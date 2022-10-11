ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Mario Cristobal explains Miami's lack of rushing in Week 6

By Nikki Chavanelle
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MBtsk_0iUeYS6h00
(Photo by Neil Gershman)

On Monday, Miami head coach Mario Cristobal addressed his team’s failure to effectively run the football on Saturday versus the Tar Heels.

Although the Hurricanes only had 42 yards on 24 carries in the 27-24 loss, the offense and QB Tyler Van Dyke passed for 496 yards. In comparison to the run game, the passing attack included a whopping 57 attempts from Van Dyke.

“I think they did a good job up front,” Cristobal said. “Some holes we missed, some holes we didn’t produce and then we saw some things in the passing game that we really liked. The quarterback was hot, the receivers were catching the ball and we were moving the ball.

“We weren’t as productive in the red zone like we needed to be but we felt like the passing game was working so we stuck with it.”

Versus UNC, Miami’s leading rusher was Henry Parrish who posted 19 yards on 11 carries with a long run of seven yards.

In Week 7, Cristobal has the opportunity to revive the rushing attack against a Virginia Tech defense that is allowing 169 rushing yards per game. Miami is heavily favored in the midday matchup after Virginia Tech started the season 1-2 in ACC play.

On top of Miami’s passing game finding a rhythm, the Canes were also dealing with multiple injuries on the offensive line. Cristobal addressed those injuries on Monday as well.

Miami offensive line takes hit versus UNC

Miami played last week’s game against North Carolina without Zion Nelson while also losing Justice Oluwaseun and Jakai Clark mid-game. Mario Cristobal provided some updates during his Monday press conference.

Oluwaseun and Clark both left the game in the second quarter and didn’t return. Cristobal noted Oluwaseun’s injury might be more serious, but sounded optimistic about Clark’s prognosis. However, he said the two are still being evaluated.

“Don’t know yet, but you are correct in saying that,” Cristobal said. “Justice was … more significant, Jakai not as badly as him. But again, evaluations, medical and treatment, all that kind of stuff. We’ll know as the week goes on.”

As for Nelson, who has only appeared in one game this year as he recovers from knee surgery, Cristobal said it’s unclear if he’ll be able to play this week against Virginia Tech.

“Don’t know that yet,” Cristobal said.

On3’s Nick Schultz contributed to this report.

Comments / 1

Related
247Sports

Alabama vs. Tennessee: Paul Finebaum says Vols, fans confident as Crimson Tide prepare to come to town

Tennessee enters its game against Alabama with a No. 6 ranking in the AP Top 25 and fresh off a win at then-No. 25 LSU, and Paul Finebaum knows how anxious Vols fans are to welcome the No. 3 Crimson Tide. Both at 6-0, the stakes are higher than they have been in a long time in this one, but can Tennessee actually pull it off? Finebaum says there is no shortage of confidence.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Troubling Ohio State News

Former Ohio State offensive tackle Kirk Barton reportedly used “improper and unauthorized access to Ohio State’s internal football video system” to steal practice tape, per documents obtained by Meet at Midfield. Barton published this information on Buckeye Scoop, the website he founded with his associate Ken Stickney...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Brent Musburger, Katherine Webb News

Believe it or not, Brent Musburger's comments about Katherine Webb are still being discussed to this day. Musburger, who was the play-by-play announcer for ABC's Saturday night college football game, made some controversial comments about Webb during the BCS National Championship Game between Notre Dame and Alabama. At the time,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Schultz
Person
Mario Cristobal
The Spun

Former Ohio State Star Has Reportedly Been Banned From Program

Former Ohio State offensive tackle Kirk Barton and his associate, Ken Stickney, will no longer have media credentials for the Buckeyes. According to a report from Meet at Midfield, Barton and Stickney used "improper and unauthorized access to Ohio State’s internal football video system" to expose the team's formations, schemes and personnel changes among other things.
COLUMBUS, OH
On3.com

4-star FSU commit Keldric Faulk changes weekend visit plans

Four-star Highland Home (Ala.) EDGE and Florida State commit Keldric Faulk was expected to take an official visit to Tennessee this weekend, but he tells On3 Director of Recruiting Chad Simmons that visit will not happen. Instead, Faulk will head to Florida State to see the Seminoles host Clemson. “I’m...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
On3.com

Josh Heupel updates the availability of Jaylen McCollough, Cedric Tillman

Head coach Josh Heupel was non-committal when discussing the respective statuses of Jaylen McCollough and Cedric Tillman ahead of the tilt with Alabama this weekend. Tillman has been rehabbing an ankle injury since before the matchup with Florida and recently had a “tightrope” procedure to get him back on the field sooner. Heupel didn’t say much either way when asked whether the wide receiver would be on the field.
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#American Football#College Football#Qb Tyler Van Dyke#Acc#Justice
The Spun

Top RB Recruit Roderick Robinson II Flips His Commitment

Class of 2023 recruit Brian Robinson II changed his commitment on Monday. According to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, the four-star running back committed to Georgia. Robinson originally announced his intent to play for UCLA in May. "The tradition and family feel I got at Georgia is what made me...
NFL
On3.com

Paul Finebaum compares Brent Venables hire vs. Josh Heupel hire

ESPN personality Paul Finebaum is not shy about sharing his opinions on college football and, boy, has he poured it on Oklahoma in recent weeks. The Sooners have now dropped three straight games, including a 49-0 disaster against rival Texas in the annual Red River Rivalry. Finebaum has called Venables’...
NORMAN, OK
On3.com

What Indiana game taught Jim Harbaugh about Michigan

Michigan faced quite a situation last week against Indiana, heading into halftime tied with the Hoosiers 10-10. But the Wolverines came back for a resounding win, and Jim Harbaugh learned plenty about his team in the effort. Michigan outscored Indiana 21-0 after halftime to come away with the 31-10 victory,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Joel Klatt names his clear Heisman frontrunner through Week 6

Joel Klatt has one name at the top of his Heisman contenders list, and that name is CJ Stroud. On social media Monday Klatt said that there are several good contenders, but Stroud was in a class by himself. Those good contenders included the likes of Alabama’s Bryce Young, Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker, and USC’s Caleb Williams.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Kickoff time announced for No. 12 Oregon vs. No. 11 UCLA

One of the most exciting matchups at Autzen Stadium in recent memory finally has a kickoff time. On Monday morning, the Pac-12 announced that No. 12 Oregon would host No. 11 UCLA starting at 12:30 PM PT on either FOX or FS1 on October 22nd. Oregon has already announced the game is a sellout except for standing-room-only tickets.
LOS ANGELES, CA
On3.com

INTEL: Recruiting update for four-star Zayden High

Zayden High is the No. 55 player in the 2023 On3 Consensus. The 6-foot-10 forward averaged 12.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks playing for the JL3 program during Nike’s Peach Jam. He also knocked down 1.0 three per game during the event. High seemingly burst out of nowhere...
BASKETBALL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
71K+
Followers
76K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy