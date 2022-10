The Class of 2026 Blank Leadership Scholars (clockwise from top left): Kaitlyn Pristawa, William Holland, Kathy Do, Layla Al-rashed, Lillian Bedard, and Cristina Gonzalez. Now in its third year, the scholarship program at The Arthur M. Blank School for Entrepreneurial Leadership at Babson College is not slowing down. With six new students coming to Babson with the title of “Blank Leadership Scholar,” the moniker represents more than just an honor for its recipients. It’s a call to action, a network and support system, and a chance to grow as a leader on and off campus.

WELLESLEY, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO