American Cancer Society Awards $24,000 Grant To St. Anthony To Help Cover Transportation-Related Costs For Patients

1380kcim.com
National Weather Service Issues Fire Advisory For Western Iowa
The National Weather Service has issued a fire weather watch for today (Wednesday) covering a large portion of the north-central plains, including western Iowa. Due to forecasted strong winds coupled with extremely dry conditions, the risk for a fire to spread uncontrollably if ignited is high. Area fire departments have been called to at least two substantial field fires over the past several days. Iowans are asked to use increased caution when participating in activities that could start a fire, especially farmers working to harvest crops from their fields. The current watch is effective from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday but could be extended depending on the forecast.
1380kcim.com
Iowa Diesel Prices Jump Nearly 40 Cents Since Last Week
Diesel prices in Iowa jumped nearly 10 percent since last week, according to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and AAA-Iowa. As of Wednesday, Oct. 12, a gallon of diesel averaged $5.05, a 38-cent increase from last week and $1.75 higher than last year. Iowa diesel prices remain 11 cents below the national average of $5.16. A gallon of regular unleaded gasoline climbed two cents from last week to $3.71 per gallon, 64 cents over 2021 prices. Wholesale ethanol held steady at $2.16, and natural gas prices at the Henry Hub reporting site dropped 35 cents to $6.58 per MMBtu.
