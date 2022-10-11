Read full article on original website
Related
Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde’s Family Photos With Son Otis and Daughter Daisy
Looking back! Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde welcomed two children together before splitting in November 2020. The former couple started dating in 2011 and got engaged two years later. Their son, Otis, and their daughter, Daisy, arrived in 2014 and 2016, respectively. For the actor, he sees “staying around” was the key to being a […]
TODAY.com
Madonna shares birthday tribute to her 'little star' daughter Lourdes Leon
Pop icon Madonna paid tribute to her "little star" — daughter Lourdes Leon — on her 26th birthday. In a post on Oct. 14, Madonna celebrated her oldest child. "Happy Birthday Lourdes Maria!" she captioned a video on Instagram. "Im so Proud of the Woman, Artist, Human—-You have Become! 💘
Paris Jackson’s Newest Acting Gig Entails Her Getting Cozy With This Fellow Singer
Seriously, what can’t Paris Jackson do? She sings, she rocks the red carpet, and she can act?! She’s truly a triple threat in her own way, and we love seeing the money moves she continually makes throughout her career. From her new EP to working on American Horror Story, Jackson has her eyes set on ruling the entertainment world. As we know, she’s starred in her own music videos before, but now she’s starring alongside another edgy artist in their music video — and we’re obsessed. On Oct 7, Jackson uploaded a snippet from Willow Smith‘s newest music video for her...
Janet Jackson Shares Rare Photo With Her Niece Paris Jackson: "So Good Catching Up"
Paris Fashion Week led to a family reunion for the Jackson family. On Oct. 7, legendary singer Janet Jackson shared a photo of her and her niece Paris Jackson spending time together at the event on Instagram. "So good catching up w/ my beautiful niece @parisjackson 💖💖💖," she captioned a snap of the two of them sitting on a couch.
RELATED PEOPLE
'Real Housewives' star Kyle Richards poses for steamy magazine cover ahead of 'Halloween Ends' premiere
Kyle Richards discussed her new movie, "Halloween Ends," with Jamie Lee Curtis as well as the difficult "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" reunion with Fox News Digital.
Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown Says Kody Brown Is ‘No Longer Acting as My Husband’ Amid RV Moving Drama: First Look
Not seeing eye to eye! Sister Wives‘ Janelle Brown and Kody Brown can’t stop arguing over the logistics of her RV being on their family land. “We should’ve never bought the RV because we’re going to be moving it all the time,” Kody, 53, says in Us Weekly’s exclusive clip from the Sunday, October 9, episode of the TLC series. “I’m struggling because I’m not optimistic about how this is going to come together.”
Woman who accused Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears of molestation reportedly withdraws lawsuit
One of the two people who accused Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears of child molestation have reportedly withdrawn their lawsuit against the stars, TMZ is reporting. The celebrity comics were accused of hiring two then-children to appear in a past Funny or Die sketch called Through a Pedophile's Eyes. The...
TVOvermind
Bobby Brown’s Sister Rips His Wife For Telling Fans To Stop Focusing On His Romance With Whitney Houston
Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown are musical icons. However, it’s no secret how turbulent their entire relationship was. Most notably, the married couple’s drug use shifted the former’s good girl image in the late 90s. Unfortunately, Houston was unable to overcome her drug addiction and passed away on February 11, 2012. Despite the flaws of the R&B singer, Whitney Houston has forever left a mark in the music industry thanks to her timeless music and overall presence as an artist.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Talking With Tami
Tamron Hall Says Goodbye To Blonde Hair Reveals It Was A Wig On ‘Tamron Hall Show’
After making headlines for her new platinum look on the season four premiere of “Tamron Hall,” Tamron shocked the Tam Fam once more stepping out on stage sporting her original black hair on the Tuesday, September 27 edition of the daytime show. Tamron further surprised the audience revealing that her platinum hairdo, which was in honor of the show’s “golden hour,” was actually a wig! Tamron shares the entire process with the Tam Fam, showing behind-the-scenes footage of the journey to take Tamron from black to platinum before the season four premiere.
Tiffany Haddish Says She “Lost Everything” Due To Molestation Allegations Against Her And Aries Spears
So, the allegations that comedians Aries Spears and Tiffany Haddish groomed and molested a brother and sister while featuring them in videos when they were 14 and 7 years old have been dropped by their accuser, the now 22-year-old sister. But Haddish says the retraction hasn’t changed how the allegations affected her career and how […]
Mason Cibrian, 19, Signs Exclusive Modeling Deal, Following in the Footsteps of Mom Brandi Glanville
The teen, whom Glanville shares with ex-husband Eddie Cibrian, is signed with the same agency that's worked with Paris Hilton and Dylan Penn Brandi Glanville's son Mason Cibrian has a new gig. The 19-year-old, whom Glanville shares with ex-husband Eddie Cibrian, just signed an exclusive deal with DT Model Management. Mason, who is also currently in his second year of college, was inspired by his mom's modeling career and thought that it might be something he'd be good at too. "I've heard many stories from my mom about her...
