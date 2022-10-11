CoinAgenda Global opening party to kick off at the iconic Mob Museum - the final day will include the BitAngels pitch competition. LAS VEGAS, OCTOBER 12, 2022 -- CoinAgenda (www.coinagenda.com), the premier global conference series connecting blockchain and cryptocurrency investors with startups since 2014, and BitAngels, the leading network of bitcoin and blockchain investors, today announced Perkins Coie as a sponsor and speaker of the ninth annual CoinAgenda Global to be held at Circa Resort in Las Vegas on October 21-23. Upland Co-founder and CEO, Dirk Lueth, and Founder and CEO of SingularityNET, Dr. Ben Goertzel have also been added as featured speakers. Tickets are available on the event page. Tickets provide a VIP experience for all attendees, with access to sessions, networking, and exclusive parties. CoinAgenda will accept crypto payments and offer discounted tickets for locals.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO