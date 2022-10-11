Read full article on original website
Related
Hudson Valley School Cancels Activities After Bear Sighting on Campus
Cancelations were done out of an abundance of caution. Living in the Hudson Valley we all know there are a few unwritten things that we all expect, right? We know that during the fall there is going to be more traffic in some areas (New Paltz, Beacon) because people from New York City come to the area to look at the fall foliage. We know that everyone comes to the area to hike, to go apple and pumpkin picking, we also know that we live in the country, so yes, there are going to be wildlife encounters.
News 12
Monroe-Woodbury Board of Education member criticized for remarks about Newburgh
A Monroe-Woodbury Board of Education member is facing scrutiny for an insensitive comment he made about Newburgh students while talking about a competitive school activity involving shotguns. School officials say trustee Donald Beeler was heard saying, "Newburgh is extremely good at this," during a board meeting Wednesday night – days...
Orange County, NY Food Pantry Needs Your Help Now
Any little bit would be help. Times are really hard and everyone is doing the best they can to get by. Many people feel embarrassed or ashamed if they have to ask for help, but nobody should ever feel that way. The Hudson Valley has so many great resources for everyone and help is available to those who need it. However, one location is asking for the public's help so they can continue to help others in the community.
$200 Million Dollar Plan Set for Former Kingston, NY IBM Site
According to Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan, "an official closing on the eastern portion of the former TechCity campus has been scheduled, and an agreement with the purchaser, National Resources, has been reached to transfer ownership of the western portion by the end of the year." The Ulster County Economic...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Who is Buried in Old Ulster County New York Roadside Cemeteries
Earlier this year I told you about a roadside cemetery that I came across while traveling on Route 52 through Dutchess County. It was the oddest thing to see old headstones and grave markers just cast aside in what appeared to be a work area. Turns out this old cemetery...
Library Cancels Witch Event Last Minute in Newburgh, NY
"I identify Witch" is not something I thought I would ever write down, until today it didn't really seem necessary. But after reading a post that was shared on a local business's Facebook page today (October 14th, 2022) I felt in order to share the story I should also step out from behind my broom.
2 Hudson Valley Breweries Named Among Best in the Nation
Score one for the Hudson Valley! There were only two winners from New York at the Great American Beer Festival competition, and both were from Dutchess County. The Great American Beer Festival is an annual competition held for the past 40 years in Denver, CO. They invite breweries from all across the country, and celebrate everything from popular brews like pumpkin beer and lagers to historic brews including Gotlandsdricke and Grodziskie (I never heard of those, either). But back to the Hudson Valley, and the winning brewery from Poughkeepsie, NY.
townofgoshen.org
Introductory Local Law No. 4 Of 2022 Town Of Goshen A Local Law Amending Chapter 81 “Streets And Sidewalks”
INTRODUCTORY LOCAL LAW No. 4 OF 2022 TOWN OF GOSHEN. A LOCAL LAW AMENDING CHAPTER 81 (“STREETS AND SIDEWALKS”) OF THE CODE OF THE TOWN OF GOSHEN TO ENACT PROVISIONS RELATED TO THE MAINTENANCE OF SIDEWALKS WITHIN THE TOWN OF GOSHEN AND THE REMOVAL OF SNOW AND ICE THEREON.
IN THIS ARTICLE
theharlemvalleynews.net
County Accepting Applications for Housing Creation and Preservation Program
Up to $9M available for key component of Dutchess County Housing Trust Fund. Poughkeepsie, NY … The Dutchess County Department of Planning and Development today opened its application process for the Housing Creation and Preservation (HCP) Program, an integral part of the newly established Dutchess County Housing Trust Fund (HTF), established to provide financial support for the creation of affordable housing distributed throughout the County.
Poughkeepsie’s Eastdale Village Has Fabulous Fall Events Planned
It’s been a little while since I checked in with the folks at Eastdale Village Town Center in Poughkeepsie, so I decided to take a visit to their website. I’m glad I did. Even though I’ve been there to eat at Pizzeria Posto and to pick up bagels, I hadn't really checked out the Eastdale Village Town Center events, but there are some great ones coming up this fall.
Eggbert, The Hudson Valley’s Christmas Egg is Planning His Return
Christmas in the Hudson Valley just got a whole lot merrier this year. Things haven't been the same without Eggbert, the Hudson Valley's favorite Christmas egg. Due to the pandemic, the quirky holiday character has been stuck in quarantine. Eggbert hasn't hosted his annual Christmas on the Farm or greet children during the days leading up to Christmas since 2019.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Orange County clerk has advice for veterans
GOSHEN – Orange County Clerk Kelly Eskew is advising veterans to be wary of any companies that charge for a copy of their discharge papers. “I have recently discovered that there are companies scamming our heroes by charging them up to $119 to have their DD-214 filed with my office,” she said. “There is no reason to pay pointless fees for these records. Veterans can get a copy of their paperwork and file it with my office where it will be preserved and available to veterans and their families at no cost.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Popular Pine Bush Restaurant Goes to the Birds Sunday
With all the wildlife we have in the Hudson Valley it is nice to know that we have people that help us understand the various animals that share our yards and trails. So many of them make sure they get out to places where we spend our weekends so that we can learn more.
6 Incredibly Beautiful Dutchess County Buildings
There is no shortage of beautiful houses and buildings in Dutchess County. There are all of those mansions up and down the Hudson like the Roosevelt Estate, the Vanderbilt Estate, Mills Mansion and Olana just to name a few. And no doubt those are exquisite structures. But those are actual sites where you go specifically to get a tour of the building and the grounds. That’s not what I’m talking about in this case. I’m talking about beautiful buildings that we see on a daily basis, and use often.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Saugerties hires first female sewer plant worker
The Saugerties Village Board agreed on Monday, October 3, to hire its first female sewer plant worker. Serena Augustine received high praise from plant operator Mike Hopf and part-time operator Joe Myers. They have both said they were impressed with her interest and ability, said Trustee Donald Hackett. The board voted unanimously to hire her. “She’s breaking the glass ceiling, or whatever it’s called,” Hackett said. In response to a question, Hackett said Augustine’s background is in finance, chemistry and math.
Hudson Valley Man Killed Getting Out Of Car In New York
Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information should call New York State Police. New York State Police from Troop F is continuing to investigate a fatal accident on Route 17 in Orange County, New York. New York State Police Investigating Fatal Crash Involving a Car and a Pedestrian. On Saturday,...
theharlemvalleynews.net
DUTCHESS COUNTY COMPTROLLER ROBIN LOIS REPORTS JAIL CONSTRUCTION IS 78% COMPLETE WITH AN ESTIMATED FINAL COST OF $131.4 MILLION
DUTCHESS COUNTY COMPTROLLER ROBIN LOIS REPORTS JAIL CONSTRUCTION IS 78% COMPLETE WITH AN ESTIMATED FINAL COST OF $131.4 MILLION. The Dutchess County Comptroller’s Office has completed a special follow-up financial report summarizing the Justice & Transition Center (JTC) capial project as of June 30, 2022. The previous report had covered project accounting as of June 30, 2021.
Traveling? Dutchess county hosts passport day
The Dutchess County Clerk Brad Kendall is hosting a Passport Day on October 15 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will take place at the Poughkeepsie DMV office at 22 Market Street.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Sullivan County wants to make historic theater a Monticello anchor
Sullivan County is renovating a historic theater that closed decades ago and needs work to get back up and running again. Sullivan County Deputy Commissioner of Planning and Community Development Jill Weyer said some renovations have begun in partnership with the Sullivan County Land Bank Corporation, which acquired the space.
Bridge In Hudson Valley, New York Closed Over ‘Old Stick Of Dynamite’
A bomb squad team was called to investigate after a worker found an "old stick of dynamite with wires attached." On Wednesday around 10:30 a.m., the Westchester County Police Department responded to the Mamaroneck Avenue Bridge at Saxon Drive after construction workers doing excavating work discovered "what appeared to be an old stick of dynamite with wires attached."
Comments / 0