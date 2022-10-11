Read full article on original website
Aristocrat Lady Amanda Feilding who once drilled a hole in her own head sues art dealer over the £1m sale of French 'masterpiece' from her family collection which was later resold for around £6m more
An aristocratic couple are embroiled in a High Court claim against an art dealer over the £1 million sale of a French 'masterpiece' from their family collection which was later resold for millions more. Trustees of the Wemyss Heirlooms Trust are bringing a claim for millions of pounds in...
Betty White's personal property including jewelry, gowns, home furnishings, and awards to be auctioned off in Beverly Hills
The late great Betty White's personal property - estimated to be worth around $2M - will be auctioned off this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at Julien's Auctions Beverly Hills. Among the 1,500 lots of the national treasure's belongings includes her jewelry, gowns, home furnishings, artwork, awards, scripts, and other memorabilia left at her homes in Brentwood and Carmel.
Fake Bag, Real Handcuffs: Long Island Boutique Owner Charged After $40M In Counterfeit Luxury Goods Discovered In Basement
A Long Island boutique owner is behind bars after over $40M in counterfeit goods was discovered inside including Dior, Louis Vuitton & more. In the modern age of Instagram and living your life to share and impress others luxury items are the easiest way to obtain attention on social media. From rented cars, rented jewelry, fake jewelry, rented clothes, fake clothes and AirBnB’s some people spend all their money to try and keep up an aesthetic for social media. The lengths people will go to have caused opportunists to open up lucrative businesses in an effort to make money from those faking the lifestyle. One route is renting luxury clothing but the greedy route is directly selling counterfeit luxury items. For one Long Island boutique owner, the greed to obtain money from those faking to fit in has landed her in jail.
Oscar Heyman and MS Rau Unveil a Colorful Jewelry Collection to Celebrate 110 Years in the Game
Oscar Heyman and M.S. Rau are both turning 110, and they’re celebrating in style. The famed New York City jeweler, known for outfitting the likes of Rihanna, Billy Porter and Elizabeth Taylor, has partnered with the high-end antiquities dealer to create a line of colorful custom jewelry in honor of their respective anniversaries. The “110 Collection” will include 12 one-of-a-kind pieces inspired by the jeweler’s historic, archival designs. Each dazzling creation will not be reproduced and will be sold exclusively through M.S. Rau. In a first for the jeweler, the bling will be accompanied by a hand-drawn rendering of the original...
Berry Gordy hands off CEO duties to longtime attorney and adviser Carol Perrin
Berry Gordy Jr. has appointed a veteran Hollywood attorney to oversee his day-to-day business operations. The 92-year-old Motown Records founder has named Carol Perrin as CEO of his companies. Perrin, who served as an adviser to Gordy in recent years, was most recently a principal shareholder with the law firm Greenberg Traurig.
'Holy grail of vintage denim collecting': Pair of Levi’s jeans from the 1880s sell for $87,000 at auction after they were found by a 'denim archaeologist' down abandoned New Mexico mine
A vintage pair of Levis from the 1880s found down an abandoned New Mexico mine have been sold at auction for a whopping $87,400 - among the most expensive pair of jeans ever sold. The pair of jeans, which were discovered some years ago by denim historian Michael Harris, in...
How Damian grew to be one of L.A.'s finest modern California-Mexican restaurants
Damian, a 2-year-old jewel in downtown's Arts District, has become a modern Mexican restaurant that honors L.A.
Ashley Fliehr (Charlotte Flair) and Rockford Collection’s jewelry collaboration, “Eminence,” now on sale
Rockford Collection and Global Superstar Ashley Fliehr’s Jewelry Collaboration, “Eminence,” Now on Sale. NEW YORK—October 12, 2022—Rockford Collection and Ashley Fliehr, also known as World Wrestling Entertainment’s Charlotte Flair have officially launched their Eminence line of designer rings. The Eminence collection consists of six unique ring styles, with options of platinum, 18k gold or 14k gold as the base metal, and the choice to add .65ct Black Diamonds or 2.25ct Diamonds.
Keith Haring Gets L.A. Survey, ‘Bored Ape’ Theft Suspects Charged, and More: Morning Links for October 13, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines THE TOP JOB. Curator Pollyanna “Polly” Nordstrand has been hired as director of the Museum of Indian Arts & Culture in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Nordstrand, who is Hopi, was previously at the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Arkansas, where she was its first curator of Native American art. In other leadership news, the Kunsthall Trondheim, which opened in that Norwegian city in 2016, has a new director, Artforum reports: Adam Kleinman. He is coming from the Kadist arts organization (of Paris and San Francisco), where he was lead curator for North America. Kleinman was involved in organizing Documenta 13, has been...
Vibe N Slurp founder Chef Wayne Carrington on Finding Inspiration and Acting On It
Interview with Vibe N Slurp founder Wayne Carrington about the importance of mentorship, being a constant learner, and creating a strong family business.
Artemest Opens First Showroom and Gallery in New York
LONDON — Artemest, which works with more than 1,400 Italian artisans, is taking its online interior design platform to the streets of New York, opening its first physical showroom and gallery in Chelsea. Artemest Galleria, which opens on Thursday, has been designed as a multitasking space. It will sell designs made by Italian artisans, with other artists and makers; serve as an events space, and an office where architects, interior designers and other clients can plan and source home decor, furniture and lighting.More from WWDSaint Sintra RTW Spring 2023Fashion Ave 50th AnniversarySummer in the City: The Dimes Square Scene The 5,000-square-foot showroom...
Megan Smith is the designer and creator of the sustainable, women’s contemporary brand, Megan Renee
Megan Smith (@__meganrenee___) is a Los Angeles-based fashion designer whose bold and vibrant clothing from her contemporary womenswear brand, Megan Renee, is heavily inspired by her background and immediate environment. On this episode of In The Know: Style Changemakers, Smith shares how her passion for sustainability and self-expression, along with her belief in the transformative power of fashion, inform her design process.
Meet Rio Uribe, designer behind the sustainable streetwear brand, Gypsy Sport
Rio Uribe (@gypsysport) is a Los Angeles-based fashion designer whose futuristic yet contemporary clothing from his brand, Gypsy Sport, combines high fashion and avant-garde elements with contemporary streetwear. On this episode of In The Know: Style Changemakers, Uribe shares how his many interests in personal style, the LA art scene,...
