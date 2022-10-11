ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thrillist

This All-Black Airbnb in Illinois Puts Dracula’s Castle to Shame

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work. While most people decorate their homes in shades of black...
LINCOLN, IL
yankodesign.com

Top 10 wooden homes that showcase this warm material beautifully

There’s something about wooden architecture that is simply so humble and endearing. Wood has been a material of choice for construction for ages galore. Wood ages beautifully – anything built with wood will retain the character of your house. And it also manages to incorporate an aura of warmth and serenity within the living space. The rustic and homely appeal of a wooden space instantly makes you feel at ease and welcome. It’s a material of choice that has stood strong through the ages and continues to do so. Whether modern or traditional, wood can be bent and molded to create a living space of your choice and style. From a tiny timber home with a biophilic design to a cedar-clad cantilevered cabin– this collection of architectural designs will leave you mesmerized and completely in awe of the wonderful yet simple material that is wood!
INTERIOR DESIGN
yankodesign.com

Top 10 tiny homes designed to be the best micro-living setups

Sustainability has been running on everybody’s mind. And with everyone aspiring towards eco-friendly and mindful ways of living, tiny homes have completely taken over the world of architecture and cemented their place as sustainable, minimal, and economical micro-living setups. What started off as a cute little trend is now turning into a serious option for home spaces. They are a space-saving and eco-friendly living solution that reduces the load on Mother Earth! They’re simple and minimal alternatives to the imposing and materialistic homes that seem to have taken over. And we’ve curated a wide range of micro-home setups that totally grabbed our attention. From a prefab tiny home that is a smart mobile unit to a Norwegian wooden tiny home on wheels – there’s a tiny home out there for everyone!
HOME & GARDEN
livingetc.com

Abigail Ahern’s new collection of window dressings with Hillarys is just how we want to decorate now

Whether your scheme is maximalist, minimalist, colourful or pared-back, there’s nothing like finding the perfect window attire to give a space that sense of completeness. Picking the right blinds or curtains can pull your look together or provide a jump-off point to guide the entire design direction of your room. Just ask influential tastemaker and pioneer of the dark inky palette, Abigail Ahern.
INTERIOR DESIGN
The Independent

What’s new for our homes from the Decorex interior design fair?

Autumn is knocking on our doors like a harbinger of change, bringing crisp air and fresh perspectives. As if on cue, the vast, breezy space of Olympia London is buzzing with brand-new launches as the annual interior design fair, Decorex, commences. Between 9-12 October, this highly anticipated exhibition welcomes designers and makers to come together in celebration of exciting new products and impressive displays.Here is what’s new for our homes this autumn from the best in design at Decorex – starting with wallpaper.When my parents first moved into my childhood home, the very first thing they did was remove the...
INTERIOR DESIGN
thezoereport.com

How To Embrace Color In Your Kitchen, The Celebrity Way

The world of celebrity kitchens can honestly be a little... well, bland. Browse through their Instagram accounts, and what you’ll find more often than not is one of two scenes: A basic, all-white kitchen, or lots of ultra-modern and sleek cabinets in a warm wood tone. And while there’s nothing wrong with either of those aesthetics, if you’re looking for something different, you might feel that you’re just out of luck. But don’t give up hope just yet: There are a few colorful celebrity kitchens that break the mold, and they’re serving up serious inspiration in the way of unique cooking spaces.
HOME & GARDEN
cottagesgardens.com

A Regal and Elegant French Chateau Asks €11.5 M

Live like royalty at this French chateau called “Petit Versailles.” Despite its name, there is nothing “petite” about it, totaling 16,145 square feet set on almost 50 acres. To reside in this elegant castle and frolic in its gardens, it costs €11.5 million or $11,386,139 USD.
REAL ESTATE
yachtingmagazine.com

X Shore Unveils Fully Electric X Shore 1

Special delivery: Sign up for the free Yachting email newsletter. Subscribe to Yachting magazine for $39 for 1 year and receive 3 bonus digital issues. Sweden’s X Shore has launched a new model: the X Shore 1. It’s a 21-foot boat that has a base price of $139,000, which...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
archiscene.net

Discover Visun Greatland Art Villa designed by 31 Design

31 Design just finished a villa project in Haikou. The architects and interior designers merged architecture and interior with care for the site’s location and circumstances to enable residents to interact with nature. The design team chose simple emotions over intricate but useless ornamentation in order to go back to the core of life, redefine leisurely luxury, and create the perfect living environment.
INTERIOR DESIGN

