ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

South Carolina women's basketball: Aliyah Boston could rewrite the Gamecock record book

By Chris Wellbaum
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T1IDz_0iUeYJPO00
Aliyah Boston cuts down the net (Photo by Evert Nelson/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

South Carolina Women’s Basketball: NewsRecruitingScheduleRosterStatsSECPollsScholarships

Just a few short years ago Gamecock fans watched a generational talent break school records that were previously thought untouchable. This season they’ll do it ago. A’ja Wilson rewrote the school record book during her senior season, highlighted by breaking Sheila Foster’s career-scoring mark. Now, despite two pandemic-shortened seasons, Aliyah Boston has her sights set on rewriting the records again.

She’s won every individual award there is, and the team accolades – SEC titles, Final Fours, and national championships – have followed. Boston’s 2021-22 season was one of the most dominant ever by a Gamecocks athlete. Now she has to figure out a sequel.

“Do it all again,” she said. “Why not?”

Special: Get a year of Gamecock Central for $10!

Boston already holds several school records. She is the all-time leader in triple-doubles with two, the leader in consecutive double-doubles and double-doubles in a season. Boston set the single-season rebounding record with 462 last season, along with the record for offensive and defensive rebounds. She set the school record for field goals without a miss when she went 13-13 against NC A&T last season.

Boston almost certainly won’t catch Wilson’s career scoring mark of 2,389. She currently has 1,460 career points and is 160 out of tenth place, a mark she should easily reach. Boston scored 623 points as a junior. If she repeats that Boston would become the fourth Gamecocks to score 2,000 career points, after Wilson, Foster, and Shannon Johnson.

Boston will also climb into the top ten, and possibly top five, for field goals made and attempted. Last season she tied for the tenth most field goals made with 239. Boston is currently eighth in career field goal percentage at 54.2%.

Boston is a career 277-364 from the foul line. Her 131 made free throws last season tied for the tenth most in a season. If she repeats that, she’ll end up somewhere in the top ten in career free throws made and attempted.

Rebounding is where Boston has been most dominant. As a team last season, South Carolina set school records for total rebounds, rebounding average, rebounding margin, offensive rebounds, and defensive rebounds. In most of those cases, the previous record was set in either 2020 or 2021. Boston’s first three seasons all ranked in the top ten at the time (she has bumped her freshman season out of the top ten).

Boston is only 298 total rebounds behind Foster for the school record, 55 offensive rebounds behind Aleighsa Welch, and 115 defensive rebounds behind Alaina Coates. It would take career lows in each category for Boston not to take the record. Boston is also looking to join Coates as the only two players to lead the Gamecocks in rebounding for four seasons.

The rebounding average is where it gets a little less certain. Boston averaged 12.5 rebounds per game last season, only the third-best mark in school history, trailing Katrina Anderson’s 12.8. Twelve more rebounds and Boston would have had that record too.

Anderson also holds the school record for career rebounding average at 11.3. Boston currently sits at 11.18, just a fraction out of second place. She has a legitimate chance to pass Anderson. Boston wouldn’t have to repeat last season, but she would have to do better than her sophomore season (11.5 rpg).

Foster’s record of 72 career double-doubles seemed like the most untouchable of her unbreakable records, yet Boston should pass it by Christmas. Boston has 60 career-double-doubles, with 30 coming last year in her record-breaking campaign. Even if Boston “only” matches her freshman season output of 13, she’ll still pass Foster.

Boston is already second in career blocks with 257, and has three of the top seven individual seasons (Wilson also has three, and somehow Elem Ibiam sneaks in at number six). Her 2.54 blocks per game trail only Wilson’s 2.63. Boston is 106 blocks behind Wilson. She’s never blocked more than 90 shots in a season, so it would take a career-best for Boston to catch Wilson, but not by much. This is where the two pandemic-shortened seasons hurt Boston. She averaged 2.6 blocks per game as a freshman and sophomore and missed out on probably ten games. Add 26 blocks to her career total and she’s only 81 (her single-season low) away from the record.

Through her first three seasons, Boston played in and started every game – 101 games. That puts her two behind Tiffany Mitchell’s record for consecutive games started and 34 behind Mitchell’s record for total games started. If she stays healthy, Boston should break both records. She won’t break the record for games played, though, the Super Seniors have that. LeLe Grissett currently has the record with 150, and Victaria Saxton should break that. Boston also won’t break any records for minutes played, although she could end up in the career top ten.

There is one more question left: What’s a girl gotta do to get a statue?

Comments / 0

Related
The Post and Courier

Before GG Jackson, the Gamecocks had another top recruit ... who never played a game

COLUMBIA — GG Jackson gives South Carolina basketball something it’s rarely had: A true national recruit. The 6-9 forward was ranked No. 1 in the class of 2023 before he enrolled a year early and was re-pegged at No. 6, and has many dreaming that he might be the kind of prospect who can help make the Gamecocks turn into a consistent contender.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Gamecocks add 2026 opponent to football schedule

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The Gamecock football squad will host the Towson University Tigers on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026, the two schools announced today. The 2026 meeting will be the first on the gridiron between South Carolina and Towson. The Tigers are members of the FCS Colonial Athletic Association. The...
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
Sports
Columbia, SC
Basketball
State
South Carolina State
saturdaydownsouth.com

South Carolina announces nonconference addition to future schedule

South Carolina is adding a non-conference opponent to its 2026 schedule, announcing a game against Towson Tuesday afternoon, the program announced Tuesday. Towson announced the game will take place on Sept. 12, 2026 in addition to 2 other opponents for 3 matchups. The Tigers will also play Maryland and Cincinnati.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Where South Carolina's commitments sit in latest Top247

Five of the South Carolina Gamecocks 2023 commitments are listed in the latest Top247 update. Two saw their respective rankings rise. In the prior update, linebacker Grayson Howard (Jacksonville, Fla.) was No. 128 overall. He’s now 110. Defensive end Desmond Umeozulu (Upper Marlboro, Md.) was No. 169. He moved up to 146.
COLUMBIA, SC
thenewirmonews.com

Mullikin promoted to 9th-degree black belt

South Carolina Floodwater Commission chair honored in Texas. Dr. Tom Mullikin, chairman of the S.C. Floodwater Commission and a member of the S.C. Black Belt Hall of Fame (SCBBHOF), earned high martial arts laurels when he was promoted to 9th-degree black belt by the High Dan Board, TEXAS MARTIAL ARTS, last week. The ranking, officially dated Oct. 1, was conferred Oct. 6 during ceremonies at the National Sport Karate Museum in Houston, Texas.
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aliyah Boston
Person
Alaina Coates
thepeoplesentinel.com

Barnwell’s Tyler Smith named to top 10 list

Tyler Smith is becoming an extremely well-known name throughout the State of South Carolina, and will no doubt be getting more well-deserved attention from colleges across the country soon. This past week, the High School Sports Report named Tyler to its list of Top 10 Senior Prospects. If you are...
BARNWELL, SC
News19 WLTX

Local groups trying to preserve South Carolina's black medical history

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The walls of Jean Hopkins's house are covered in newspaper clippings, special awards, and recognitions from her time as an advocate and a nurse. She is a Columbia native, Booker T Washington Graduate, and a licensed nurse from the 1950 class at Columbia Hospital's school of nursing. After graduating, she began work at Good Samaritan-Waverly Hospital. She remembers growing up in the segregated South.
COLUMBIA, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

Shane Beamer picks up national Coach of the Week honor for Week 6

Shane Beamer is being nationally recognized as the top coach for Week 6 of the college football season. Officials from the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl announced Monday that the South Carolina head football coach has been selected as The Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week.
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiffany Mitchell#Sec#Gamecocks#Gamecock Central#Nc A T
WHIO Dayton

South Carolina councilman, family members shot and killed

NEW YORK — A man in South Carolina was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing three family members, including a local councilman, the Horry County Police Department said. Police arrested Matthew Allen DeWitt, 25, on Monday regarding the triple shooting. The suspect was charged with murder and possession of...
CONWAY, SC
WSPA 7News

Man gets 10 years for trafficking guns from SC used in homicides

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man who trafficked guns from South Carolina to Connecticut will spend a decade in prison for his crimes, according to an announcement Tuesday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Alberto Vazquez, 39, will serve 10 years in prison, which will be followed by three years of supervised release. […]
HARTFORD, CT
WCBD Count on 2

Indoor hemp growing operation coming to South Carolina

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A newly constructed 50,000-square-foot building will soon be home to an indoor hemp-growing operation in South Carolina. SC Canna, LLC, an agricultural hemp company, announced on Wednesday plans to establish an indoor growing operation located in Manning. The $8.8 million investment would create about 37 new jobs. According to Gov. […]
MANNING, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Radio Ink

New PD For Cumulus Columbia Stations

Ronnie Ramone is the new Program Director for Adult Contemporary radio station B106.7/WTCB-FM and Classic Hits station 98.5 WOMG-FM in Columbia, SC. He returns to Cumulus from Hall Communications stations in Lancaster/York PA. “I am excited to welcome Ronnie Ramone to our team at Cumulus Columbia,” said Tammy O’Dell, VP/MM....
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Prisma Health opens new same-day orthopedic practice in Lexington

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Prisma Health announced the establishment of Lexington’s new orthopedic urgent care practice at 104 Saludea Pointe Drive. The Prisma Health Orthopedics Convenient Care will open Monday through Saturday, 8 am to 8 pm. The new location will serve patients two years old and up in...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Multiple students injured after shooting near SC State campus

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Multiple students were injured after a shooting near SC State late Tuesday night. According to campus officials, there was a shooting off campus on Buckley Street. A shelter was in place for students in terms of safety following the shooting. One student was reported injured...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

SC filmmaker shedding light on deadly prison riots, call to action

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) -- A South Carolina filmmaker spoke to Benedict College students Tuesday about bringing reform to the Palmetto State’s prisons after a deadly riot at Lee Correctional Institution in 2018. To this day, officials refer to the 2018 riots at Lee Correctional as the worst the nation...
COLUMBIA, SC
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
71K+
Followers
76K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy