Becker's. Dr. Bobba is a spine surgeon who specializes in cervical, thoracic and lumbar spine conditions, and will treat patients across three locations in Rhode Island and Massachusetts.
generalaviationnews.com
Unusual Attitude Training expands fleet
Unusual Attitude Training (UAT), a division of Stallion 51 at the Kissimmee Gateway Airport (KISM) in Florida, has added a second Aero Vodochody L-39 Albatross jet to its fleet of upset prevention and recovery training (UPRT) aircraft. “Throughout my many years of experience in the personal and corporate aviation worlds,...
beckersspine.com
Spectrum Health breaks ground on Michigan orthopedic facility with ASC
Healthcare project management services company Hammes Healthcare broke ground on a 117,000-square-foot Spectrum Health facility in Grand Rapids, Mich. The new Orthopedic Health & Performance Center will house advanced orthopedic care, an orthopedic ASC, physician and occupational therapy, performance training spaces and orthopedic urgent care. Hammes is Spectrum's representative for...
3DPrint.com
Desktop Metal 3D Printing Gets Digital Overhaul from Siemens
As 3D printing firms weather the economic downturn, industrial giants are able to further ingrain themselves into the additive manufacturing (AM) industry. The latest example of this is a new partnership between Siemens (FWB: SIE) and Desktop Metal (NYSE: DM). The deal will see Siemens technology integrated into Desktop Metal 3D printers to further industrialize its AM for “the world’s largest manufacturers.”
csengineermag.com
FUKUI COMPUTER Partners with Bentley Systems to Promote Digital Transformation in Japan’s Infrastructure Field
FUKUI COMPUTER will leverage digital technologies from Bentley Systems to provide solutions for Digital Transformation (DX) in Japan’s infrastructure field promoted by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism. FUKUI COMPUTER, Inc (Head Office: Sakai City, Fukui Prefecture; President: Tadashi Sugita), the CAD vendor for the construction industry,...
Motorola Solutions Unveils Mobile Field-Based Innovations at IACP 2022
DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) today announced new public safety technology advancements that support a mobile-first approach to preparing officers with the information they need to make the best and safest decisions. These include a first-of-its-kind public safety application for Apple CarPlay to transform field operations, as well as the integration of video footage from emergency response drones and robots into CommandCentral Aware. Bringing video and information from a variety of field devices onto a single pane of glass in the command center gives agencies the awareness and information they need to carry out their missions more safely and efficiently. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005405/en/ Western Australia Police responding to an event using Motorola Solution’s Apple CarPlay integration. Credit: Motorola Solutions
equalocean.com
LiDAR Maker RoboSense and Autonomous Driving Provider Pony.ai Established Partnership
On October 12, RoboSense (Chinese: 速腾聚创), a leading provider of smart LiDAR sensor systems, announced that it had established a new strategic partnership with Pony.ai (Chinese: 小马智行), a global autonomous driving technology company. The two parties are expected to start a full business chain cooperation on autonomous driving and smart transportation.
AEye Named “Traffic Technology Company of the Year” by AutoTech Breakthrough
DUBLIN, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR), a global leader in adaptive, high-performance lidar solutions, today announced it has been selected as winner of the prestigious “Traffic Technology Company of the Year” award by AutoTech Breakthrough. The 2022 award program attracted more than 1,500 nominations from over 15 different countries. AEye was evaluated and recognized for its 4Sight™ Intelligent Sensing Platform, which began shipping from the company’s contract manufacturer, Sanmina, in September. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005386/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
Analog Devices and Keysight Technologies Join Forces to Advance the Adoption of Phased Array Technology
WILMINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- Analog Devices, Inc (Nasdaq: ADI) and Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) today announced their collaboration to advance the adoption of phased array technology. This technology is key to realizing ubiquitous connectivity and sensing by simplifying development stages associated with creating satellite communication, radar, and phased array systems. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005391/en/ Analog Devices and Keysight Technologies join forces to advance the adoption of phased array technology. (Graphic: Business Wire)
marinelink.com
Thrustmaster to Supply Propulsion for DARPA Uncrewed Vessel
Thrustmaster of Texas, Inc. announce it is providing a customized thruster propulsion system to SERCO, Inc. in support of its recently awarded No Manning Required Ship (NOMARS) contract from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA). The advanced platform design has been developed by SERCO to meet the performance requirements...
Aviation International News
Honda Aircraft Announces Upgrades for HondaJet Elite
HondaJet Elite operators will be able to improve performance and upgrade avionics software on their aircraft under a new upgrade package for the light twinjet. Developed by Honda Aircraft’s advanced performance modification group, the upgrade will increase maximum takeoff weight by 200 pounds, enabling operators to fly up to 120 nm farther at a higher payload or with an additional passenger.
thefastmode.com
Tech Mahindra, Altice Labs to Innovate & Jointly Offer E2E Solutions in BSS, OSS, Fibre & 5G
Tech Mahindra announced a strategic partnership with Altice Labs, an innovation center of Altice Group for telecommunications industry. The global partnership will enable both organizations to co-create, innovate and jointly offer end-to-end solutions in Business Support System (BSS), Operations Support System (OSS), connectivity, fibre, and 5G powered by advance data-driven analytics, AI-led digital and cloud native solutions.
getnews.info
Forsentek Co., Limited Introduces Weighing Load Cells, Force Transducers and Torque Measuring Solutions For Different Industries
Forsentek Co., Limited releases advanced load cells, force sensors, and various measuring instruments designed with absolutely high-quality components to ensure they function at their best level. Forsentek Co., Limited boasts an excellent reputation for providing their clients with high-quality digital measuring devices, load cells, force sensors and other solutions that...
Woonsocket Call
How Kahera’s CEO Kechi is improving luxury travel
Kahera Luxury is a luxury full-service agency providing a holistic travel experience. Kahera provides bespoke solutions as well as professionalism and top-quality expertise in meeting each client’s needs. The company was founded in 2015 by Kechi, who has done an impressive job of building its reputation and client base.
airtrafficmanagement.net
A6 Alliance and EUROCONTROL reinforce commitment to ATM modernization
The EUROCONTROL Network Manager (NM) and the CEOs of the A6 Alliance have met to reflect on the traffic evolution and performance, considering the impact and contributions of all aviation actors in the network. The CEOs of A6 Alliance and the Director of the EUROCONTROL Network Manager (NM) held an...
