Apple Store in Oklahoma City Becomes Second to UnionizeEntrepreneur's JournalOklahoma City, OK
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Death Row Inmate Could Be a Free Man by ChristmasSam H ArnoldOklahoma City, OK
2022 NBA Draft Review: Oklahoma City ThunderAdrian HolmanOklahoma City, OK
Sooners Close Out Regular Season at Weis-Crockett Invitational
STILLWATER, Okla. - The University of Oklahoma's men's and women's cross country teams returned to action Saturday morning at the Weis-Crockett Invitational in Stillwater, Okla., for their last regular season meet. The women's team secured 23rd place with a total of 575 points and a combined time of 1:55:53.9. Freshman...
Offense Powers Oklahoma Over Kansas
NORMAN (AP) — Dillon Gabriel looked all healed up. The Oklahoma quarterback passed for 403 yards and two touchdowns in his first game back after a concussion, and the Sooners defeated No. 19 Kansas 52-42 on Saturday to end their three-game losing streak. Gabriel was injured in the second...
OU Back on the Course in Stillwater
NORMAN – The University of Oklahoma men's and women's cross country teams will close out their regular season in Stillwater, Okla., for the Weis-Crockett Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 15. Last time out, the Sooners competed at the Chile Pepper XC Festival in Fayetteville, Ark., and competed against over 30...
Game Primer: OU vs. Kansas
• Oklahoma (3-3, 0-3 Big 12) will try for its 18th straight win over Kansas (5-1, 2-1) when it hosts the No. 19/20 Jayhawks on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. The Homecoming game will be televised by ESPN2 with Dave Flemming, Rod Gilmore and Tiffany Blackmon announcing.
Sooners Fall to KU in Lawrence
LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Oklahoma soccer team dropped a 3-1 decision to Kansas on Thursday night in Lawrence. OU (7-4-3, 2-2-1 Big 12) was the aggressor in the match, finishing with a 20-13 shot advantage over the Jayhawks (8-7-1, 1-4-1), but could only find the back of the net once courtesy of senior Emma Hawkins.
Alumni Spotlight: Francie Ekwerekwu
NORMAN – The Oklahoma volleyball team will be hosting Alumni Weekend against Iowa State at 6 p.m. Saturday inside McCasland Field House. This week we will feature top alumni returning to Norman for this weekend's festivities. We near the end of our Alumni Spotlight features for this week with...
Lyons Named NCAA Woman of the Year Top 30 Honoree
NORMAN — University of Oklahoma softball senior Grace Lyons has been named a Top 30 honoree for the 2022 NCAA Woman of the Year Award. The NCAA announced the 30 national selections Thursday afternoon. After a group of 577 school nominees was narrowed to 156 nominees at the conference...
