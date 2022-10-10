Read full article on original website
Months after disastrous flooding in eastern Kentucky, the death toll has risen to 43, governor says
Months after catastrophic flooding upended many lives in Kentucky, the death toll has officially risen to 43, with two additional people dying from health complications related to the crisis and one person still missing, Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday. "Let us pray for those families and all of eastern Kentucky...
Troy Aikman Addresses Sexist Comment Made on ‘MNF’
View the original article to see embedded media. Counties most concerned about climate change in Georgia. Stacker compiled a list of the counties most concerned about climate change in Georgia using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication. Click for more.Counties most concerned about climate change in Georgia.
Georgia meth trafficker given 19-year sentence
ALBANY — A defendant involved in a heroin and methamphetamine trafficking network directed by himself and another co-defendant from two Georgia prisons has been sentenced to federal prison for his crimes. Co-defendant Eric Gilbert, 46, of Calhoun State Prison, was sentenced to 228 months in prison to be followed...
Man accused of killing 5 people in South Carolina before being caught was allegedly on meth and had been awake for days, authorities say
A man accused of killing five people in South Carolina was arrested in neighboring Georgia after he allegedly committed another crime, authorities said Tuesday. Deputies arrested James Douglas Drayton of Spartanburg, South Carolina, on Monday after he robbed a gas station with a weapon, according to a release from the sheriff's office in Burke County, Georgia.
Suspect accused of killing California family of four pleads not guilty
The man suspected of kidnapping and killing a California family of four entered a not guilty plea in court on Thursday, Merced County Chief Deputy District Attorney Matthew Serratto told CNN. Jesus Salgado is charged with four counts of first degree murder for the death of 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her...
