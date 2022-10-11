Read full article on original website
msn.com
Ford Unveils Gas-Fueled Pickup That’s Funding Its EV Future
(Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co.’s redesigned F-Series Super Duty pickup may lack the sex appeal of the Mustang introduced earlier this month, but this hulking warhorse is critical to funding the automaker’s electric future. Most Read from Bloomberg. The new Super Duty introduced Tuesday is the antithesis of...
electrek.co
Ford sets new requirements for dealers to sell EVs, including mandatory fast chargers and non-negotiable pricing
Ford Motor Company has unveiled a new companywide strategy to its dealership network of nearly 3,000 locations. Ford dealers have been alerted that they have until October 31 to decide whether they will invest their own money into one of two “certified” EV tiers to partake in Ford’s Model e business. Only those dealers who buy in will be authorized to sell EVs from January 1, 2024, onward. There’s a lot to unfold here, so let’s get right to it.
electrek.co
Here are the current Kia electric cars available for EV buyers, including price, specs, and more
Kia is a frontrunner in the EV race as the South Korean automaker undergoes a full-scale business overhaul. The company plans to introduce a lineup of 14 electric vehicles by 2027. Here’s the lowdown on what’s available now. Here are Kia electric cars available now. Kia has been...
I drove sporty electric SUVs from Tesla and Kia: Why I'd buy the $41,000 EV6 over the $66,000 Model Y
The Tesla has a bigger interior and better range, but the Kia EV6 is cheaper, charges faster, and doesn't have pesky touchscreen controls.
I drove a Tesla for the first time after testing 14 other electric cars. Now I get why people are so obsessed with Elon Musk's vehicles.
The Tesla Model Y is quick, packed with fun tech, and simple to charge. But not everyone will love its big touchscreen and lack of regular buttons.
daystech.org
Toyota’s CEO cautions against electric vehicles hype, views them as just one option in his ‘department store’ of powertrains
Toyota Motor Corp. plans to maintain gas-powered vehicles as a key a part of its lineup, rejecting efforts by rivals to go absolutely electrical amid considerations over how rapidly customers will embrace new applied sciences. While the world’s largest automaker will introduce extra electrical automobiles within the coming years, it...
The Verge
The Polestar 3 is an electric SUV that trades fancy distractions for raw technological prowess
After months of teases, Polestar finally pulled the curtain back on its third-ever vehicle, the Polestar 3, a 300-mile range SUV that is priced to compete with the big German luxury brands like Mercedes, Audi, and BMW. And much like the Polestar 2 broke new ground by being the first...
Rivian shares skid after EV maker recalls nearly all vehicles
Oct 10 (Reuters) - Shares of Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN.O) closed 7.3% lower on Monday after the electric-vehicle maker recalled nearly all its vehicles, heightening investor concerns that the company may not be able to meet its 2023 production target.
Motley Fool
My Top Electric Car Stock to Buy and Hold
BorgWarner is quickly transforming into a premier supplier of EV components. Its bookings should lead to impressive growth in the coming years. This business is profitable now and trades at a seemingly cheap valuation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
MotorAuthority
2024 Polestar 3, Sony Honda Mobility, Alpine Alpenglow concept: Today's Car News
The Polestar 3 has finally landed, bringing with it clean Swedish design, seating for five, and up to 517 hp. The vehicle is Polestar's first SUV, and it will also be Polestar's first vehicle built in the U.S., with production to start in mid-2024 at Volvo's plant in Charleston, South Carolina.
electrek.co
GM taps former Tesla, Lyft executive to join board as automaker prepares to scale EV production
General Motors announced Tuesday it’s appointing Jonathon McNeill, a former Tesla and Lyft executive, to join its board of directors. The new addition is significant as GM looks to become an all-electric brand and take on the current EV market leader Tesla. Jonathon McNeill, former Tesla executive, appointed to...
Electric vehicles just 3.39% of new Australian car sales despite sharp increase, report says
New electric vehicle sales within Australia have increased by 65% in 2022 but uptake still lags far behind other countries. Electric cars now represent 3.39% of all new car sales in Australia according to the latest State of Electric Vehicles report by the Electric Vehicle Council, but the figures pale against those in other nations such as the UK, where one in five new cars are electric.
dcnewsnow.com
PHEVs are no longer a no-brainer vs. hybrids
Plug-in hybrids are a great way to adapt to the electric-car future without having to rely on it, cold turkey. Those considering plug-in hybrid models this year have a number of better product choices than in previous years—with longer electric range, better drivability and additional off-road capability. Yet suddenly,...
US Military Asks GM Defense To Build Dedicated GM EV Platform After Testing GMC Hummer
Earlier this year, The US Department of Defense (DOD) ordered a GMC Hummer for analysis and demonstration. A few days later, the army also ordered a Canoo EV for the same reason. The results of these evaluations are unknown, but the DOD has now asked GM Defense to develop a...
