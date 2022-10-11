ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

scvnews.com

City in Need of Santa Clarita Halloween Event Volunteers

Oct. 22 – City of Santa Clarita: Youth Sports. Volunteer zombies will help create a fun and spooky experience for Youth Sports Zombie Run participants. Volunteers will chase and pull off removable flags worn by participants. Volunteers may dress in their own zombie outfits or be “zombie-fied” at the...
Bossip

Brandy hospitalized after seizure at her LA home

Brandy Norwood was hospitalized today after suffering a seizure at her home in Los Angeles according to a TMZ report. There are very few details about what exactly happened but word is that she is recovering at the hospital and following her doctor’s orders. Just moments ago, she sent...
Santa Clarita Radio

Flood Advisory In Effect For Santa Clarita

A flood advisory issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) is in effect for areas in the Santa Clarita Valley until the afternoon. The NWS issued a warning of urban flooding and minor mud/debris flows near burn areas for the Santa Clarita Valley and adjacent foothills and mountains. “Rain rates...
Santa Clarita Radio

Action Drug Rehab Hour – Brandon’s Journey To Sobriety – October 10, 2022

Action Drug Rehab Hour – Brandon’s Journey To Sobriety – October 10, 2022. On this episode of The Action Drug Rehab Hour, our hosts Cary and Robbie sit down with Brandon, a 19-year-old from the Santa Clarita Valley who first enrolled at Action Drug Rehab when he was 16. Brandon began smoking pot as young as 14-years-old which progressed to him attempting to sell marijuana at school. He was caught very quickly and automatically enrolled at Action Drug Rehab shortly after that. While Brandon was able to stay sober for approximately nine months after this incident, the pandemic took a toll on his mental health in addition to a breakup with his girlfriend which led to him relapsing with alcohol.
Key News Network

Heavy Rain Soaks Santa Clarita

Valencia, Santa Clarita, CA: A thunderstorm brought heavy rain to the southland including College of the Canyons where a lengthy downpour coated buildings and cars. The National Weather Service says the activity should continue through the afternoon. Austin Dave, Video Journalist / KNN. © 2022 Key News Network.
Santa Clarita Radio

Woman Arrested After Lying About Husband Assaulting Daughter

A woman was arrested for accessory to a crime after allegedly lying to deputies about her husband assaulting their daughter. On Wednesday, Oct. 6, deputies responded to the 24300 block of Daylily Drive, in Santa Clarita regarding a domestic violence call involving a husband and wife fighting, said Sgt. Joseph Mesa, with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Special Victims Bureau.
San Diego Channel

'Oldies but Goodies': Longtime oldies DJ Art Laboe, 97, dies

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Art Laboe, a pioneering disc jockey who hosted a syndicated oldies show for decades, has died. Laboe is credited with helping end segregation in Southern California by organizing live DJ shows at drive-in eateries that attracted young white people, Black people and Latinos who danced to rock-n-roll.
Eater

After 65 Years, a Santa Monica Burger Icon Closes Next Week

Ever since the owners of Big Jo’s announced on Instagram a week ago that they’d be permanently closing due to leasing and rent-hike issues, there have been long lines out the door of the 65-year-old burger restaurant. They’ve been selling out every day, says co-owner Joy Lee.
Red Tricycle Los Angeles

The Best Places to See Fall Foliage Near Los Angeles

From nearby parks and botanical gardens to mountain towns a short drive away, here’s where to find fall foliage near LA. Calling all LA leaf peepers! Outside temps might still be somewhat toasty, but there are plenty of places to find fall in southern California near Los Angeles. This week and next are predicted to be near peak and peak fall foliage for southern California (including the Los Angeles Forest, San Bernardino Mountains, and Mt. San Jacinto) so if you want to get your fall fix of reds, oranges and yellows, use our list of where to go to find fall foliage. Of course a couple of these spots go hand-in-hand with that autumn in California vibe—check out nearby pumpkin picking, apple orchards that are fun for the whole family and the best Halloween events around LA. So grab a pumpkin spice latte, a seasonal scarf, your camera and get ready to hit the road for a family-friendly adventure that proves that leaves do change color in southern California.
Santa Clarita Radio

SCV Water Wins Third WaterSense Excellence Award

The Santa Clarita Water Agency, (SCV Water) has been recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as a 2022 WaterSense Excellence Award winner for its Multifamily Apartment Program, a data-driven program. The program was developed to improve water efficiency in multifamily housing in the Santa Clarita Valley, according to...
foxwilmington.com

LA’s Famous P-22 Mountain Lion Stalks Family Home in Los Feliz

A couple says they came up close and personal with P-22, a mountain lion well-known for stalking Los Angeles County. Their home’s doorbell camera caught P-22 as their car was pulling into the driveway. According to the National Parks Service, P-22 is a roughly 12-year-old male mountain lion. He’s been monitored by a GPS collar since 2012. The big cat is such a celebrity, he’s even got his own annual festival in LA’s Griffith Park.
Santa Clarita Radio

Defend Yourself With A Non-Lethal Air Gun

Independent dealer for Byrna in Santa Clarita and the owner of UnGunn, Curt Waite sits down with KHTS co-news director, Jade Aubuchon to discuss Byrna and the benefits to owning a Byrna as opposed to a gun. In his words, Byrna is a “self defense product” in Santa Clarita designed...
scvnews.com

Construction Underway on Final Phase of Center at Needham Ranch

A joint venture between Trammell Crow Company, a global real estate developer, and leading real estate investment manager Clarion Partners announced that vertical construction on the final subphase of development at the Center at Needham Ranch in Santa Clarita is underway. The final phase of the project’s development pipeline includes...
