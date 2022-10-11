Mario Cristobal explains Miami's lack of rushing in Week 6

(Photo by Neil Gershman)

On Monday, Miami head coach Mario Cristobal addressed his team’s failure to effectively run the football on Saturday versus the Tar Heels.

Although the Hurricanes only had 42 yards on 24 carries in the 27-24 loss, the offense and QB Tyler Van Dyke passed for 496 yards. In comparison to the run game, the passing attack included a whopping 57 attempts from Van Dyke.

“I think they did a good job up front,” Cristobal said. “Some holes we missed, some holes we didn’t produce and then we saw some things in the passing game that we really liked. The quarterback was hot, the receivers were catching the ball and we were moving the ball.

“We weren’t as productive in the red zone like we needed to be but we felt like the passing game was working so we stuck with it.”

Versus UNC, Miami’s leading rusher was Henry Parrish who posted 19 yards on 11 carries with a long run of seven yards.

In Week 7, Cristobal has the opportunity to revive the rushing attack against a Virginia Tech defense that is allowing 169 rushing yards per game. Miami is heavily favored in the midday matchup after Virginia Tech started the season 1-2 in ACC play.

On top of Miami’s passing game finding a rhythm, the Canes were also dealing with multiple injuries on the offensive line. Cristobal addressed those injuries on Monday as well.

Miami offensive line takes hit versus UNC

Miami played last week’s game against North Carolina without Zion Nelson while also losing Justice Oluwaseun and Jakai Clark mid-game. Mario Cristobal provided some updates during his Monday press conference.

Oluwaseun and Clark both left the game in the second quarter and didn’t return. Cristobal noted Oluwaseun’s injury might be more serious, but sounded optimistic about Clark’s prognosis. However, he said the two are still being evaluated.

“Don’t know yet, but you are correct in saying that,” Cristobal said. “Justice was … more significant, Jakai not as badly as him. But again, evaluations, medical and treatment, all that kind of stuff. We’ll know as the week goes on.”

As for Nelson, who has only appeared in one game this year as he recovers from knee surgery, Cristobal said it’s unclear if he’ll be able to play this week against Virginia Tech.

“Don’t know that yet,” Cristobal said.

On3’s Nick Schultz contributed to this report.