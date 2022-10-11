ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, NY

Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley School Cancels Activities After Bear Sighting on Campus

Cancelations were done out of an abundance of caution. Living in the Hudson Valley we all know there are a few unwritten things that we all expect, right? We know that during the fall there is going to be more traffic in some areas (New Paltz, Beacon) because people from New York City come to the area to look at the fall foliage. We know that everyone comes to the area to hike, to go apple and pumpkin picking, we also know that we live in the country, so yes, there are going to be wildlife encounters.
MONROE, NY
News 12

Monroe-Woodbury Board of Education member criticized for remarks about Newburgh

A Monroe-Woodbury Board of Education member is facing scrutiny for an insensitive comment he made about Newburgh students while talking about a competitive school activity involving shotguns. School officials say trustee Donald Beeler was heard saying, "Newburgh is extremely good at this," during a board meeting Wednesday night – days...
NEWBURGH, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Orange County, NY Food Pantry Needs Your Help Now

Any little bit would be help. Times are really hard and everyone is doing the best they can to get by. Many people feel embarrassed or ashamed if they have to ask for help, but nobody should ever feel that way. The Hudson Valley has so many great resources for everyone and help is available to those who need it. However, one location is asking for the public's help so they can continue to help others in the community.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

$200 Million Dollar Plan Set for Former Kingston, NY IBM Site

According to Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan, "an official closing on the eastern portion of the former TechCity campus has been scheduled, and an agreement with the purchaser, National Resources, has been reached to transfer ownership of the western portion by the end of the year." The Ulster County Economic...
KINGSTON, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

2 Hudson Valley Breweries Named Among Best in the Nation

Score one for the Hudson Valley! There were only two winners from New York at the Great American Beer Festival competition, and both were from Dutchess County. The Great American Beer Festival is an annual competition held for the past 40 years in Denver, CO. They invite breweries from all across the country, and celebrate everything from popular brews like pumpkin beer and lagers to historic brews including Gotlandsdricke and Grodziskie (I never heard of those, either). But back to the Hudson Valley, and the winning brewery from Poughkeepsie, NY.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

County Accepting Applications for Housing Creation and Preservation Program

Up to $9M available for key component of Dutchess County Housing Trust Fund. Poughkeepsie, NY … The Dutchess County Department of Planning and Development today opened its application process for the Housing Creation and Preservation (HCP) Program, an integral part of the newly established Dutchess County Housing Trust Fund (HTF), established to provide financial support for the creation of affordable housing distributed throughout the County.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie’s Eastdale Village Has Fabulous Fall Events Planned

It’s been a little while since I checked in with the folks at Eastdale Village Town Center in Poughkeepsie, so I decided to take a visit to their website. I’m glad I did. Even though I’ve been there to eat at Pizzeria Posto and to pick up bagels, I hadn't really checked out the Eastdale Village Town Center events, but there are some great ones coming up this fall.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
101.5 WPDH

Eggbert, The Hudson Valley’s Christmas Egg is Planning His Return

Christmas in the Hudson Valley just got a whole lot merrier this year. Things haven't been the same without Eggbert, the Hudson Valley's favorite Christmas egg. Due to the pandemic, the quirky holiday character has been stuck in quarantine. Eggbert hasn't hosted his annual Christmas on the Farm or greet children during the days leading up to Christmas since 2019.
NEW WINDSOR, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Orange County clerk has advice for veterans

GOSHEN – Orange County Clerk Kelly Eskew is advising veterans to be wary of any companies that charge for a copy of their discharge papers. “I have recently discovered that there are companies scamming our heroes by charging them up to $119 to have their DD-214 filed with my office,” she said. “There is no reason to pay pointless fees for these records. Veterans can get a copy of their paperwork and file it with my office where it will be preserved and available to veterans and their families at no cost.”
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

6 Incredibly Beautiful Dutchess County Buildings

There is no shortage of beautiful houses and buildings in Dutchess County. There are all of those mansions up and down the Hudson like the Roosevelt Estate, the Vanderbilt Estate, Mills Mansion and Olana just to name a few. And no doubt those are exquisite structures. But those are actual sites where you go specifically to get a tour of the building and the grounds. That’s not what I’m talking about in this case. I’m talking about beautiful buildings that we see on a daily basis, and use often.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Saugerties hires first female sewer plant worker

The Saugerties Village Board agreed on Monday, October 3, to hire its first female sewer plant worker. Serena Augustine received high praise from plant operator Mike Hopf and part-time operator Joe Myers. They have both said they were impressed with her interest and ability, said Trustee Donald Hackett. The board voted unanimously to hire her. “She’s breaking the glass ceiling, or whatever it’s called,” Hackett said. In response to a question, Hackett said Augustine’s background is in finance, chemistry and math.
SAUGERTIES, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

DUTCHESS COUNTY COMPTROLLER ROBIN LOIS REPORTS JAIL CONSTRUCTION IS 78% COMPLETE WITH AN ESTIMATED FINAL COST OF $131.4 MILLION

DUTCHESS COUNTY COMPTROLLER ROBIN LOIS REPORTS JAIL CONSTRUCTION IS 78% COMPLETE WITH AN ESTIMATED FINAL COST OF $131.4 MILLION. The Dutchess County Comptroller’s Office has completed a special follow-up financial report summarizing the Justice & Transition Center (JTC) capial project as of June 30, 2022. The previous report had covered project accounting as of June 30, 2021.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Sullivan County wants to make historic theater a Monticello anchor

Sullivan County is renovating a historic theater that closed decades ago and needs work to get back up and running again. Sullivan County Deputy Commissioner of Planning and Community Development Jill Weyer said some renovations have begun in partnership with the Sullivan County Land Bank Corporation, which acquired the space.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Bridge In Hudson Valley, New York Closed Over ‘Old Stick Of Dynamite’

A bomb squad team was called to investigate after a worker found an "old stick of dynamite with wires attached." On Wednesday around 10:30 a.m., the Westchester County Police Department responded to the Mamaroneck Avenue Bridge at Saxon Drive after construction workers doing excavating work discovered "what appeared to be an old stick of dynamite with wires attached."
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY

