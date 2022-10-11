We are a week out from the Peacock and theatrical release of Halloween Ends, which seems like as good a time as any to reflect on the truly bonkers timeline and continuity of the Halloween film franchise. Beginning in 1978, the franchise includes 13 installments and, in spite of only one full-on reboot, there are five distinct timelines represented. How does that work? Well, while there has only been one real reboot, there have been plenty of retcons, resulting in strange, mutant timelines where the history of Michael Myers's bloody rampage becomes a kind of strange "choose your own slaughter."