Britney Spears Says Father Jamie Spears Of Treated Her 'Like A Dog' Amid Conservatorship
Britney Spears is speaking out yet again, accusing her family of behaving abusively in the early days of her career and amid her 13-year-long conservatorship. On Tuesday, October 11, the “Stronger” artist took to her Instagram page with a poignant post, accusing her father, Jamie Spears, of treating her “like a f**king dog” while acting as her conservator.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nia Long Shares Smiley Selfie with Sons Kez and Massai amid Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal
Nia Long can be seen smiling alongside sons Kez, 10, and Massai, 21, in the first photo she has posted of herself since the scandal broke Nia Long is enjoying time with her boys. On Sunday, the actress shared a sweet selfie alongside her two sons, 10-year-old Kez Sunday and 21-year-old son Massai Dorsey II. Long captioned the photo — where she smiles as she leans into Kez, who sticks his tongue out next to Massai — with a simple black heart. The photo is the first that the Fatal...
Hilary Swank reveals that her 'miracle' twins are due on her late father Stephen's birthday
Pregnant Hilary Swank has revealed that her twins are due on her late father Stephen Michael Swank's birthday. The 48-year-old actress' father died in October of last year.
hotnewhiphop.com
Chloe Bailey Turns Heads With Blue Rhinestone Bodysuit At iHeartRadio Music Festival
Chloe Bailey loves to put on a good show. In the past, she's drawn comparisons to none other than Beyoncé, and has even gotten compliments from the legend. Bailey's performance at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas found her showing off her talent, and looks, once more. During her set, she performed several of her biggest hits while wearing a blue rhinestone bodysuit and fishnet tights in front of a packed crowd.
Fans capture Olivia Wilde dancing at boyfriend Harry Styles’ last concert at MSG amid split rumours
Fans have spotted Olivia Wilde dancing and singing in the audience during her boyfriend Harry Styles’ final concert at Madison Square Garden. In footage shared by fans on TikTok and Twitter, Wilde was captured dancing to the tune of Styles’ song “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” during Wednesday night’s concert, which marked the conclusion of the singer’s history-making 15-night residency at the New York City venue.
msn.com
Real Housewives Producers Confirm A Wild Rumor About Leah McSweeny At BravoCon 2022
Leah McSweeney's two-season run on "The Real Housewives of New York City" was a tale of two very different seasons. During the first season, she was a breath of fresh air for the franchise and seemed like a suitable replacement for the departing Bethenny Frankel. McSweeney was unafraid to stand up to a woman like Ramona Singer, but at the same time, she provided fun, youthful energy to the show that only Tinsley Mortimer was providing at the time (via People). However, the second season didn't go as well for her. In McSweeney's defense, a lot was going on during its second run, including her grandmother's death, the early days of COVID-19, and a seismic age difference in the cast (via Bravo).
‘RHOBH’ Star Kyle Richards Blasted By Fans For Having “No Loyalty” to Sister Kathy Hilton After Lisa Rinna Says She Has a “Black Heart”
What was supposed to be a sweet reconciliation between two sisters on Wednesday night’s (Sept. 28) episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was ruined by a vengeful Lisa Rinna. The worst part? Even after accepting her apology, Kyle Richards refused to stick up for sister Kathy Hilton against Rinna’s ruthless tirade — and fans of the show are less than impressed.
Britney Spears Claps Back At Mom Lynne After She Apologizes To Singer & Asks To Be Unblocked On IG
Britney Spears made it clear on Instagram that she has no interest in reconciling with her family, including her mother Lynne Spears. After Lynne, 67, pleaded with Britney, 40, to “unblock” her, the “Womanizer” hitmaker told her mother, “take your apology and go f*ck yourself.” Britney made those remarks in an Oct. 5 IG post, which included a quote by Rita Mae Brown that read, “One of the key to happiness is a bad memory.” In her caption, Britney crucified her family for their involvement in her 13-year conservatorship.
Kathy Hilton Gets Glammed Up While Holding Baby Grandson in Photo by Nicky Hilton: 'Glamma'
Kathy Hilton is showing off her multitasking skills!. On Friday, the 63-year-old was photographed getting her hair and makeup done while holding her infant grandson, whom daughter Nicky Hilton Rothschild welcomed in July, ahead of her appearance at BravoCon later that day. Nicky snapped the photo of her mom sitting...
KOOL 101.7
Duluth, MN
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
829K+
Views
ABOUT
Kool 101.7 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0