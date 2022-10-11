Offense It's no secret Denver's offense has been abysmal this year, ranking last in red zone efficiency and 31st in scoring offense. Meanwhile, the Chargers have one of the better offenses in the NFL currently, ranking ninth in scoring offense at 24.4 points per game. The Chargers have plenty of weapons around quarterback Justin Herbert, too, with receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams and running back Austin Ekeler. There's a clear advantage on this side of the ball. ...

DENVER, CO ・ 16 MINUTES AGO