2023 athlete Phillip Roche commits to Missouri

Merrillville (Ind.) three-star athlete Phillip Roche has committed to Missouri, he announced Tuesday morning on Twitter.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder chose the Tigers over offers from Nebraska, Purdue, Cincinnati, Boston College and a handful of others.

He ranks as a three-star prospect in On3’s latest rankings. In eight games this fall, Roche has notched 46 tackles, an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

The Tigers now hold 12 commitments in their 2023 class, a group headlined by a quartet of four-stars: offensive tackle Logan Reichert, quarterback Gabarri Johnson, wide receiver Joshua Manning and tight end Brett Norfleet.