ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

US museums return African bronzes stolen in 19th century

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4byIJL_0iUeWkXp00

A bronze sculpture of a West African king that had been in the collection of a Rhode Island museum for more than 70 years was among 31 culturally precious objects that were returned to the Nigeria n government on Tuesday.

The Benin Bronzes including a piece called the “Head of a King" or “Oba" from the Rhode Island School of Design Museum, were transferred to the Nigerian National Collections during a ceremony at the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C.

The pieces that were stolen by the British in the late 19th century included 29 that the Smithsonian Institution's Board of Regents voted in June to return, and one object from the National Gallery of Art, officials said.

The repatriation is part of a worldwide movement by cultural institutions to return artifacts that were often stolen during colonial wars. In August, the Horniman Museum and Gardens in London announced that it would transfer a collection of 72 Benin Bronzes to the Nigerian government.

“In 1897 the ‘Head of an Oba' was stolen from the Royal Palace of Oba Ovonranwmen," RISD Museum Interim Director Sarah Ganz Blythe said in a statement. “The RISD Museum has worked with the Nigerian National Commission for Museums and Monuments to repatriate this sculpture to the people of Nigeria where it belongs."

Abba Isa Tijani, director-general of Nigeria's National Commission for Museums and Monuments, hopes the transfer inspires more museums to return African artifacts.

“We hope for great collaborations with these museums and institutions and we have already opened promising discussions with them concerning this," he said in a statement. “The entire world is welcome to join in this new way of doing things. A way free from rancours and misgivings. A way filled with mutual respect.”

The Benin Bronzes were stolen in 1897 when British forces sacked the Benin kingdom, which is now in modern-day Nigeria.

The RISD Museum's piece, believed to date to the 1700s, was a gift from Lucy Truman Aldrich in 1939. It had been acquired in a 1935 sale of objects from the Benin Kingdom from the Knoedler Gallery in New York, the museum said in a statement.

A French customs stamp on the interior suggests that it had been in a French collection. And although the RISD Museum has not been able to trace the piece to a specific French or British collection, it is almost certainly one of the looted objects, the museum said.

The bronze head represents an oba, or king, of the Edo people of Benin, West Africa. The sculptures were commissioned by an incoming king to honor a predecessor, and were placed on ancestral altars in the royal palace, the museum said.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Oldest public library in the Americas has Catholic origins

PUEBLA, Mexico (AP) — It is, according to UNESCO, the oldest public library in the Americas, tucked away from the street front at a cultural center in the historic heart of this Mexican city. Those who enter the Palafoxiana Library for the first time — seeing the high, vaulted ceiling and gold-framed painting of the Virgin Mary — might think they’ve arrived at a chapel. Indeed, the library owes its existence to one of Puebla’s early Catholic bishops, Juan de Palafox y Mendoza, who in 1646 donated his private library of 5,000 volumes to a local religious college —...
WORLD
howafrica.com

Meet The Tallest African American Who Couldn’t Stand Or Walk

At the time of John Rogan’s death, he was 8 feet, 9 inches tall, making him the tallest African American on record and the second-tallest man after Robert Wadlow. Referred to as the “Negro giant” in various news media, Rogan was a sight to behold and gained enormous attention but he suffered from his condition as he couldn’t walk and work.
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
Dr. Mozelle Martin

History: Pygmy Humans on Display

The word "pygmy" is a term in anthropology used to describe the phenotype and endemic short stature of adult men less than 4'11" tall. In the early 1900s, the Bronx Zoo exhibited an African pygmy human. This attraction drew in huge crowds while also creating all types of controversy. On September 8, 1906, the zoo placed a sign on their monkey hut that read...
BRONX, NY
Ingram Atkinson

Meet the wealthiest man in all of history

There was once a man in history that had a net worth nearly 4 times greater than that of Jeff Bezos. In the 13th century, Africa was one of the most prosperous and powerful regions in the world. The Mali Empire ruled over West African kingdoms, trading goods with Europe and North Africa. Mansa Musa, who ruled as Mansa Musa I from 1280-1337 CE, was known as the wealthiest man in all of history because he accumulated more than 400 tons of gold during his reign. He used this wealth to build great universities, libraries and mosques; he also expanded trade routes between Africa's two continents.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Entertainment
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
ohmymag.co.uk

