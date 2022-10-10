Read full article on original website
Iran's Gen Z is fed up. The protests aren't just about hijab, they're about regime change.
Mahsa Amini's death in the custody of Iran's morality police has inspired Gen Z protesters, who are bolder and angrier than their predecessors.
buzzfeednews.com
Iranian Women Are Burning Their Hijabs And Cutting Their Hair, And Their President Just Ditched An Interview After The Reporter Refused To Wear A Headscarf
Mahsa Amini, 22, was detained by the morality police in Tehran for her "improper hijab" and died days later. Protests over her death have morphed into widespread dissent against the regime. Anger over the death of an Iranian woman who was detained by the morality police has morphed into widespread...
Iran hijab row: Head of morality police reportedly suspended as 5 killed in protests for Mahsa Amini’s death
Iran’s head of the controversial morality police has reportedly been suspended after five people were killed amid an intensified protest over the death of Mahsa Amini.Amini, 22, fell into a coma and died after being arrested by the organisation in national capital Tehran for allegedly not wearing her head scarf well.Police said she had a heart attack and fell on her own but her father has insisted she had no health problems. The family also alleged she sustained injuries while in custody of the morality police, hinting she was physically assaulted.Morality police units enforce a dress code in the Islamic...
Washington Examiner
Iran protests unveil the Revolutionary Guard Corps's rot
The Iranian people have again had enough. Protests have erupted across the country in anger at the beating death of a 22-year-old woman detained by morality police for allegedly showing too much hair. Certainly, there is an irony when Western diplomats and journalists don headscarves in deference to Iranian culture, while Iranian women shed theirs, knowing they face detention, torture, and even death for defying the idea that isolated and corrupt octogenarian ayatollahs can define culture and how women should dress.
Iranian schoolgirls are removing their hijabs, shouting 'death to the dictator' and raising their middle fingers at the country's leaders
The Norway-based Iran Human Rights group said at least 154 people — including children — have been killed in this latest wave of protests.
BBC
Ukraine war round-up: Russian military exhausted and US tech giant Meta blacklisted
Russian strikes on Ukraine continued for a second day on Tuesday, hitting energy and other key infrastructure targets across the country. The deadly attacks caused widespread blackouts in the western Lviv region, Dnipropetrovsk in the south-east and Vinnytsia in the south-west. Electricity rationing is in place in the capital Kyiv...
Indian foreign minister slams the West for choosing Pakistan’s ‘military dictatorship’ over India for weapon imports
India’s foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar slammed Western countries for not supplying weapons to India and instead preferring a “military dictatorship”, in an apparent reference to Pakistan.The Indian minister was defending New Delhi’s “long-standing” defence ties with Moscow while addressing a joint news conference on Monday with Australian foreign minister Penny Wong after the two held a bilateral meeting at Parliament House.Mr Jaishankar was asked whether India is re-thinking its ties with Russia and its dependency on imports of weapons following the war in Ukraine. “We have - as you know - a substantial inventory of Russian and Soviet-origin weapons, “...
Iranian women cut their hair in a heartbreakingly moving protest of the death of Mahsa Amini
This dangerous act of defiance is gaining momentum and could help make an impact.
Washington Examiner
Russian troops pour into Belarus ‘by the trainload’
Russian troops are pouring into Belarus “by the trainload.”. The news comes alongside an announcement from Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko that Russian troops would return to the country, which neighbors both Russia and Ukraine, in large numbers, according to the Belarusian state news agency Belta. Tens of thousands of Russian troops used Belarus as the staging ground for their initial northern offensive into Ukraine in February but mostly withdrew by late March. Since then, a few hundred Russian troops have stayed behind, mostly air and missile troops that use the close Russian ally as a launching pad for missile strikes into Ukraine, but that now appears to be changing.
