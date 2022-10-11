ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Sales Launch at Celebrity-Backed Turks and Caicos Resort with Hyleri and Marc Katzenberg of Compass

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Sandy Point Resort & Marina has tapped The Luxe Latitudes Team of Compass, led by Hyleri and Marc Katzenberg, to market sales. The luxurious visionary resort is nestled on North Caicos Island, the second largest island of Turks and Caicos, and a short ferry ride from the celebrity sanctuary of Parrot Cay. Available now for sale are marina and oceanfront villas ranging from one-to-five bedroom layouts and 75 hotel suites that offer the perks and pleasantries of a full-service 4+ star resort with pre-construction pricing for the villas ranging from $1.025 million to $2.725 million. The suites start at $380,500 to $1.8 million. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005961/en/ Sandy Point Resort & Marina (Photo: Business Wire)
Thrillist

You Can Live Aboard This Luxury $1 Billion Residential Cruise Ship

Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC’s latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
InsideHook

Not a Cruise Person? These Four State-of-the-Art Ships Hope to Change That.

At the beginning of 2020, when coronavirus outbreaks on cruise ships became a harbinger of the pandemic havoc to come, some considered it the nail in the coffin of cruising. What those detractors forgot, however, is that the cruise industry has weathered countless storms before. Just two and a half years later, not only is the cruise industry on the way to full recovery, it’s projected to grow.
cruisefever.net

Cruise Line Adds New Cruises to Bora Bora and Tahiti in 2024

A cruise line has added new cruises to Bora Bora, Tahiti, and the French Polynesia in 2024 and has opened these new voyages for bookings. Paul Gauguin Cruises, a cruise line that was recently ranked the #1 small ship line, has opened reservations for its 2024 cruises featuring 33 voyages offered on seven unique itineraries – two of them brand new – exploring Tahiti, French Polynesia, Fiji, and the South Pacific.
msn.com

Ranked: America's best beaches

Slide 1 of 26: America’s vast coastline is not short of beautiful beaches, and Tripadvisor has named the country’s top 25 locations based on the public’s reviews. Whether you fancy trekking along miles of unadulterated coastal nature reserves or prefer lazing on pristine, white sand with nearby entertainment – there’s a beach to suit everyone. So, pack your swimwear and pick your favorite...
Boston

A Vermont resort is among the 50 best in the world, according to Conde Nast Traveler

It is an adults-only all-inclusive resort. Travelers seeking a world-class getaway in New England should head to Vermont, according to Conde Nast Traveler readers. The publication released a list of the 50 best resorts in the world on Tuesday, part of its 35th Annual Readers’ Choice Awards, and Twin Farms in Barnard, Vermont ranked No. 33. Twin Farms was also named the No. 1 resort in the Northeast.
BARNARD, VT
USA TODAY

Hurricane Ian disrupts major cruise line itineraries. Here are the major changes so far.

Major cruise lines have adjusted plans due to Hurricane Ian, in some cases changing nearly entire itineraries or canceling sailings altogether. Norwegian Cruise Line rerouted a Sept. 25 round-trip cruise from Miami with scheduled stops in George Town, Grand Cayman, Roatán, Honduras, and Harvest Caye, Belize, and Cozumel, Mexico, a spokesperson told USA TODAY in an email. The Norwegian Sky will instead visit San Juan, Puerto Rico, Saint Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands, Tortola in the British Virgin Islands and Nassau in the Bahamas.
MIAMI, FL
wanderwisdom.com

Video of 'Hidden Gem' Overwater Bungalows in the Caribbean Saves a Trip to the Pacific

Close your eyes, take a deep breath, and let us transport you to your ultimate dream vacation. Picture yourself with a frozen fruity concoction, flip flops, bathing suits, salty ocean breezes, and 360 degrees of blue skies and the most magnificent turquoise waters imaginable Overwater bungalows are certainly on many peoples bucket list. Their luxurious and jaw dropping accommodations are 'dreamlike' and stuff magazines are made of!
Thrillist

6 Must-See Sites to Experience Culture and Adventure in Jamaica

Sure, you could spend your entire trip to Jamaica relaxing by the pool and reading a good book — and you’d probably have a great time — but you’d miss out on so much of the adventure that the island has to offer. If you’re interested in exploring the history and ecology of Jamaica, we’ve got you covered. There are extensive beaches, mountains, waterfalls, and more to explore, so check the map below for six of the best sites for experiencing it all.
Robb Report

Dining in Paradise: The 9 Hottest Restaurants in the Maldives

The Maldives is, frankly, a ridiculously pretty country. The most turquoise of the Indian Ocean’s waters lap its palm-fringed coral atolls, where soft white sand leads to an underwater wonderland. After a picture-perfect sunset, watch the sky explode with stars before retreating and falling asleep to the sound of waves. But here’s the kicker: it’s also home to some of the finest dining in all of South Asia. The world’s most celebrated resorts and hospitality brands vie with one another to dazzle diners through celebrity chefs and insane wine cellars, decadent tasting menus and restaurant locations which defy belief. Just bear in...
tripsavvy.com

Four Seasons Will Launch Luxury Yachts in 2025

As if owning a private jet wasn't enough, the iconic Four Seasons hotel brand is entering the world of yachting, planning to launch the first ship in the fleet in 2025, with at least two more to follow. This first yacht, created by the famous shipbuilder, Fincantieri of Italy, will...
