DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) today announced new public safety technology advancements that support a mobile-first approach to preparing officers with the information they need to make the best and safest decisions. These include a first-of-its-kind public safety application for Apple CarPlay to transform field operations, as well as the integration of video footage from emergency response drones and robots into CommandCentral Aware. Bringing video and information from a variety of field devices onto a single pane of glass in the command center gives agencies the awareness and information they need to carry out their missions more safely and efficiently. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005405/en/ Western Australia Police responding to an event using Motorola Solution’s Apple CarPlay integration. Credit: Motorola Solutions

ELECTRONICS ・ 4 HOURS AGO