The Jewish Press
Using Israeli Intelligence, Ukraine Easily Destroys Russia’s Iranian-Made Kamikaze Drones
The Telegraph reported on Wednesday that dozens of Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones that had been launched on Monday by Russia in a long-range blitz on city centers across Ukraine were shot down by Ukraine’s air defense systems (Hopeless ‘kamikaze’ drones show Vladimir Putin’s war machine is floundering), and many were destroyed before hitting their targets.
Germany wants those behind Iran crackdown banned from EU, assets frozen - newspaper
BERLIN, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Germany will ensure the European Union freezes the assets of those responsible for a violent crackdown on anti-government protests in Iran and bans their entry to the bloc, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told a German Sunday newspaper.
nationalinterest.org
Pakistan’s Worst Nightmare: Indian Kashmir Thrives
Indian Kashmir’s great leap forward economically, socially, and politically can only embarrass Pakistan, for it both shows the failure of Islamabad’s stewardship and highlights its cynicism. SRINAGAR, KASHMIR, INDIA—In 2019, just weeks after Indian president Ram Nath Kovind abrogated Article 370 of India’s constitution, ending Kashmir’s de facto...
Kremlin TV Exposes the Real Goal of Putin’s ‘Revenge-Bombs’
Russia escalated its reign of terror against its neighbor this week, raining missiles on the people of Ukraine and civilian infrastructure in what appeared to be a series of indiscriminate strikes. While the attacks seemed to be devoid of any military meaning—changing nothing on the battlefield, where Russia continues to lose—the rationale behind them was revealed on Russian state media, where the ugly truth is systematically breaking through state-erected barriers.
Russia protests over Japan's firing of HIMARS in exercise with U.S
LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Russia said it had protested to the Japanese embassy on Wednesday over joint Japan-U.S. military exercises this week in which it said HIMARS rocket systems were fired close to Russia's borders.
UK-India free trade deal 'on the verge of collapse' after 'disrespectful' Home Secretary Suella Braverman sparks outrage in Delhi with attack on Indian migrants saying they are worst offenders for overstaying their visas
Britain's key trade deal with India is in danger of being scrapped by Delhi after comments by the Home Secretary about Indian migrants in the UK sparked outrage. The Modi administration is furious at comments made by Suella Braverman last week in which she warned Prime Minister Liz Truss against easing immigration rules in any post-Brexit agreement.
France 24
Iran protests are 'beginning of the end' for regime, exiled activist Alinejad says
Speaking to FRANCE 24, Masih Alinejad, an Iranian journalist and women's rights activist exiled in the US, called Iran’s ongoing protest movement "a revolution". Iran is currently seeing unprecedented demonstrations ignited by the death of Masah Amini, a 22-year-old woman who died in the custody of the morality police after being arrested for improperly wearing her headscarf. Alinejad expressed confidence that, unlike previous failed movements, this one was "the beginning of the end" for the regime.
AOL Corp
Female students shout at Iranian president to 'get lost' as he condemns protests
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi was greeted with chants of "get lost" from female students while he visited a university and condemned the protests that resulted from the death of a young woman while she was in custody for failing to properly wear a headscarf. A video posted on Twitter by...
G7 Lays out Demands for Lukashenko as Russia Fires Missiles from Belarus
The leaders of all Group of Seven (G7) countries broadly denounced Russia's most recent escalation of its war in Ukraine as a potential war crime following the widespread shelling of civilian targets across the country that left nearly two dozen dead and dozens more injured. In a joint statement Tuesday,...
Putin-Allied Belarus Deploys Army Against Ukraine To Thwart 'Planned' Attacks: 'If Necessary, We Will Respond'
Belarus deployed troops alongside Russian forces near Ukraine on Monday. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said this was in response to a clear threat Kyiv and its backers in the West pose to his country. What Happened: Lukashenko, a staunch ally of Vladimir Putin, has supported Russia's war in Ukraine for...
Iranian official admits that student protesters are being taken to psychiatric institutions
As women burn headscarves and cut off their hair in nationwide protests, an Iranian official on Tuesday said that school students participating in street protests are being detained and taken to mental health institutions.
Comments / 1