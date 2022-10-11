ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
People

Jamie Lee Curtis Holds Hands with Her Daughters at Halloween Ends Premiere: 'Proudest Mother'

"My family. Proudest mother. Loving support," Curtis captioned a photo of herself with daughters Annie and Ruby at the Halloween Ends premiere Tuesday Jamie Lee Curtis is celebrating a final-girl milestone with her own best girls by her side. The actress, 63, was accompanied by daughters Annie Guest and Ruby Guest on the red carpet Tuesday night for the world premiere of her upcoming slasher Halloween Ends, at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. All three women looked glamorous as they posed together with Curtis in the middle, wearing a shimmery red...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Jamie Lee Curtis Jokingly Signs Contract Promising Not to Appear in More ‘Halloween’ Films: “I Should Call My Lawyer First”

Jamie Lee Curtis promises that Halloween Ends really is her last go as Laurie Strode. The franchise star and award-winning actress was so sure that her run with the 40-plus-year horror franchise has concluded that she even signed a contract confirming it during her recent late-night appearance promoting the film.More from The Hollywood ReporterJamie Lee Curtis, 'Halloween Ends' Team on the Final Chapter and What They Took From SetJamie Lee Curtis Calls Antisemitism in Kanye "Ye" West's Removed Tweet "Abhorrent"Jamie Lee Curtis on Her Run With 'Halloween' Coming to an End, Working With David Gordon Green Curtis, who appeared on Jimmy Kimmel...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Jamie Lee Curtis has the perfect expletive-filled response to all those ‘Halloween’ memes

With Halloween Ends set to arrive simultaneously in theaters and on Peacock this Friday, all eyes are on franchise veteran Jamie Lee Curtis, who has already hinted that the final entry in David Gordon Green’s horror trilogy will likely mark her final appearance as memorable final girl Laurie Strode. And with less than a few days left to go, Curtis has some gut-busting “final” words for Halloween meme-lovers around the world.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Lee Curtis
Collider

How to Watch ‘Halloween Ends’ Starring Jamie Lee Curtis

Every October, fans wait eagerly for a Halloween (the franchise, not the holiday) movie to release. While a few movies in the franchise didn’t stick to this annual schedule, David Gordon Green brought back that trend with his trilogy. And now, the third and final sequel of the latest series follows suit with Halloween Ends set to release this October. Halloween Ends marks the end of the decades-old saga of Laurie Strode and Michael Myers when they face each other for a final showdown.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Entertainment Weekly
Collider

‘Halloween H20’ Falls Short Thanks to Michael Myers’ Terrible Masks

Opinions have varied on David Gordon Green’s take on the saga of Laurie Strode and Michael Myers. 2018’s Halloween had stellar reviews and a massive box office haul of $255.6 worldwide. Many loved the film, but some criticized how there was little of the watching from the shadows Boogeyman of the 1978 original. Critics and fans were less kind to last year’s Halloween Kills, with it disregarded as an over-the-top gore fest that served only as filler as we waited for this year’s finale, Halloween Ends.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Does Michael Myers get his powers from his mask?

For decades, the horror/slasher genre has shared plenty of common tropes, be it the final girl on whom the title of “scream queen” has been conferred, spooky fictional small towns haunted by unknown and unexplained actions of a serial killer, gory deaths, and, most importantly, masked murderers whose obscure identity have successfully augmented the films’ mysterious tone.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Halloween
The Independent

Meet the real-life Addams Family who celebrate Halloween for four months a year

A Halloween-loving mum-of-five has turned her brood into the real-life Addams Family, converting her Surrey home into a house of horrors for four months every year.From July to October Sarah Adams – that’s her real surname – a 36-year-old house mum from Banstead in Surrey, lets loose her “inner child” and decorates her house with horror dolls, cobwebs and pumpkins for Halloween.During the family’s favourite time of year, spooky movies run non-stop on their TV, surrounded by more than £4,000 worth of decorations.Sarah, her partner Sam Cullip, 37, a plasterer, and her five children who share her Adams surname –...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
ComicBook

Halloween Ends Marks the Fifth Time the Halloween Timeline Has Ended

We are a week out from the Peacock and theatrical release of Halloween Ends, which seems like as good a time as any to reflect on the truly bonkers timeline and continuity of the Halloween film franchise. Beginning in 1978, the franchise includes 13 installments and, in spite of only one full-on reboot, there are five distinct timelines represented. How does that work? Well, while there has only been one real reboot, there have been plenty of retcons, resulting in strange, mutant timelines where the history of Michael Myers's bloody rampage becomes a kind of strange "choose your own slaughter."
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

The Walking Dead just changed Rick Grimes' fate forever

The Walking Dead season 11c spoilers follow. Rick Grimes hasn't appeared in The Walking Dead for a few years now, but his bearded presence continues to loom over the show, even at the end in these final episodes. Part of that's down to his surprise return in flashbacks that look...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy