BAMA ON3 SHOW: Alabama-A&M recap + quick thought on Vols

The Bama On3 Show is back for Episode 113, which includes Clint Lamb and Jimmy Stein breaking down all the latest happenings surrounding the Alabama football program. Today’s list of topics includes the following:

Recapping Alabama’s 24-20 win over Texas A&M

Jalen Milroe‘s performance

Quick look ahead to Tennessee

Inside Linebackers

Jaylen Moody was forced to miss the game due to injury, but I thought Deontae Lawson played well in his absence. The sophomore was solid in run support while also offering quality play in coverage. Henry To’oTo’o also had one of his better games this year. He’s been steady and consistent throughout, but I love that he’s offering some extra juice as a pass rusher to complement the outside linebackers. Fans should be pleased with this group. Grade: B+

Cornerbacks

Cornerbacks are going to get beat at times. Alabama’s Terrion Arnold is a cornerback. You do the math. In all seriousness, the numbers don’t look great, but I thought he played fine. A&M’s Evan Stewart was a five-star prospect for a reason. Sometimes, big-time players make big-time plays in big-time moments. I think Kool-Aid McKinstry was once again steady. Tough to give this position glowing reviews, but it wasn’t as bad as some think. Grade: B-

Safeties/Stars

Brian Branch is a menace. He’s not generating turnovers at the rate I had predicted going into the season, but he’s continued to play at an extremely high level. Texas A&M went after DeMarcco Hellams some in coverage. He held up extremely well covering a talented Achane out of the backfield, but slot receiver Moose Muhammad got a couple on him. Jordan Battle was fine, but nothing stood out about the performance. Malachi Moore still hasn’t regained his 2020 form. Grade: B

