U.Today provides you with an overview of the past day’s crypto events with the top four news stories. XRP: here are next key dates in Ripple-SEC lawsuit. Earlier in September, James K. Filan, a defense lawyer who is closely following the Ripple-SEC lawsuit, pinned a tweet with a scheduling update regarding the motions for summary judgment, and here i’s what to look for on the remaining days of October. Filan recently wrote that "if the SEC decides to file a motion for reconsideration of Judge Torres’s ruling on the SEC objections regarding the Hinman documents, that would be due October 13." On Oct. 18, parties are expected to file all materials relating to oppositions to summary judgment under seal. On Oct. 20, the parties will confer to identify redactions sought by each side in the opposition briefs. Oct. 24 remains a key date as the parties are expected to file publicly redacted versions of the opposition briefs.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO