ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

BAMA ON3 SHOW: Alabama-A&M recap + quick thought on Vols

By Clint Lamb
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36n08Q_0iUeZLHT00
Photo courtesy of Alabama Athletics

The Bama On3 Show is back for Episode 113, which includes Clint Lamb and Jimmy Stein breaking down all the latest happenings surrounding the Alabama football program. Today’s list of topics includes the following:

Not a member of BamaInsider? Join today and get one year of premium access for just $10!

  • Recapping Alabama’s 24-20 win over Texas A&M
  • Jalen Milroe‘s performance
  • Quick look ahead to Tennessee

Apple Podcast: apple.co/3MlRYhC

Spotify: spoti.fi/3EPqQpR

Megaphone: https://bit.ly/3T9ZEpB

Inside Linebackers

Jaylen Moody was forced to miss the game due to injury, but I thought Deontae Lawson played well in his absence. The sophomore was solid in run support while also offering quality play in coverage. Henry To’oTo’o also had one of his better games this year. He’s been steady and consistent throughout, but I love that he’s offering some extra juice as a pass rusher to complement the outside linebackers. Fans should be pleased with this group. Grade: B+

Cornerbacks

Cornerbacks are going to get beat at times. Alabama’s Terrion Arnold is a cornerback. You do the math. In all seriousness, the numbers don’t look great, but I thought he played fine. A&M’s Evan Stewart was a five-star prospect for a reason. Sometimes, big-time players make big-time plays in big-time moments. I think Kool-Aid McKinstry was once again steady. Tough to give this position glowing reviews, but it wasn’t as bad as some think. Grade: B-

Safeties/Stars

Brian Branch is a menace. He’s not generating turnovers at the rate I had predicted going into the season, but he’s continued to play at an extremely high level. Texas A&M went after DeMarcco Hellams some in coverage. He held up extremely well covering a talented Achane out of the backfield, but slot receiver Moose Muhammad got a couple on him. Jordan Battle was fine, but nothing stood out about the performance. Malachi Moore still hasn’t regained his 2020 form. Grade: B

For more positonal defensive grades from the Texas A&M game, click here.

Other recent Alabama stories

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Nashville, TN
Football
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Montgomery, AL
State
Alabama State
Montgomery, AL
Sports
Montgomery, AL
Football
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
WVNews

No. 3 Alabama braces for big road test at No. 6 Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee coach Josh Heupel recognizes the enormous opportunity awaiting his sixth-ranked Volunteers only too well. The No. 6 Volunteers host No. 3 Alabama (6-0, 3-0 SEC) on Saturday, and it's the first time since 1989 that both have been unbeaten going into the Third Saturday of October rivalry game. Tennessee (5-0, 2-0) is trying to crack college football's elite for the first time since 2006, when the Vols last beat Alabama.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

How ESPN is Picking the Position Groups Between Tennessee and Alabama

In advance of No. 6 Tennessee’s game against No. 3 Alabama this weekend, ESPN’s Thinking Out Loud hosts Spencer Hall and Richard Johnson broke down some of the position battles in the upcoming contest. The two hosts went back and forth discussing several aspects of the game, both...
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Henry To’o To’o describes 'another game on the road' at Tennessee

When undefeated No. 3 Alabama (6-0) heads to fellow undefeated No. 6 Tennessee (5-0), it’s going to bring an array of emotions for Henry To’o To’o. The Alabama linebacker began his career as a member of the Vols. To’o To’o is excited for the primetime matchup and the opportunity to add another chapter to the storied rivalry.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Stein
Person
Evan Stewart
WAPT

JSU has the answer to the question, Who Is SWAC?

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders believes his team is SWAC because they are undefeated so far this season and have been dominant. That very well could be all the answer you need to the question Who is SWAC? Alabama State head coach Eddie Robinson Jr said that during his postgame press conference following an unsavory interaction between himself and Coach Prime after JSU defeated them 26-12 on their homecoming.
JACKSON, MS
birminghamtimes.com

Meet Newly Named 2022 Mr. and Ms. UAB

Kyle Adams of Montgomery, Alabama, and Ummu Bah of Collierville, Tennessee, are the new Mr. and Ms. UAB for the University of Alabama at Birmingham. The 2022 Mr. and Ms. UAB Scholarship Competition winners were announced Saturday, Oct. 8, during half-time of the UAB Football Homecoming game at Protective Stadium. First alternates for the competition are Karim Mikhail of Hoover, Alabama, and Kiersten David of Chelsea, Alabama.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quick Look#Texas A M#American Football#Alabama A M Recap#Vols#Bamainsider#Tennessee Apple Podcast
wdhn.com

Hispanic business owners find success in the Wiregrass

WIREGRASS, Ala. (WDHN) — When Juliana Bolivar moved from Pennsylvania to southeast Alabama, she didn’t expect to use her Spanish often, but after she started as the Director and Lead Business Advisor at the Small Business Development Center at Troy University she found there was a need after all.
TROY, AL
alabamanews.net

Dallas Co. Mourns Loss of Central Alabama Fair Manager

The Selma-Dallas County community is mourning the sudden loss of one the area’s most prominent civic leaders. John T. Haskell managed the Central Alabama Fair for more than a decade — and used it to help countless people in need. Haskell was the driving force behind the Central...
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Alabama National Fair, Autauga County Fair closed Wednesday due to weather

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama National Fair and Autauga County Fair will not open Wednesday due to inclement weather, according to officials. The Alabama National Fair is expected to reopen Thursday for Senior Day from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. followed by a $2 admission with a non-perishable food item for the Montgomery Area Food Bank. Carnivals and rides will open at 3 p.m. Thursday.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
FOX54 News

Two Alabama companies fined for violating child labor laws

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Two Alabama companies have been fined for violating child labor laws, according to the Alabama Department of Labor. Secretary Fitzgerald Washington announced that ADOL has issued and collected more than $35,000 in civil monetary penalties for violations of Alabama’s Child Labor Law. Two businesses, SL...
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Spotify
Sports
Texas A&M University
thehornettribuneonline.com

Changes in ASU’s entrance causes students frustration

Alabama State University officials decided to change the route in which students, faculty, staff and visitors enter and exit campus for the past two weeks, leading to many students expressing frustration. The main entrance off Tullibody Drive (formerly known as Jackson Street) has shut down for alterations to the guard...
thehornettribuneonline.com

University first HBCU in state to receive NCTA certification

Alabama State University has gained another important designation. The Testing and Psychological Services Center (TPSC) has earned “Test Center Certification” by its accrediting organization, the National College Testing Association (NCTA). The certification is in recognition of the centers outstanding testing practices. Alabama State University is the only Historically...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Tallassee moving forward with cleanup plans for old Mount Vernon mill

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Cleanup efforts are finally beginning for an east Alabama mill site. A fire destroyed the historic Mount Vernon mill in Tallassee in 2016, leaving the rubble barely touched for over six years. “We are ready for it to go. It’s an eyesore,” said Tallassee Mayor Sarah...
TALLASSEE, AL
WSFA

Photos of Tuskegee University’s veterinarian students going viral

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuskegee University’s latest school fundraiser is taking off on social media. Photos of the college’s veterinarian students posing with different animals have been shared thousands of times on Facebook. From snakes to cats to rabbits, each student is photographed posing with a pet. Many...
TUSKEGEE, AL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
71K+
Followers
76K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy