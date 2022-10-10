Read full article on original website
PhillyBite
Philadelphia's Traditional Jewish Deli | Famous on 4th
- Located at 700 S 4th St in Philadelphia 19147, is a 5-star traditional Jewish deli that does not disappoint. Owned by Rich Kaufman and Ken Keating, the portions are large, and the staff is friendly. 5-star Traditional Jewish Deli That Does Not Disappoint. Realtor Dana and I were at...
‘Jawn’ is more than a noun. It connects us to who we are, beyond our city and region
Philadelphia, we need to talk about how the word jawn has been used in recent years. If we keep going at the rate of a Jawn Morgan SEPTA bus barreling down Washington Avenue, we’re going to lose its more nuanced meaning. Jawn is one of those words that has...
Philadelphia chain Wawa 'seriously considering' halting expansion after viral riot video: councilman
Wawa, a Pennsylvania-based convenience store chain, might halt plans to expand in Philadelphia as crime continues in the city and after it's been the target of looters.
This Pennsylvania Festival is a Food Lover's Paradise
If you consider yourself a foodie who loves trying new restaurants, you're going to absolutely love this epic food festival taking place in Philadelphia this weekend. Keep reading to learn more.
How does this Philly brunch favorite, now open in N.J., stack up? | Review
When Michael and Jeniphur Pasquarello went apartment shopping around Philadelphia in 2003, they never imagined opening a restaurant. But then the husband-wife duo stumbled upon a refurbished factory and the rest is culinary history, as the Café Lift brunchery has served Philly for almost 20 years with their seasonally evolving menu complete with sweet, savory and everything in between.
The Philadelphia Citizen
What The Inquirer Got Wrong About FDR Park
The Inquirer Editorial Board waded into the controversy over the redesign of FDR Park last week, declaring their support for the Fairmount Park Conservancy’s Master Plan to turn the naturally-occurring meadows in FDR Park in South Philly into an outdoor sports complex, featuring artificial turf fields. They were wrong...
Philadelphia’s First Snowfall – The Date You Should Expect to See White
Philadelphia's first snowflakes of the 2022-2023 winter season... are almost here. In fact, they could definitely be less than a month away. It's snowed in October on quite a few occasions in Philadelphia, and it's certainly possible it could snow by the middle of November. But how realistic is that?...
These are the 13 Can’t Miss Pop Concerts in Philly For the Rest of 2022
Hot off one of the biggest summers EVER in Philadelphia music, the fall and winter of 2022 is shaping up to be a GREAT time for concerts in the Philly area. So we've got a list of EVERY pop concert (that we know about so far) posted below that we'll keep updating. Scroll down to check it out.
Paris Baguette to Begin Construction on New Upper Darby H Mart Outpost
The new location is part of Paris Baguette’s current push to open 1,000 cafes over the next eight years, many of which are planned for H Mart stores.
Philadelphia's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Philadelphia, PA, is a large historic city with plenty of safe and dangerous neighborhoods. Suppose you're planning on visiting Philadelphia or moving to the city. In that case, it's essential to be aware of the most hazardous areas.
New Dough Head Pizza Shop Opens In South Philly
The new pizza joint opens its doors in a brand new building between Passyunk Square and Little Saigon.
Wawa shuts down two Philadelphia stores citing 'safety' as crime surge continues
Northeast-based convenience store Wawa announced Thursday that two of its Center City Philadelphia locations will be shutting down due to safety and security concerns.
Phillymag.com
Just Listed: Live/Work Converted Warehouse in Germantown
Why buy furniture for your new digs when you could make it yourself? This blend of living and maker space makes that possible. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Are you one of those people who want to make...
NBC Philadelphia
North Philadelphia Corner Store Worker Killed in Drive-by Shooting
A man working at his family's Philadelphia corner store is dead after he was hit multiple times while getting into an SUV in a drive-by shooting after closing up the shop Thursday night, police said. Philadelphia police on patrol heard several gunshots around 8 p.m. and rushed toward the 2200...
NBC Philadelphia
Wawa to Close 2 Center City Stores, Citing ‘Safety and Security Challenges'
Two of Wawa's downtown Philadelphia stores will be shuttered as the Delaware County-based chain continues "to be focused on doing everything we can to monitor and work with local authorities to address challenges impacting operations in any other stores," the company announced. The convenience stores to be closed in Center...
phillychitchat.com
Photos: The Jacksons at Parx, Overbrook Lofts and Heydey
Ahh where were we. Yes I have gotten behind on events, as social season is in high gear. I have been shooting a lot of events, sending to my media outlets as well as posting on Social Media, but alas I have gotten backed up on posting here on PhillyChitChat. I am posting a few events which have appeared elsewhere but wanted to share with you here as well.
The Philadelphia Citizen
Who’s Running for City Council?
Who’s running for City Council in Philadelphia? That’s a question on the minds of many Philadelphia voters as a handful of current members vacate their seats to run or explore a run for mayor of Philadelphia. Philadelphia’s resign-to-run rule requires members of City Council to resign their seats...
Phillymag.com
Philly Today: City Leaders Can’t Even Do Road Closures Correctly
Plus, the Main Line is going to make Tucker Carlson’s head explode. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today. And if you have a news...
fox29.com
New South Philly street changes create mistaken parking tickets, confusion for businesses
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - There’s a new parking ticket controversy in South Philadelphia and it’s causing a lot of confusion and frustration on Washington Avenue. "People are still parking on the bike lane. They’ve already been towed more than once," Gabriel Pachacheck, with the Washington Avenue Association of Businesses and Residents, stated.
NBC Philadelphia
Man Killed on SEPTA Tracks in Northeast Philadelphia
SEPTA's Fox Chase Regional Rail line had been suspended for the Wednesday evening rush hour after a man was struck and killed by a train shortly after 4:30 p.m., the transit agency said. Service on the Fox Chase line resumed just before 7 p.m. as the police activity cleared, SEPTA...
