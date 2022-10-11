Read full article on original website
u.today
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Finally Listed on This Major Cryptocurrency Exchange: Details
One of the most well-known cryptocurrency exchanges, BitMex, announced that six new cryptocurrencies will soon be listed on its platform. Among others, the Shiba Inu token, SHIB, will be available for trading on BitMex. Thanks to the listing, users will be able to convert, deposit and withdraw SHIB to their...
boundingintocrypto.com
Coin Center Sues US Treasury Over Tornado Cash Ban — Lawsuit Says Government’s Action ‘Was Unlawful’ – Bitcoin News
The non-profit that focuses on policy issues facing cryptocurrencies, Coin Center, has filed a lawsuit against the Treasury department, the secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen, and the Office of Foreign Assets Control’s (OFAC) director Andrea Gacki. Coin Center’s court filing says that the government’s sanctioning of Tornado Cash exceeds the Treasury’s statutory authority. The Coin Center lawsuit insists that Americans have a right to privacy and a right to protect their property, as Tornado Cash can be used for these benefits in a legitimate fashion.
LAW・
Bittrex Fined $29M, Largest Sanction in Crypto History
The Treasury Department fined crypto trading platform Bittrex $29 million for apparent violations of sanctions against Cuba, Ukraine-related, Iran, Sudan and Syria -- representing the largest virtual...
ihodl.com
US Treasury Fines Bittrex $52M Over Federal Law Violations
The US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) alongside Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) have fined Bittrex $24 million and $29 million, respectively. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get daily short digests about events that shape the crypto world. According to the regulators, the cryptocurrency...
LAW・
techaiapp.com
Crypto Exchanges Still Available to Russians Despite Latest EU Sanctions, Report Unveils – Exchanges Bitcoin News
A list of crypto exchanges, including global platforms, have not introduced new restrictions on Russian users after the EU’s most recent sanctions round, Russian crypto media reported. The latest European penalties target an array of crypto-related services to increase pressure on Russia amid an escalating conflict in Ukraine. Major...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves $516,537,079 in BTC Across Two Huge Crypto Transactions
A crypto whale is suddenly moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) across two separate transactions. According to data from crypto whale-watching platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor initially moved 11,299 BTC worth about $228 million from an unknown wallet to an unknown wallet before transferring 14,545 BTC worth nearly $290.5 million about eight hours later.
Crypto Whale Pilfers $100M From Solana DeFi Platform Mango
A crypto fraudster took off with an estimated $100 million after manipulating the token price of Mango using two accounts funded with the stablecoin USD Coin on the decentralized finance (DeFi) platform Solana. The exploit first came to light by blockchain auditing firm OtterSec in a Twitter post on Tuesday...
u.today
New SHIB and SOL Pairs Supported by Kraken Exchange
Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has added Tether (USDT) trading pairs for Shiba Inu (SHIB), Solana (SOL), Monero (XMR), Tezos (XTZ), Decentraland (MANA), Avalanche (AVAX), and a bunch of other tokens, according to a Friday announcement. One of the leading cryptocurrency trading platforms added support for the most popular U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin...
u.today
Here Are Next Key Dates in Ripple-SEC Lawsuit, BTC Just Broke New Record, Ripple Expands ODL to France and Sweden: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today provides you with an overview of the past day’s crypto events with the top four news stories. XRP: here are next key dates in Ripple-SEC lawsuit. Earlier in September, James K. Filan, a defense lawyer who is closely following the Ripple-SEC lawsuit, pinned a tweet with a scheduling update regarding the motions for summary judgment, and here i’s what to look for on the remaining days of October. Filan recently wrote that "if the SEC decides to file a motion for reconsideration of Judge Torres’s ruling on the SEC objections regarding the Hinman documents, that would be due October 13." On Oct. 18, parties are expected to file all materials relating to oppositions to summary judgment under seal. On Oct. 20, the parties will confer to identify redactions sought by each side in the opposition briefs. Oct. 24 remains a key date as the parties are expected to file publicly redacted versions of the opposition briefs.
u.today
Here's Why Coinbase Q3 Report Is Important for Crypto Market as Its Date Is Announced
Leading U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase announced the date of publication of financial results for the third quarter of 2022. According to the news, the exchange will release a letter to shareholders, including the required figures, on Nov. 3 after the close of trading on the stock market. Among other things, Coinbase will hold a Q&A session and discussion of the released financials at 2:30 p.m. the same day.
coinfomania.com
Crypto Exchange Bittrex Fined $53M for Bank Secrecy Act Violations
United States-based crypto exchange Bittrex will pay $53 million to the Treasury’s department of the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) and the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) for violating multiple aspects of the Bank Secrecy Act. According to a Tuesday report by the Treasury Department, joint investigations...
Hickenlooper calls for crypto securities rules from SEC
Sen. John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.) is urging the Securities and Exchanges Commission (SEC) to issue regulations for digital asset securities through a transparent notice-and-comment regulatory process. In a letter sent to the SEC on Thursday, Hickenlooper wrote that existing laws and regulations do not apply to how crypto assets are being...
u.today
Binance Reports 2 Million BNB Burning After Recent BNB Chain Hack: Details
The world's leading cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, announced the end of the 21st stage of burning BNB, the exchange ecosystem's native cryptocurrency. Thus, Binance reported that 2,065,152 BNB worth $550 million were burned, an all-time record in monetary terms. However, the number of burned BNB is not the largest in the history of the ecosystem, as previously Binance has repeatedly burned more than three million BNB.
U.S Treasury Hit With Second Lawsuit For Tornado Cash Sanctions
Crypto non-profit group Coin Center is suing the U.S Treasury Department for sanctioning Tornado Cash. The lawsuit alleges that the Treasury overstepped its authority. Coin Center is seeking the delisting of Tornado Cash from sanctions in the interest of user privacy. This is the second lawsuit against the Treasury over...
u.today
BNY Mellon Officially Enters Cryptocurrency Custody Business
Bank of New York Mellon, the oldest American bank, has announced that its cryptocurrency custody platform is now live in the U.S., according to a Tuesday press release. Its select clients can now hold and transfer Bitcoin and Ether, the two largest cryptocurrencies, without relying on a crypto-native company. Robin...
cryptoglobe.com
$TRX and $XRP Could Soon Start Outperforming $BTC, Popular Crypto Analyst Suggests
A popular cryptocurrency analyst has recently suggested that based on their charts, both TRON ($TRX) and the $XRP token could soon start outperforming the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) ahead of the release of economic data this week. In a series of tweets shared with their over 500,000 followers on the...
u.today
Jamie Dimon Slams Bitcoin as "Dirty" and "Expensive"
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon slammed Bitcoin as “dirty” and “expensive” while speaking at the Institute of International Finance meeting in Washington earlier this Thursday. The 66-year-old executive says that he will “never” buy cryptocurrencies after repeatedly criticizing them in the past. Dimon is convinced...
u.today
Crypto Hack: Tron's JUST Ecosystem Reportedly Hit with 4,600 BNB Exploit
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
XRP Buyers in Limbo, Here's Why This Week Might Be "Big," Per This Analyst
Crypto Influencer Accuses Former SEC Division Director Of Taking Bribe To Declare Ethereum A Commodity
Amid a prolonged legal dispute between the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and blockchain company Ripple over the unauthorized sale of XRP XRP/USD coins, crypto influencer Ben Armstrong has accused the former SEC Director of the Division of Corporation Finance William Hinman of allegedly receiving a bribe to designate Ethereum ETH/USD a commodity.
