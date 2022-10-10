ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stereogum

Queen – “Face It Alone”

Queen have released a previously unheard song with Freddie Mercury called “Face It Alone.”. The track was recorded during the sessions for the band’s 1989 album The Miracle. Brian May and Roger Taylor first mentioned the existence of the single in an interview following their performance at Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee concert back in June.
Freddie Mercury
Roger Taylor
Brian May
Ultimate Classic Rock

Why Queen’s ‘We Will Rock You’ / ‘We Are the Champions’ Endures

"Bohemian Rhapsody" may be Queen's most noteworthy single, but "We Will Rock You" / "We Are the Champions" is their most ubiquitous. The single featuring both songs from News of the World album reached No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 after its release on Oct. 7, 1977. "We Will Rock You" / "We Are the Champions" also hit No. 2 on the U.K. charts on the way to four-times platinum sales.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Queen Announces Mammoth ‘The Miracle’ Box Set Reissue

Queen will release an expanded collector’s edition of their 1989 album The Miracle on Nov. 18. The Miracle Collector’s Edition is available to preorder now on the band’s website in a variety of configurations. The most extensive — the Super Deluxe Collector’s Edition bundle — arrives as an eight-disc box set that includes a “long-lost original LP cut” and CD copy of the album. Four other CDs will contain The Miracle Sessions; an Alternative Miracle comprising bonus tracks, B-sides, extended and single versions; an instrumental disc of The Miracle; and a disc of radio interviews.
KOOL 101.7

Red Hot Chili Peppers, ‘Return of the Dream Canteen': Album Review

Excess has always been part of Red Hot Chili Peppers ' game-plan, or at least it's something in their DNA. From the marathon lengths of their albums – none starting with 1991's breakthrough Blood Sugar Sex Magik has clocked in at less than 50 minutes; most run more than an hour, including a 2006 double LP – to the lifestyle choices that have resulted in multiple stints in rehab, this is a band that has little idea how to harness all of their energy and testosterone.
International Business Times

Bruno Mars And Anderson .Paak's Silk Sonic Withdraws Bid From Grammy Awards 2023

Silk Sonic, a musical duo consisting of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, has declined to submit their album "An Evening With Silk Sonic" for the 2023 Grammy Awards. "We truly put our all on this record, but Silk Sonic would like to gracefully, humbly and most importantly, sexually, bow out of submitting our album this year," Mars said in a statement sent to Rolling Stone. "We hope we can celebrate with everyone a great year of music and partake in the party. Thank you for letting Silk Sonic thrive."
KOOL 101.7

Brendan Fraser Explains Why Tom Cruise’s ‘Mummy’ Film Flopped

Brendan Fraser shared his thoughts about why the 2017 Mummy reboot simply didn't work. Fraser played adventurer Rick O'Connell in the iconic 1999 film The Mummy, as well as its two sequels. Playing a new character named Nick Morton, Tom Cruise took over the starring role for Universal's more horror-minded...
KOOL 101.7

Two Big Stars From ‘The Lord Of The Rings’ Franchise Are Coming To Minnesota

'The Lord Of The Rings' franchise had quite a fan following in the early 2000s, two big names from the franchise will be coming to the Land of 10,000 Lakes. These two aren't the first familiar names to announce they are coming to Minnesota. Last month, we found out Josh Gates ,who has hosted Syfy's 'Destination Truth' and currently hosts Discovery Channel's 'Expedition: Unknown and also Legendary Locations' is coming to Minnesota.
