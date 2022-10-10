World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Hideki Matsuyama, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Viktor Hovland commit to THE CJ CUP in South Carolina

Read full article on original website
Sergio Garcia slapped with fine for quitting BMW PGA Championship after first day and showing up at a Texas college football game instead... as his stellar Ryder Cup career heads for an unsavory end
Sergio Garcia has been fined for his withdrawal from the BMW PGA Championship as his stellar Ryder Cup career looks set for an anticlimactic end. Garcia withdrew from the DP World Tour's flagship event at Wentworth last month following an opening 76, but did not give tournament officials a reason and was seen in social media posts attending a college football game in Texas two days later.
Nelly Korda, Lexi Thompson, Brooke Henderson among big names at Saudi-backed Aramco event at Trump Ferry Point
The stars will be out in New York this week as the Aramco Team Series heads to Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point. Nelly Korda, Jessica Korda, Lexi Thompson and Brooke Henderson headline the Ladies European Tour event on U.S. soil. The LPGA does not have a tournament this week and heads next to South Korea.
2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama: LIV golfers should earn ranking points
According to an Associated Press and ESPN report , 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama is in favor of LIV Golf players being eligible to earn ranking points. "I think they should be able to," Matsuyama said, speaking in Japanese, at the Zozo Championship, which opens on Thursday. "However, there's a procedure they'll have to follow."
Golf World Reacts To The Big Augusta National News
Offering the first sneak peek of its upcoming PGA Tour title, EA Sports shared a teaser trailer on Tuesday revealing a first look at its exclusive Masters gameplay at Augusta National. The upcoming game is expected to drop Spring 2023 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/X and PC. Giving gamers,...
Golf Digest
The LPGA Tour's global team event reappears on the schedule for 2023
An event that disappeared from the LPGA Tour’s schedule after 2018 will reemerge in 2023, with the Hanwha LifePlus International Crown to be played at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco next May. The last time the tournament was played was in 2018 in South Korea, and the home team won in a competition that features four players from each of the top eight countries in the world. Though the event was slated to be played in 2020, it was canceled due to the pandemic and wasn’t rescheduled. Now it has a new sponsor in Hanwha.
Golf Digest
Xander bests Hideki, Brendan Steele hits nothing but cup and Rickie Fowler bounces back from Vegas fizzle
It was an inspired, if somewhat obvious pairing on Thursday for the first round of the Zozo Championship in Chiba, Japan. Hideki Matsuyama, the national hero, Masters winner and defending Zozo champion, was put together with Xander Schauffele, who may be the country’s second-favorite golfer, given his family’s Japanese ties and his gold-medal triumph in the 2021 Japan Olympics. The third man in the grouping, the humorously hot-tempered Tyrrell Hatton, doesn’t exactly personify Switzerland as the middleman. But he’s as fun to watch as anybody and entertained at one point by coming back from making an 8 with four straight birdies.
SkySports
Andalucia Masters: Matt Fitzpatrick out to make up ground on money-list leader Rory McIlroy
Matt Fitzpatrick will bid to close the gap to Rory McIlroy at the top of the DP World Tour rankings as he defends his Andalucia Masters title at Valderrama. Fitzpatrick, who finished just 17.8 points behind winner Lee Westwood on the money list in 2020 despite winning the season finale in Dubai, is currently 998.6 points adrift of pacesetter McIlroy.
Harrison Frazar regains his confidence, says goodbye to Monday qualifiers — for now
Harrison Frazar has always been the lesser-known of two University of Texas roommates who were among the powerhouse Longhorn teams that won seven Southwest Conference titles in a row under coach Jimmy Clayton from 1989-1995. Justin Leonard was the four-time conference tournament medalist and the 1994 NCAA individual champion who went on to win the 1997 British Open and the 1998 Players Championship, among 12 PGA Tour titles. ...
golfmagic.com
Hideki Matsuyama's comments about LIV Golf will please the PGA Tour chief
Japan's Hideki Matsuyama has re-affirmed his commitment to the PGA Tour amid speculation linking him with a move to LIV Golf ahead of the ZOZO Championship. In comments that will clearly please PGA Tour chief Jay Monahan, the 2021 Masters champion says he's "never been prouder" to be part of the established, American circuit.
BBC
LIV Golf: 'I'm on winning side - the PGA Tour is trending downwards', says Phil Mickelson
Phil Mickelson has said that by joining the LIV Golf series he has picked the "winning side" in the dispute that has dominated the sport this year. The six-time major winner is one of several high-profile players who have left the PGA Tour for the Saudi-backed breakaway circuit. Speaking before...
thecomeback.com
Phil Mickelson has tough prediction for PGA Tour
Phil Mickelson stunned the golf world when he defected from the PGA Tour to join Saudi-backed LIV Golf in June. There have been some bumps in his career path since then. In August, he joined 10 other golfers in filing an antitrust suit against the PGA Tour, although he dropped out of the suit in late-September.
FOX Sports
PGA Tour returns to Japan, LIV Golf heads to Saudi Arabia
Course: Accordia Golf Narashino CC. Yardage: 7,041. Par: 70. Prize money: $11 million. Winner's share: $1,980,000. Television: Wednesday-Thursday, 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. (Golf Channel); Friday, 10:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. (Golf Channel). Defending champion: Hideki Matsuyama. FedEx Cup leader: Max Homa.
Yardbarker
Hideki Matsuyama, Viktor Hovland see path to LIV names in world rankings
Viktor Hovland said he understands the argument being made by the LIV Golf Series that its players deserve ranking points, an ongoing contentious argument being made by players who fled the PGA Tour for the new circuit. But he isn't ready to give his backing right away. "If you want...
Mickelson says LIV Golf is 'winning side' in battle against PGA Tour
Phil Mickelson proclaimed he is "on the winning side" Thursday by playing for the Saudi-backed LIV Golf rather than the long-standing PGA Tour.
golfmagic.com
Robert MacIntyre compares Valderrama to famous major venue at Andalucia Masters
European Ryder Cup hopeful Robert MacIntyre described Valderrama as "the closest thing we have to Augusta" after another solid start to the Estrella Damn N.A. Andalucia Masters. MacIntyre, who beat Matt Fitzpatrick in a playoff to win the DS Automobiles Italian Open, shot 4-under-par in the first round at the...
Golf Channel
Golf Central Podcast: Sergio Garcia's Ryder Cup future, Tom Kim's ceiling
In this week's Golf Central Podcast presented by Callaway Golf, senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner discuss Sergio Garcia's Ryder Cup future amid the LIV Golf controversy and why Jon Rahm could be most affected in the Garcia situation. They also discuss LIV's continued attempt to receive world-ranking points...
Take ‘Official’ Out of OWGR, Graeme McDowell Says As Rankings Controversy Continues
Two-time major champion Dustin Johnson has dropped to 24th in the Official World Golf Ranking, which LIV Golf players cite as a prime example of a flawed system.
