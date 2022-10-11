ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

Gloria Vanderbilt's Former Upper East Side Townhouse Listed for Sale for $12 Million — See Inside

A New York City brownstone previously owned by heiress and style icon Gloria Vanderbilt has hit the market for just under $12 million. Vanderbilt, who is also the mother of Anderson Cooper, lived in the Upper East Side residence in the 1980s and '90s according to a release from Compass, which is co-listing the property with Leslie Garfield for $11.995 million.
Business Insider

Take a look inside the most expensive home in the country, a penthouse in New York City's Central Park Tower that just listed for $250 million

A $250 million NYC penthouse just hit the market, becoming the most expensive home in the US. At 1,416 feet above the city, it's the world's tallest residence, located within the luxury skyscraper Central Park Tower on Billionaires' Row. Take a look inside the apartment, which boasts 17,545 square feet...
Robb Report

A Beautifully Preserved Frank Lloyd Wright Home in New York’s Hudson Valley Just Listed for $1.5 Million

Nature was a theme that ran throughout all of Frank Lloyd Wright’s works, and it doesn’t get much closer to the outdoors than this Usonian-style home in New York’s Hudson Valley. Formally known as the Socrates Zaferiou House, named after its first owner, the 1961 prefab design is sited on two-and-a-half acres within Clausland Mountain Park. The single-story residence has traditional elements commonly found in Wright’s Usonian dwellings—the likes of a flat roof, L-shaped floor plan and mahogany paneling. However, this house deviates from the norm with a walk-out basement, high ceilings and an extra bedroom. If you’re anything like Wright...
Popculture

Tour Johnny Cash's Sprawling 4,500-Square-Foot Casitas Springs Estate Sold Over Asking Price

Johnny Cash had a palatial home built for himself in his lifetime, and it just sold for an exorbitant price. According to a report by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, the house recently sold for $1.85 million – about $55,000 more than the price it was listed for back in June. Photos from the real estate listing allow us to take a virtual tour of the house from the comfort of home.
mansionglobal.com

New York, New York, Apartment With 1,428 Square Feet and Two Bedrooms Asks $1.45 Million

This apartment in New York, New York, includes a number of distinctive features that will please the most discerning buyer. It has 1,428 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Victoria Rong Kennedy. A sampling of some of the notable elements of this property gives you a peek into its appeal. The elegant living and dining space is perfect for entertaining, with extra-large open chef's kitchen with large window, graceful flow and refined appointments. Designed by world-renowned SLCE Architects, the Azure has become a vanguard for a new way of living in Manhattan with 24-hour concierge and a live-in resident manager. Generous storage/closet space including 2 vast walk-in closets and a large second bedroom closet. The home also boasts many other amenities and upgrades. This elegant 1428 SF apartment features open south/east city views, floor-to-ceiling windows,10 feet high ceilings, hardwood floors throughout, Viking/Bosch appliances, Hunter Douglas blinds, Caserstone countertops, and spa like bathroom with Blue de Savoie and Stellar white marble. Building amenities include two landscaped roof terraces, cold storage, a bike room, a fitness center outfitted with Techno Gym equipment, one of the largest and most stunning children's playroom in NYC, a game room with Wi-Fi, a resident lounge, and a conference/dining area with adjacent kitchen.
Secret NYC

A Unit In NYC’s Italian-Style Villa Charlotte Brontë Is For Sale

If you ever find yourself asking what you can get for a million dollar listing in NYC, how does a private balcony boasting expansive views of the Hudson River and the Palisades sound? The scenic Italian-style Villa Charlotte Brontë recently listed one of their 17 units for sale at the whopping price of around $1.3M, under real estate agent Chanda Colón. The three-bedroom triplex (three floors) apartment has a total of 1,995 square feet, coming in at $676 a square foot, reports the New York Times. The rare-to-the-market-listing offers a two-and-a-half-bath, wood fireplace, finished attic, hardwood floors, a washer and dryer, and the most accessible street entrance of all the units. But the real star of the property is the bluestone balcony that overlooks the Hudson River and beyond! Entrances come from both the kitchen and living room, for the accessible outdoor area of your dreams.
Robb Report

This $35 Million Custom SoCal Manse Has a 450-Bottle Wine Cellar That Looks Like an Art Gallery

A luxury home made from scratch is no small feat. A one-of-a-kind showstopper is downright rare. Yet one SoCal manse can rightly claim to check both of those exclusive boxes. Newport Beach’s newest jaw-dropping abode is a masterfully designed mega-manse on the Crystal Cove coastline. Nestled into the hillside and positioned on a private corner lot, the palatial estate offers unfettered ocean vistas and a whopping 22,000 square feet of living space. The ridiculously large pad also comes with a price tag to match—a cool $35 million to be exact. That bounty gets you a lavish one-of-a-kind dwelling with a half-acre of land solely dedicated to outdoor amenities, plus a 3,000-square-foot underground garage that can hold up to 15 of your collectibles.
The Independent

What’s new for our homes from the Decorex interior design fair?

Autumn is knocking on our doors like a harbinger of change, bringing crisp air and fresh perspectives. As if on cue, the vast, breezy space of Olympia London is buzzing with brand-new launches as the annual interior design fair, Decorex, commences. Between 9-12 October, this highly anticipated exhibition welcomes designers and makers to come together in celebration of exciting new products and impressive displays.Here is what’s new for our homes this autumn from the best in design at Decorex – starting with wallpaper.When my parents first moved into my childhood home, the very first thing they did was remove the...
archiscene.net

Les Archinautes design Lipno Lakeside Cabin

Les Archinautes designed a wooden holiday cabin in the heart of the Bohemian Forest whose lush greenery is conceived as a part of the interior as a material, smell and color. The view of the nearby Lipno lake with two major mountain peaks in the background is the main focus of the living space centered around a dominant gabled square window facing them. The building was realized by a family company 3AE which worked in close collaboration with the author, ensuring the high level of detail execution and making the final result resonate. Discover more after the jump.
WWD

Artemest Opens First Showroom and Gallery in New York

LONDON — Artemest, which works with more than 1,400 Italian artisans, is taking its online interior design platform to the streets of New York, opening its first physical showroom and gallery in Chelsea. Artemest Galleria, which opens on Thursday, has been designed as a multitasking space. It will sell designs made by Italian artisans, with other artists and makers; serve as an events space, and an office where architects, interior designers and other clients can plan and source home decor, furniture and lighting.More from WWDSaint Sintra RTW Spring 2023Fashion Ave 50th AnniversarySummer in the City: The Dimes Square Scene The 5,000-square-foot showroom...
