Kush by Stephens, the delicious Hialeah deli, is throwing a one-of-a-kind party next week and everyone’s invited! But you might be wondering, what’s the occasion?. They’re actually celebrating the honorable Henderson “Junior” Biggers, who has been slicing meats and servicing the community since 1957 when the joint was named Stephen’s Deli. It’s because of his work and dedication that helped make the spot a local gem, especially for its sandwich greatness.
