ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunnyside, WA

Comments / 0

Related
elkhornmediagroup.com

WSP investigates wrong-way fatal collision

RICHLAND – A Pasco man died early Saturday morning after being struck by a wrong-way driver on State Route 240 near milepost 37 traveling from the Steptoe Street roundabout in Richland. The Washington State Patrol said Katie B. Torguson, 33, of Kennewick was driving a 2008 Buick Rendezvous traveling...
RICHLAND, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Sunnyside, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Seattle, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Sunnyside, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Kennewick child care center closes for apparent bomb threat

KENNEWICK, Wash. - The St. Joseph's Children's Center in Kennewick was closed out of an abundance of caution on October 14 after a threat was reported against the child care center. The Kennewick Police Department notified the director after receiving information from a police department in Utah, according to Sergeant James Scott.
KENNEWICK, WA
94.5 KATS

Yakima Officers Stopping Lots of Drivers During Emphasis Patrols

Yakima Police continue emphasis patrols around the city to slow drivers and prevent serious crashes by drivers running red lights. The patrols are a direct result of a rash of serious and fatal crashes reported in the city over the last 6 to 8 months. "The culture of anything goes on Yakima streets must change." The words from Yakima Police Chief Matthew Murray in a recent letter to the community talking about challenges facing the city and the police department when it comes to Yakima traffic.
YAKIMA, WA
Skagit Breaking

Burlington Business Owner Dies in Motorcycle Crash on Whidbey Island

Island County, WA– The Washington State Patrol responded to a single vehicle motorcycle crash on State Route 525 near Houston Road in Island County around 10:58 p.m. on October 14th, 2022. According to a press memo from the Washington State Patrol, 60-year-old Edward “Ed” Taylor, of Burlington, Washington was...
BURLINGTON, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Price Index#Violent Crime#Sunnyside Police#Harborview Medical Center#Swat#Gasolin
elkhornmediagroup.com

Officer injured in shooting released from hospital

SUNNYSIDE – A Sunnyside police officer injured in a shooting Monday night is back home after being hospitalized overnight. A welcome home ceremony was held just after 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Sunnyside Law and Justice Center. The officer, who has not been identified, was shot while on duty...
SUNNYSIDE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

UPDATE: Sunnyside police officer shot on duty returns home

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — UPDATE: 10-12-22 The Sunnyside Police Officer who was shot in the line of duty on October, 10, has returned home after being treated in Seattle. The Sunnyside Police Department and Sunnyside community greeted the wounded officer at the Sunnyside Law and Justice Center on the afternoon of Tuesday, October, 11.
SUNNYSIDE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MyNorthwest

Two dead after being hit by vehicles in separate incidents

Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio reporter, covers overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of Tuesday, October 11. Seattle Police detectives are investigating an incident where a motorist hit and killed a woman in a wheelchair early Monday morning in Licton Springs. Around 4:32 a.m., police were called...
SEATTLE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Horses on the loose in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Police responded to a traffic hazard at W. 27th and S. Garfield Street and found horses roaming the area. Responding Officers had trouble locating where the horses escaped from, but were eventually able to track down the owners and reunite them with their horses.
KENNEWICK, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

One of two suspects in Rocky Mart gang shooting in Yakima arrested

One of two suspects in a June gang homicide in Yakima is in custody. Fabian David Lopez, 20, of Yakima was arrested this weekend on a warrant charging him with first-degree murder in the death of Juan Carlos Jose Zavala as he worked on a flat tire outside a West Nob Hill Boulevard convenience store.
YAKIMA, WA
92.9 The Bull

92.9 The Bull

Yakima, WA
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 The Bull plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy