Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago is at its Breaking Point Because of the Arrival of 3,000 MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Council Urges Mayor to Declare a State of EmergencyTom HandyChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Would you pay extra money to bypass the traffic in Chicago?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Hairbanger's Ball at Konow's Corn Maze on 10/16Adrian HolmanHomer Glen, IL
Related
marketplace.org
How the gig economy could change as the nature of work evolves
Platform- or app-based gig work has seen its share of ups and downs in recent years, and this week brought a new twist. The U.S. Department of Labor proposed a rule that would push companies to classify many gig workers as employees — with all the rights and benefits that entails.
marketplace.org
Despite economic turmoil, consumers keep on spending
The University of Michigan consumer sentiment survey provides a snapshot of how American consumers are taking all the recent dramatic economic news: inflation, still at 40-year highs; oil prices, uncertain as OPEC tries to cut production; the global economy, and financial markets in turmoil. It’s a bewildering time to be...
marketplace.org
Inflation is a subjective number
By now you’ve probably heard the bad news about inflation: Thursday’s consumer price index, which measures a predetermined basket of goods, shows prices climbed again in September, up 8.2% from last year. Core inflation — which strips out food and energy costs — was 6.6%. All...
marketplace.org
Inflation may be losing steam … here and there
Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal talks with Amara Omeokwe at the Wall Street Journal and Kate Davidson at Politico about the dismissal of Britain’s chief finance minister and what persistent inflation will mean for both the economy and monetary policy in the U.S. Tags:. Inflation may be losing momentum. But...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
marketplace.org
With bus drivers in short supply, one local transit authority seeks a hiring solution
Jhony Barona used to work in fast food and construction. But at his graduation ceremony in August, after training to be a bus driver, he beamed with pride thinking about his new job with Miami-Dade County’s bus system. He graduated with 31 other trainees. “I feel really, really amazing,”...
marketplace.org
How would a Kroger-Albertsons merger change grocery prices?
Two of the nation’s biggest grocery stores announced plans to merge Friday. Kroger, with around 2,700 supermarkets in the United States, plans to buy Albertsons, which has about 2,200, for $24.6 billion. “You combine that together, and that’s basically on par with Walmart’s brick-and-mortar footprint,” said Blake Droesch with...
marketplace.org
IMF predicts China’s 2022 growth will be less than half of what it was last year
The IMF downgraded its projection for global growth next year, and predicted a third of the world economy is or will be in recession. It cited as major factors: a “cost of living crisis” driven by inflation, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and “the slowdown in China.”
Comments / 0