Ancient skeleton with an amputated arm replaced it with an unusual item

In 2018, archaeologists made a surprising discovery in a medieval Italian tomb. A man whose amputated hand had been replaced by a knife. Found in a Lombard necropolis in northern Italy, his skeleton, buried alongside hundreds of others, including several animals, is believed to date from between the 6th and 8th centuries AD.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smithsonian Museums#Horniman Museum#Bronze Sculpture#West African#The Benin Bronzes#British#Board Of Regents#Nigerian#The Royal Palace#The Risd Museum
ARTnews

Archaeologists Discovered 7,000-Year-Old Structure Older Than Stonehenge or Pyramids of Giza

Archaeologists in the Czech Republic have discovered a 7,000-year-old circular structure measuring approximately 180 feet in diameter, Radio Prague International reported earlier this month. The structure, known as a roundel, dates to the Neolithic period and archaeologists believe it was constructed between 4900 B.C.E. and 4600 B.C.E. The roundel, and others like it in Europe, are considered to be the oldest massive structures in Europe. For comparison, construction on Stonehenge is believed to started around 3100 B.C.E., while the famed Pyramids of Giza are thought to have been erected around 2600 B.C.E. at the earliest. That makes the roundel at least 1,000...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Arts
The List

The Unexpected American President Queen Elizabeth Had A Close Friendship With

September 2022 will forever be marked in the history books as the time in which the world mourned Queen Elizabeth II's death. As nations remember the queen for her 70-year reign — the longest in British history — stories are being brought to light that those may have not known before. For instance, the queen made the humble notion to return a corresponding letter to a young girl on one of her final days. During those last moments before Her Majesty died at 96, she was reportedly spending time with her immediate family, and was even having conversations about pressing current events like the war in Ukraine.
POTUS
Anita Durairaj

The Stone of Destiny that will be used in the coronation of King Charles III is linked to the biblical prophet Jeremiah

The Stone of Destiny (also called the Stone of Scone, The Coronation Stone or The Stone of Jacob) will be used in the upcoming coronation of King Charles III. The Stone of Destiny is just a slab of coarse-grained pinkish-hued sandstone. The rectangular block of sandstone serves as a symbol of Scotland's monarchy. It has also been used for the coronation of England's monarch since 1296 and then the monarchs of Great Britain and the United Kingdom since 1707.
The Independent

Metal detectorists uncover War of the Roses-era treasure worth thousands

A gold ring belonging to a soldier killed in one of Britain’s bloodiest civil wars has sold for £6,500 in auction after it was found by metal detectorists.Jeff Warden, 65, and his sons, Michael, 41 and Nick, 42, discovered a hoard of historic coins and rings in a field near Harrogate, North Yorkshire, in July 2020.It included a number of coins and the gold ring, which is thought to have belonged to a soldier who died in the Wars of the Roses, which lasted for 30 years from 1455.The ring, engraved with images of the holy trinity, sold for £6,500...
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Aristocrat Lady Amanda Feilding who once drilled a hole in her own head sues art dealer over the £1m sale of French 'masterpiece' from her family collection which was later resold for around £6m more

An aristocratic couple are embroiled in a High Court claim against an art dealer over the £1 million sale of a French 'masterpiece' from their family collection which was later resold for millions more. Trustees of the Wemyss Heirlooms Trust are bringing a claim for millions of pounds in...
ARTS
The Independent

DNA from skeletons ‘challenges perceptions and understanding of ancient England’

Ancient DNA extracted from skeletons in burial sites across England shows evidence of mass migration from Europe and movement of people from as far as West Africa, challenging perceptions that English ancestors lived in small elite groups, archaeologists have said.Research recently published by the team revealed the first people to call themselves English were largely descended from northern Europeans, mainly Germany, Denmark and the Netherlands.But further investigation by scientists at the University of Central Lancashire also shows an individual having a genetic link to West Africa, pointing to a “diverse and complex” culture in England during the early Middle Ages.The...
SCIENCE
IFLScience

Tradition Dictates King Charles Will Now Be Served A Bloodsucking Parasite Pie

Look, a lot of the traditions that go on in Britain are a bit weird. Every year at the opening of Parliament, a hostage is taken by the monarchy until the ceremony is complete. A search is then carried out for gunpowder under the Houses of Parliament, in case Guy Fawkes has pulled off some sort of comeback 400 years after his death.
U.K.
ABC News

ABC News

868K+
Followers
183K+
Post
487M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy