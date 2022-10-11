ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

marketplace.org

How the gig economy could change as the nature of work evolves

Platform- or app-based gig work has seen its share of ups and downs in recent years, and this week brought a new twist. The U.S. Department of Labor proposed a rule that would push companies to classify many gig workers as employees — with all the rights and benefits that entails.
SMALL BUSINESS
marketplace.org

Despite economic turmoil, consumers keep on spending

The University of Michigan consumer sentiment survey provides a snapshot of how American consumers are taking all the recent dramatic economic news: inflation, still at 40-year highs; oil prices, uncertain as OPEC tries to cut production; the global economy, and financial markets in turmoil. It’s a bewildering time to be...
BUSINESS
marketplace.org

Inflation is a subjective number

By now you’ve probably heard the bad news about inflation: Thursday’s consumer price index, which measures a predetermined basket of goods, shows prices climbed again in September, up 8.2% from last year. Core inflation — which strips out food and energy costs — was 6.6%. All...
SILVER SPRING, MD
marketplace.org

Inflation may be losing steam … here and there

Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal talks with Amara Omeokwe at the Wall Street Journal and Kate Davidson at Politico about the dismissal of Britain’s chief finance minister and what persistent inflation will mean for both the economy and monetary policy in the U.S. Tags:. Inflation may be losing momentum. But...
BUSINESS
Illinois Business
marketplace.org

How would a Kroger-Albertsons merger change grocery prices?

Two of the nation’s biggest grocery stores announced plans to merge Friday. Kroger, with around 2,700 supermarkets in the United States, plans to buy Albertsons, which has about 2,200, for $24.6 billion. “You combine that together, and that’s basically on par with Walmart’s brick-and-mortar footprint,” said Blake Droesch with...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET

