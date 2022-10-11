Read full article on original website
Related
Jamie Lee Curtis Holds Hands with Her Daughters at Halloween Ends Premiere: 'Proudest Mother'
"My family. Proudest mother. Loving support," Curtis captioned a photo of herself with daughters Annie and Ruby at the Halloween Ends premiere Tuesday Jamie Lee Curtis is celebrating a final-girl milestone with her own best girls by her side. The actress, 63, was accompanied by daughters Annie Guest and Ruby Guest on the red carpet Tuesday night for the world premiere of her upcoming slasher Halloween Ends, at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. All three women looked glamorous as they posed together with Curtis in the middle, wearing a shimmery red...
'Halloween Ends' star Jamie Lee Curtis signs document swearing she won't play Laurie Strode again
Jamie Lee Curtis appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" to talk about "Halloween Ends." The star signed a document to say this is her last outing as final girl Laurie Strode. Curtis said she's been "weeping" over saying goodbye to the horror franchise.
Jamie Lee Curtis Jokingly Signs Contract Promising Not to Appear in More ‘Halloween’ Films: “I Should Call My Lawyer First”
Jamie Lee Curtis promises that Halloween Ends really is her last go as Laurie Strode. The franchise star and award-winning actress was so sure that her run with the 40-plus-year horror franchise has concluded that she even signed a contract confirming it during her recent late-night appearance promoting the film.More from The Hollywood ReporterJamie Lee Curtis, 'Halloween Ends' Team on the Final Chapter and What They Took From SetJamie Lee Curtis Calls Antisemitism in Kanye "Ye" West's Removed Tweet "Abhorrent"Jamie Lee Curtis on Her Run With 'Halloween' Coming to an End, Working With David Gordon Green Curtis, who appeared on Jimmy Kimmel...
wegotthiscovered.com
Jamie Lee Curtis has the perfect expletive-filled response to all those ‘Halloween’ memes
With Halloween Ends set to arrive simultaneously in theaters and on Peacock this Friday, all eyes are on franchise veteran Jamie Lee Curtis, who has already hinted that the final entry in David Gordon Green’s horror trilogy will likely mark her final appearance as memorable final girl Laurie Strode. And with less than a few days left to go, Curtis has some gut-busting “final” words for Halloween meme-lovers around the world.
RELATED PEOPLE
EW.com
Halloween Ends director is 'confident' movie will be Jamie Lee Curtis' last appearance as Laurie Strode
While promoting Halloween Ends (out Oct. 14), star Jamie Lee Curtis has been insistent that her latest appearance as the Michael Myers-battling Laurie Strode will also be her last. "I need to now cut her loose and let her live in the minds and hearts of the fans that have supported her," Curtis recently said to EW. "I now get to go off and do my own thing."
Collider
How to Watch ‘Halloween Ends’ Starring Jamie Lee Curtis
Every October, fans wait eagerly for a Halloween (the franchise, not the holiday) movie to release. While a few movies in the franchise didn’t stick to this annual schedule, David Gordon Green brought back that trend with his trilogy. And now, the third and final sequel of the latest series follows suit with Halloween Ends set to release this October. Halloween Ends marks the end of the decades-old saga of Laurie Strode and Michael Myers when they face each other for a final showdown.
wegotthiscovered.com
First trailer for James Wan’s ‘M3GAN’ reveals the Chucky meets Elon Musk horror movie we really didn’t need
What better way to kick off 2023’s horror slate than by capturing the essence of Chucky and thrusting it into the creative playground that is our late-stage capitalist technological hellscape?. If you’re horror icon James Wan (Saw, Insidious, The Conjuring universe) or high-profile producer Jason Blum (The Black Phone,...
Jamie Lee Curtis Explains Why Filming Knives Out Was Actually A ‘Tough Time’ For Her
Knives Out's Jamie Lee Curtis didn't have as much fun filming the movie as we did watching it, I'm afraid.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Collider
‘Halloween H20’ Falls Short Thanks to Michael Myers’ Terrible Masks
Opinions have varied on David Gordon Green’s take on the saga of Laurie Strode and Michael Myers. 2018’s Halloween had stellar reviews and a massive box office haul of $255.6 worldwide. Many loved the film, but some criticized how there was little of the watching from the shadows Boogeyman of the 1978 original. Critics and fans were less kind to last year’s Halloween Kills, with it disregarded as an over-the-top gore fest that served only as filler as we waited for this year’s finale, Halloween Ends.
Jamie Lee Curtis Reveals Jake Gyllenhaal Helped Assemble the Latest ‘Halloween’ Reboot
When “Halloween Ends” hits theaters next weekend it will mark the end of both David Gordon Green’s trilogy of “Halloween” movies and the conclusion to the franchise as a whole. At least for now, as any slasher fan understands that no series is ever truly dead.
Nick Cannon’s Photos With His 10 Children Over the Years: Family Album
Nick Cannon’s cuties! The Masked Singer host is the father of ten children. The All That alum became a dad in April 2011 when he and his then-wife, Mariah Carey, welcomed twins Morocco and Monroe. Three years later, Cannon and the Grammy winner called it quits. The California native moved on with Brittany Bell, and […]
wegotthiscovered.com
Does Michael Myers get his powers from his mask?
For decades, the horror/slasher genre has shared plenty of common tropes, be it the final girl on whom the title of “scream queen” has been conferred, spooky fictional small towns haunted by unknown and unexplained actions of a serial killer, gory deaths, and, most importantly, masked murderers whose obscure identity have successfully augmented the films’ mysterious tone.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Meet the real-life Addams Family who celebrate Halloween for four months a year
A Halloween-loving mum-of-five has turned her brood into the real-life Addams Family, converting her Surrey home into a house of horrors for four months every year.From July to October Sarah Adams – that’s her real surname – a 36-year-old house mum from Banstead in Surrey, lets loose her “inner child” and decorates her house with horror dolls, cobwebs and pumpkins for Halloween.During the family’s favourite time of year, spooky movies run non-stop on their TV, surrounded by more than £4,000 worth of decorations.Sarah, her partner Sam Cullip, 37, a plasterer, and her five children who share her Adams surname –...
ComicBook
Halloween Ends Marks the Fifth Time the Halloween Timeline Has Ended
We are a week out from the Peacock and theatrical release of Halloween Ends, which seems like as good a time as any to reflect on the truly bonkers timeline and continuity of the Halloween film franchise. Beginning in 1978, the franchise includes 13 installments and, in spite of only one full-on reboot, there are five distinct timelines represented. How does that work? Well, while there has only been one real reboot, there have been plenty of retcons, resulting in strange, mutant timelines where the history of Michael Myers's bloody rampage becomes a kind of strange "choose your own slaughter."
Jamie Lee Curtis Posts Sweet Photo With Daughters on the 'Halloween Ends' Red Carpet
Jamie Lee Curtis has two very special dates to the Halloween Ends premiere. The actress hit the red carpet for the premiere of the upcoming film on Tuesday evening, accompanied by her two daughters, 35-year-old, Annie Guest, and 26-year-old, Ruby Guest. Curtis stunned in a glamorous shimmery red off-the-shoulder gown...
ETOnline.com
David Gordon Green Says 'Exorcist' Sequel Will Honor the Legacy of the Original (Exclusive)
After resurrecting the Halloween franchise with Jamie Lee Curtis, filmmaker David Gordon Green is turning his attention to The Exorcist, writing and directing a new sequel that picks up 50 years after the 1973 film starring Ellen Burstyn. And yes, Burstyn is returning to the franchise as Chris MacNeil, the mother of a demon-possessed daughter.
digitalspy.com
The Walking Dead just changed Rick Grimes' fate forever
The Walking Dead season 11c spoilers follow. Rick Grimes hasn't appeared in The Walking Dead for a few years now, but his bearded presence continues to loom over the show, even at the end in these final episodes. Part of that's down to his surprise return in flashbacks that look...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Deadpool 3’ theory believes an X-Men favorite who failed to escape development hell could appear
Having already done the unthinkable once and convinced Hugh Jackman to return as Wolverine, Deadpool 3 has already proven that it’s going to pull out every possible stop to try and deliver the best possible version of the Merc with a Mouth’s hotly-anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe debut. In...
12 Ways Laurie Strode Should Kill Michael Myers in ‘Halloween Ends’
Halloween Ends is coming to theaters and Peacock Premium this Friday, and after 45 years of Jamie Lee Curtis trying and failing to kill Michael Myers, this slasher franchise is coming to an epic conclusion. And we can only hope this means Laurie Strode will finally end Micheal Myers’s life, once and for all.
Comments / 0