SHIB Burn Rate Adds 590% as SHIB Token Hits Major Milestone
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Cardano Will Surpass Ethereum, Top Crypto YouTuber Predicts
Controversial cryptocurrency YouTuber Ben Armstrong (a.k.a BitBoy) caused a stir on Twitter after predicting that Cardano would end up surpassing Ethereum by market capitalization. Realistically, this could happen six years from now, according to the prominent crypto influencer. Cardano, which was initially known as “Japanese Ethereum” shortly after its launch,...
Cardano (ADA) Getting Demolished: Crypto Market Review, October 13
Casper (CSPR) Rallies for 14% in Last 24 Hours, Here's Main Reason Why
The live proof-of-stake blockchain built off the Casper CBC specification has been showing impressive results in terms of market performance as its underlying token CSPR reaches the first place on the market in terms of profitability among the 100 biggest digital assets in the crypto industry. How does CSPR work?
Ripple CEO Says His "Outrage Has Grown" Regarding SEC Lawsuit, Here's Why
Here's Why Ethereum's Price Crashed So Low Since Merge: Details
LUNC, USTC & LUNA May Rally on This Do Kwon Surprise: Details
Digital Dollar May Not Happen Soon, Here's Why
Christopher Waller, a member of the board of governors of the U.S. Federal Reserve System, has said he opposes the introduction of a U.S. digital dollar. Governor Waller said in a speech before a symposium presented by the Harvard National Security Journal, Cambridge, Massachusetts that he remains skeptical of whether there is a compelling need for the Fed to create a U.S. central bank digital currency (CBDC).
ADA and BNB Price Analysis for October 14
Are NFTs Dead? NFT Trading Volume Sinks to 16-Month Lows
Here's How Cardano Network Has Changed Since Vasil: Details
Tron CEO Believes Crypto Will Return to China, Here's Why
In the most recent Bloomberg interview, Emily Chang and Tron CEO Justin Sun discussed the most recent events in the cryptocurrency industry, including the acquisition of Celcius assets and a potential return to China after the global cryptocurrency industry crackdown. According to Sun, it is one of the best times...
“Rich Dad, Poor Dad” Author Now Prefers Bitcoin to Real-Estate, Here’s Why
Why Bitcoin Could Be the Star of 2023
Bitcoin rightfully takes the place of the most stable cryptocurrency in the world. The rate fluctuates, but the decrease occurs extremely rarely compared to other crypto assets. From mid-July to mid-August 2022, Bitcoin seemed to be starting a correction that should have led to the restoration of a long-term uptrend. BTC has not yet reached those levels that would indicate a continuation of the bearish trend. At the same time, it is too early to talk about the formation of a new bull market. However, many financial experts see bitcoin as the top financial asset in 2023.
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for October 16
XRP Leads Crypto Market Recovery. What’s Behind This Rally?
The XRP price is up 5.79% over the past 24 hours, outperforming the rest of the cryptocurrency market. The Ripple-affiliated token managed to reclaim the $0.50 mark on major spot exchanges. Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are also in green, adding 3.72% and 2.99%, respectively. Major cryptocurrencies experienced a sudden...
Bitcoin Investor Loses to Giveaway Scam, Here's Surprising Amount Lost
Santiment : Inflation News Causes Hike in Bitcoin and Altcoin Shorts
The cryptocurrency market has just recorded a remarkable hike in investors placing short trades and an equally high amount of short liquidations on the back of the latest U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) statistics announcement according to Santiment. The crypto market analytics platform shares data that shows that a lot...
Cardano: Community Makes Stunning Prediction on Network Growth in Next Bull Cycle
Shiba Inu Price: SHIB Retakes Its Market Cap Top Position with 16% Surge
