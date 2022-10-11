WARRENSBURG, Mo. – The Central Missouri Jennies (14-8, 9-4 MIAA) swept the Pittsburg State Gorillas (13-10, 7-7 MIAA) on Saturday, Oct. 15, inside the Multipurpose Building to conclude Homecoming 2022 festivities. The set scores were 25-23, 25-16, 25-18. In the first, redshirt senior defensive specialist Rylie Barnum (10 digs overall) collected her 1,000th career dig for the Jens. Central Missouri would later trail 4-11 in the set but thanks to an 11-3 run regained the lead at 15 before outlasting the Gorillas.

WARRENSBURG, MO ・ 20 HOURS AGO