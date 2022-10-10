ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

GEORGIA STATE
Georgia meth trafficker given 19-year sentence

ALBANY — A defendant involved in a heroin and methamphetamine trafficking network directed by himself and another co-defendant from two Georgia prisons has been sentenced to federal prison for his crimes. Co-defendant Eric Gilbert, 46, of Calhoun State Prison, was sentenced to 228 months in prison to be followed...
GEORGIA STATE
Man accused of killing 5 people in South Carolina before being caught was allegedly on meth and had been awake for days, authorities say

A man accused of killing five people in South Carolina was arrested in neighboring Georgia after he allegedly committed another crime, authorities said Tuesday. Deputies arrested James Douglas Drayton of Spartanburg, South Carolina, on Monday after he robbed a gas station with a weapon, according to a release from the sheriff's office in Burke County, Georgia.
SPARTANBURG, SC
Suspect accused of killing California family of four pleads not guilty

The man suspected of kidnapping and killing a California family of four entered a not guilty plea in court on Thursday, Merced County Chief Deputy District Attorney Matthew Serratto told CNN. Jesus Salgado is charged with four counts of first degree murder for the death of 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her...
MERCED COUNTY, CA

