Kansas City, MO

ucmathletics.com

No. 25 Jennies Volleyball Sweeps Gorillas, Barnum Collects 1,000th Career Dig

WARRENSBURG, Mo. – The Central Missouri Jennies (14-8, 9-4 MIAA) swept the Pittsburg State Gorillas (13-10, 7-7 MIAA) on Saturday, Oct. 15, inside the Multipurpose Building to conclude Homecoming 2022 festivities. The set scores were 25-23, 25-16, 25-18. In the first, redshirt senior defensive specialist Rylie Barnum (10 digs overall) collected her 1,000th career dig for the Jens. Central Missouri would later trail 4-11 in the set but thanks to an 11-3 run regained the lead at 15 before outlasting the Gorillas.
ucmathletics.com

No. 25 Jennies Volleyball Beats Lions in Four

WARRENSBURG, Mo. – No. 25 Central Missouri Jennies (13-8, 8-4 MIAA) defeated the Missouri Southern Lions (9-12, 4-8 MIAA) by a final score of 3-1 (25-11, 21-25, 25-18, 25-19) inside the Multipurpose Building on Friday, Oct. 14. The Jens began the match on a 12-4 run that propelled them...
ucmathletics.com

Mules Football Tames Lions in 2022 Homecoming Game, 20-17

WARRENSBURG, Mo. – Arkell Smith had 102 receiving yards and Cedric Case tallied 274 yards on 28 passes leading the Central Missouri Mules football team to a 20-17 victory over the Missouri Southern Lions in the 2022 University of Central Missouri Homecoming Game Saturday afternoon, Oct. 15, at Walton Stadium/Kennedy Field.
