Read full article on original website
Related
Top 10 Saturday Amazon Deals: New Price Drops on Breville Espresso Machines, Pet Supplies, and More
Hey everyone — the weekend has officially arrived, and we’ve been hitting the virtual pavement and rounding up the best Amazon deals for you. Below, you’ll find our selection of the top Saturday Amazon deals, including huge savings on pet supplies, white-noise sleep machines, and Sony portable Bluetooth speakers. Today’s must-have deal is here to supercharge your mornings. The Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine is Amazon’s #1 best-selling automatic espresso machines, and it’s $150 off today. Better still, you can get up to 24 bags of coffee beans free with the purchase of this machine before October 3. The Breville Barista...
Screw the VR Games, I Want the New Meta Quest Pro To Declutter My Work Station
Technology is moving at a rapid rate. One area that’s certainly been buzzing of late is the world of virtual reality. Meta, formerly Facebook, unveiled its upcoming Meta Quest Pro headset the other day, showcasing the future of how mixed reality could have a substantial impact in our lives. While the online showcase event did indeed tap into its next-generation of VR gameplay, I was intrigued by its pivot of being more of a productivity tool in the work space. For years now, we’ve been teased by the potential of virtual and augmented realities, but now we’re seeing a bigger push...
Comments / 0