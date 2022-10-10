World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Hideki Matsuyama, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Viktor Hovland commit to THE CJ CUP in South Carolina

An event that disappeared from the LPGA Tour’s schedule after 2018 will reemerge in 2023, with the Hanwha LifePlus International Crown to be played at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco next May. The last time the tournament was played was in 2018 in South Korea, and the home team won in a competition that features four players from each of the top eight countries in the world. Though the event was slated to be played in 2020, it was canceled due to the pandemic and wasn’t rescheduled. Now it has a new sponsor in Hanwha.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO