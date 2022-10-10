ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgeland, SC

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Hideki Matsuyama, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Viktor Hovland commit to THE CJ CUP in South Carolina

By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
PGA Tour
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Sergio Garcia slapped with fine for quitting BMW PGA Championship after first day and showing up at a Texas college football game instead... as his stellar Ryder Cup career heads for an unsavory end

Sergio Garcia has been fined for his withdrawal from the BMW PGA Championship as his stellar Ryder Cup career looks set for an anticlimactic end. Garcia withdrew from the DP World Tour's flagship event at Wentworth last month following an opening 76, but did not give tournament officials a reason and was seen in social media posts attending a college football game in Texas two days later.
GOLF
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To The Big Augusta National News

Offering the first sneak peek of its upcoming PGA Tour title, EA Sports shared a teaser trailer on Tuesday revealing a first look at its exclusive Masters gameplay at Augusta National. The upcoming game is expected to drop Spring 2023 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/X and PC. Giving gamers,...
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ridgeland, SC
Ridgeland, SC
Sports
State
South Carolina State
State
Hawaii State
Golf Digest

The LPGA Tour's global team event reappears on the schedule for 2023

An event that disappeared from the LPGA Tour’s schedule after 2018 will reemerge in 2023, with the Hanwha LifePlus International Crown to be played at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco next May. The last time the tournament was played was in 2018 in South Korea, and the home team won in a competition that features four players from each of the top eight countries in the world. Though the event was slated to be played in 2020, it was canceled due to the pandemic and wasn’t rescheduled. Now it has a new sponsor in Hanwha.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Golf Digest

Xander bests Hideki, Brendan Steele hits nothing but cup and Rickie Fowler bounces back from Vegas fizzle

It was an inspired, if somewhat obvious pairing on Thursday for the first round of the Zozo Championship in Chiba, Japan. Hideki Matsuyama, the national hero, Masters winner and defending Zozo champion, was put together with Xander Schauffele, who may be the country’s second-favorite golfer, given his family’s Japanese ties and his gold-medal triumph in the 2021 Japan Olympics. The third man in the grouping, the humorously hot-tempered Tyrrell Hatton, doesn’t exactly personify Switzerland as the middleman. But he’s as fun to watch as anybody and entertained at one point by coming back from making an 8 with four straight birdies.
GOLF
SkySports

Andalucia Masters: Matt Fitzpatrick out to make up ground on money-list leader Rory McIlroy

Matt Fitzpatrick will bid to close the gap to Rory McIlroy at the top of the DP World Tour rankings as he defends his Andalucia Masters title at Valderrama. Fitzpatrick, who finished just 17.8 points behind winner Lee Westwood on the money list in 2020 despite winning the season finale in Dubai, is currently 998.6 points adrift of pacesetter McIlroy.
GOLF
The Florida Times-Union

Harrison Frazar regains his confidence, says goodbye to Monday qualifiers — for now

Harrison Frazar has always been the lesser-known of two University of Texas roommates who were among the powerhouse Longhorn teams that won seven Southwest Conference titles in a row under coach Jimmy Clayton from 1989-1995.  Justin Leonard was the four-time conference tournament medalist and the 1994 NCAA individual champion who went on to win the 1997 British Open and the 1998 Players Championship, among 12 PGA Tour titles.  ...
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rickie Fowler
Person
Jordan Spieth
golfmagic.com

Hideki Matsuyama's comments about LIV Golf will please the PGA Tour chief

Japan's Hideki Matsuyama has re-affirmed his commitment to the PGA Tour amid speculation linking him with a move to LIV Golf ahead of the ZOZO Championship. In comments that will clearly please PGA Tour chief Jay Monahan, the 2021 Masters champion says he's "never been prouder" to be part of the established, American circuit.
GOLF
thecomeback.com

Phil Mickelson has tough prediction for PGA Tour

Phil Mickelson stunned the golf world when he defected from the PGA Tour to join Saudi-backed LIV Golf in June. There have been some bumps in his career path since then. In August, he joined 10 other golfers in filing an antitrust suit against the PGA Tour, although he dropped out of the suit in late-September.
GOLF
FOX Sports

PGA Tour returns to Japan, LIV Golf heads to Saudi Arabia

Course: Accordia Golf Narashino CC. Yardage: 7,041. Par: 70. Prize money: $11 million. Winner's share: $1,980,000. Television: Wednesday-Thursday, 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. (Golf Channel); Friday, 10:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. (Golf Channel). Defending champion: Hideki Matsuyama. FedEx Cup leader: Max Homa.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Congaree Golf Club#Pga Tour Player Of#Fedexcup#T3#Sony Open
Yardbarker

Hideki Matsuyama, Viktor Hovland see path to LIV names in world rankings

Viktor Hovland said he understands the argument being made by the LIV Golf Series that its players deserve ranking points, an ongoing contentious argument being made by players who fled the PGA Tour for the new circuit. But he isn't ready to give his backing right away. "If you want...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Robert MacIntyre compares Valderrama to famous major venue at Andalucia Masters

European Ryder Cup hopeful Robert MacIntyre described Valderrama as "the closest thing we have to Augusta" after another solid start to the Estrella Damn N.A. Andalucia Masters. MacIntyre, who beat Matt Fitzpatrick in a playoff to win the DS Automobiles Italian Open, shot 4-under-par in the first round at the...
GOLF
Golf Channel

Golf Central Podcast: Sergio Garcia's Ryder Cup future, Tom Kim's ceiling

In this week's Golf Central Podcast presented by Callaway Golf, senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner discuss Sergio Garcia's Ryder Cup future amid the LIV Golf controversy and why Jon Rahm could be most affected in the Garcia situation. They also discuss LIV's continued attempt to receive world-ranking points...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy