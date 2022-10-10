ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Entertainment Journalist Nikki Finke, Founder of “Deadline,” Dies at 68

By Los Angeles magazine
Los Angeles Magazine
Los Angeles Magazine
 3 days ago

Veteran journalist Nikki Finke, who was known as much for founding the Hollywood trade Deadline as she was for her sharp tongue and take on the world of entertainment and those who run it, died on Sunday in Florida after a prolonged illness. She was 68.

Finke founded Deadline in 2006, which reported her death in Boca Raton on Sunday.

“Nikki Finke embodied the spirit of journalism and was never afraid to tell the hard truths with an incisive style and an enigmatic spark. She was brash and true,” said Jay Penkse, founder, chairman, and CEO of Penske Media Corporation, which purchased Finke’s website in 2009. “It was never easy with Nikki, but she will always remain one of the most memorable people in my life.”

Finke worked as a foreign correspondent for The Associated Press in Moscow and London, as a Newsweek correspondent in Los Angeles and Washington, D.C., as a Los Angeles Times staff writer covering entertainment and features, and as West Coast editor and Hollywood columnist for the New York Observer and New York magazine.

She started her “Deadline Hollywood” column for LA Weekly in 2002 and later launched Deadline Hollywood Daily in March 2006.

“I needed a quicker way to report breaking entertainment news than my weekly newspaper column. So I bought the URL DeadlineHollywoodDaily.com for 14 bucks and change,” she wrote in 2016. “And today, under Penske Media ownership, is a website worth $100+ million.”

She also hosted a show on public radio in Southern California. Her aggressive coverage of a writers’ strike in 2007 and 2008 helped make Deadline a major player among the industry trades.

Finke also cultivated a reputation as a recluse, eschewing Hollywood parties, screenings and award shows In 2010, she ranked No. 79 on Forbes ‘ list of the world’s most powerful women.

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. news, food, and culture. Sign up for our newsletters today.

The post Entertainment Journalist Nikki Finke, Founder of “Deadline,” Dies at 68 appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Harvey Weinstein goes on trial in LA, where he once reigned

Five years after women's stories about him made the #MeToo movement explode, Harvey Weinstein is going on trial in the city where he once was a colossus at the Oscars.Already serving a 23-year sentence for rape and sexual assault in New York, the 70-year-old former movie mogul faces different allegations including several that prosecutors say occurred during a pivotal Oscar week in Los Angeles. Jury selection for an eight-week trial begins Monday.Weinstein has been indicted on four counts of rape and seven other sexual assault counts involving five women, who will appear in court as Jane Does to tell...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IndieWire

Deadline’s Nikki Finke Was the Ultimate Hollywood Disruptor

Nikki Finke was terrifying. When the late Hollywood journalist called — the phone was her weapon of choice — the most powerful players in Hollywood shivered. That’s because she could write anything, and there was nobody to call if you didn’t like what she wrote. I learned this the hard way, even though we were friendly over the years: We had lunch at Hugo’s, shared a storage unit, and spent hours together in her West Hollywood apartment as I tried in vain to get her to press “send” on her brilliant CAA chapter for Premiere Magazine, which was scheduled in two...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Batali's Spotted Pig 'rape room' shame: Celebrity chef is accused of drugging and raping ex-staffer upstairs at infamous celebrity hangout in new documentary about his fall from grace

A former Mario Batali employee has come forward to accuse the disgraced celebrity chef of raping her in the VIP room of his Spotted Pig restaurant while she was drugged and unconscious. Eva DeVirglis says Batali left her with bruised ribs and abrasions following the 2005 incident at the Manhattan...
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
POPSUGAR

Where Is Lionel Dahmer, Jeffrey Dahmer's Father, Now?

Netflix's latest true-crime series, "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story," is revisiting the chilling murders of the notorious serial killer. The 10-part limited series delves into Jeffrey's childhood and the psychological behavior that preceded his unnerving string of sexual assaults and murders, which he carried out over a decade before finally getting caught in 1991. Jeffrey horrifically raped, killed, and dismembered 17 known victims, most of whom were underage males of color, between 1978 and 1991.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Celebrities Death#Entertainment News#Newsweek#Penske Media Corporation#The Associated Press#The New York Observer#La Weekly#Deadline Hollywood Daily
International Business Times

Anthony Bourdain Received Explosive Texts From Asia Argento Hours Before His Suicide: Book

Anthony Bourdain and Asia Argento's last text message exchange before his death has been unveiled in a new book about the late celebrity chef. "Down and Out in Paradise: The Life of Anthony Bourdain," an unauthorized biography by reporter Charles Leerhsen set to be released next month, contains a series of text messages from Bourdain as well as his online search history in the days leading up to his tragic suicide in a French hotel room on June 8, 2018, at the age of 61.
CELEBRITIES
HeySoCal

Nikki Finke dies at 68; Hollywood columnist founded Deadline

Nikki Finke, the veteran journalist known for her sharp take on the entertainment industry, died Sunday at the age of 68. Finke founded the trade publication Deadline in 2006, which reported her death Sunday. She died in Boca Raton, Florida, after a prolonged illness. “At her best, Nikki Finke embodied...
BOCA RATON, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

‘Inventing Anna’ Fake Heiress Anna Sorokin Released From Jail As She Fights Deportation

The subject of Netflix’s hit series Inventing Anna has won a victory of sorts in court as she fights deportation, according to Bloomberg and The Daily Beast. Anna Sorokin, a convicted Russian-born swindler who pretended to be an heiress named Anna Delvey, overstayed her visa and has been held by Immigration and Customs Enforcement for the past 17 months after serving nearly two years in prison for financially defrauding elite New Yorkers via a complicated web of lies. An immigration judge on Wednesday approved the 31-year-old German citizen’s release from a New York facility, but ordered her to post $10,000 bail, remain...
IMMIGRATION
France 24

Prince, Andy Warhol feature in Supreme Court copyright case

The case, Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts v. Goldsmith, could have far-reaching implications for US copyright law and the art world. It stems from a black-and-white picture taken in 1981 by celebrity photographer Lynn Goldsmith of Prince, a then up-and-coming young musician from Minneapolis. In 1984, as Prince's...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NPR

Behind the scenes of 'Wait Wait' with Peter Sagal and Emma Choi

Ever wondered how Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me! gets made? Well, so do we. This week, hosts Peter Sagal and Emma Choi sat down with Executive Producer Mike Danforth to answer some audience questions from social media. How did Emma and Peter rise to the top of the Wait Wait food chain? Has anything embarrassing ever happened while taping a Zoom show? And what exactly does hard Mountain Dew taste like? Listen to find out!
TV SHOWS
The Hollywood Reporter

How Multiple Accusers Create “Almost Insurmountable” Cases for Harvey Weinstein and Danny Masterson

Two of the most high-profile, closely watched criminal cases of the #MeToo era are headed to trial in October, starting within a day of each other. Harvey Weinstein and Danny Masterson will face juries at the Clara Shortridge Foltz courthouse in downtown L.A., defending against allegations that they raped multiple women. Weinstein is charged with 11 counts of sex crimes, including rape, in connection with the assaults of five women from 2004 to 2013, which cumulatively carry a sentence of up to 140 years. Masterson is charged with three counts of rape between 2001 and 2003, which collectively could mean up...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IndieWire

‘She Said’ Review: A Reckoning Gets the Incendiary and Artful Film It Requires

When eventual Pulitzer Prize winners Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey published their first New York Times investigation into Harvey Weinstein’s decades of sexual abuse and harassment in October 2017, the journalists had only a handful of accusers willing to go on the record. In the months and years that followed, more than 80 different women eventually accused the Hollywood bigwig (and now convicted and jailed rapist) of a litany of crimes over many years. Kantor and Twohey’s investigation (and a concurrent one from Ronan Farrow for The New Yorker, with whom they shared their Pulitzer) didn’t just set a course...
MOVIES
HipHopDX.com

Tyler, The Creator Stunned By ‘Rush Hour 3’ Discovery: ‘I’ve Been Lied To’

Tyler, The Creator has discovered there’s a third Rush Hour film, and he’s found it deeply upsetting that he didn’t know. The Flower Boy rap star discovered the third entry in the Chris Tucker and Jackie Chan buddy action comedy series on Netflix and said he’s “been lied to” because no one told him there was a Rush Hour 3.
MOVIES
Los Angeles Magazine

Los Angeles Magazine

Los Angeles County, CA
124
Followers
89
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

The definitive resource and indispensable guide to Los Angeles, since 1961.

 https://lamag.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy