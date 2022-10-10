Read full article on original website
Related
Watch Pink do Taylor Hawkins and Freddie Mercury proud singing Somebody To Love with Queen at LA Taylor Hawkins tribute concert
The pop superstar proved why she's a rocker at heart by nailing Queen, Heart and Foo Fighters classics at the LA Taylor Hawkins tribute show
Stereogum
Queen – “Face It Alone”
Queen have released a previously unheard song with Freddie Mercury called “Face It Alone.”. The track was recorded during the sessions for the band’s 1989 album The Miracle. Brian May and Roger Taylor first mentioned the existence of the single in an interview following their performance at Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee concert back in June.
Listen to 'lost' Queen song recorded more than 30 years ago: Band releases new single 'Face it Alone' that features vocals of frontman Freddie Mercury
Queen fans can listen to a new song featuring singer Freddie Mercury after a 'lost' recording from 34 years ago was unearthed. Face It Alone was originally recorded during the British rock band's 1988 sessions for their album The Miracle, but remained among those that did not make the final cut.
NME
Watch Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson physically remove a fan from the stage
Iron Maiden‘s Bruce Dickinson physically removed a fan from the stage during the band’s recent show in Anaheim, California. The long-running group are currently in North America as part of their ‘Legacy Of The Beast World Tour’, which will conclude on October 27 in Tampa, Florida.
RELATED PEOPLE
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak’s Silk Sonic Didn’t Submit Album for Grammys Consideration
'An Evening With Silk Sonic,' was released in November 2021, making it eligible for the music awards handed out on Feb. 5, 2023. Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak won’t leave the door open at the 2023 Grammys: the R&B duo better known as Silk Sonic did not submit its platinum-selling album or latest single for contention at music’s biggest awards show.
talentrecap.com
‘American Idol’ Star Adam Lambert Performs on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’
Talent show worlds collided over the weekend, as American Idol star Adam Lambert performed on Strictly Come Dancing. Lambert performed the song “Mad About the Boy,” written by Noël Coward. Adam Lambert Performs on Strictly Come Dancing. Lambert was accompanied by a group of musicians on strings...
Queen releases previously unheard song featuring late Freddie Mercury
Legendary British rock band Queen released a lyric video Thursday for a previously unheard song called "Face it Alone," featuring late lead singer Freddie Mercury.
iheart.com
Music: A "New" Queen Song with Freddie Mercury Drops on Thursday
A "New" Queen Song with Freddie Mercury Drops on Thursday. A previously-unreleased Queen song with Freddie Mercury on vocals is dropping on Thursday. It's called "Face It Alone," and it was recorded during sessions for Queen's 1989 album "The Miracle". When the band first discovered the track, they didn't think...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Queen's Brian May on The Miracle, why he loves AC/DC, and the high price of fame
Just four years after Live Aid, Brian May gave an interview about the band's new album, The Miracle, and revealed where Queen lost their way
Why Queen’s ‘We Will Rock You’ / ‘We Are the Champions’ Endures
"Bohemian Rhapsody" may be Queen's most noteworthy single, but "We Will Rock You" / "We Are the Champions" is their most ubiquitous. The single featuring both songs from News of the World album reached No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 after its release on Oct. 7, 1977. "We Will Rock You" / "We Are the Champions" also hit No. 2 on the U.K. charts on the way to four-times platinum sales.
FIFA・
Queen Announces Mammoth ‘The Miracle’ Box Set Reissue
Queen will release an expanded collector’s edition of their 1989 album The Miracle on Nov. 18. The Miracle Collector’s Edition is available to preorder now on the band’s website in a variety of configurations. The most extensive — the Super Deluxe Collector’s Edition bundle — arrives as an eight-disc box set that includes a “long-lost original LP cut” and CD copy of the album. Four other CDs will contain The Miracle Sessions; an Alternative Miracle comprising bonus tracks, B-sides, extended and single versions; an instrumental disc of The Miracle; and a disc of radio interviews.
The Spice Girls release new version of their Spice Up Your Life music video created from unseen footage to mark 25 years since the iconic track dropped
The Spice Girls have released a new version of their iconic Spice Up Your Life music video to mark the 25th anniversary of their second album. The reinvented three minute clip was created entirely from unseen footage from the original video shoot. The track was part of their multi-million selling...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Red Hot Chili Peppers, ‘Return of the Dream Canteen': Album Review
Excess has always been part of Red Hot Chili Peppers ' game-plan, or at least it's something in their DNA. From the marathon lengths of their albums – none starting with 1991's breakthrough Blood Sugar Sex Magik has clocked in at less than 50 minutes; most run more than an hour, including a 2006 double LP – to the lifestyle choices that have resulted in multiple stints in rehab, this is a band that has little idea how to harness all of their energy and testosterone.
International Business Times
Bruno Mars And Anderson .Paak's Silk Sonic Withdraws Bid From Grammy Awards 2023
Silk Sonic, a musical duo consisting of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, has declined to submit their album "An Evening With Silk Sonic" for the 2023 Grammy Awards. "We truly put our all on this record, but Silk Sonic would like to gracefully, humbly and most importantly, sexually, bow out of submitting our album this year," Mars said in a statement sent to Rolling Stone. "We hope we can celebrate with everyone a great year of music and partake in the party. Thank you for letting Silk Sonic thrive."
George Harrison Once Revealed Which of His Songs Was a Good Stadium Tune
George Harrison thought one of his songs was a good stadium tune. However, George didn't really enjoy playing stadiums.
The FADER
Queen shares rediscovered track “Face It Alone” with Freddie Mercury vocals
Queen have released "Face It Alone," a previously unheard song the English rock band recorded with Freddie Mercury in 1989. The song was one of 30 tracked for The Miracle, Queen's second-to-last album with Mercury before the singer died in 1991 of AIDS complications. The band's Brian May and Roger...
Hey People, Can We Stop Doing This At Concerts Please?
You know that feeling when you go to a concert and you're giddy and excited? It's one of the best feelings ever but it seems like that feeling is being replaced with something else lately. For some background, I went to see my favorite artist of all time over the...
Man Watches Beach Sunset With His Dog in Moving TikTok: ‘Cutest Thing I’ve Ever Seen’
A viral video of an elderly man watching the sun set over the water with his dog has restored TikTok's faith in humanity. Erika Eileen shared the heartwarming clip on TikTok, where it has amassed over 24 million views, with many viewers left crying their "heart[s] out" in the comments section.
PETS・
Brendan Fraser Explains Why Tom Cruise’s ‘Mummy’ Film Flopped
Brendan Fraser shared his thoughts about why the 2017 Mummy reboot simply didn't work. Fraser played adventurer Rick O'Connell in the iconic 1999 film The Mummy, as well as its two sequels. Playing a new character named Nick Morton, Tom Cruise took over the starring role for Universal's more horror-minded...
Two Big Stars From ‘The Lord Of The Rings’ Franchise Are Coming To Minnesota
'The Lord Of The Rings' franchise had quite a fan following in the early 2000s, two big names from the franchise will be coming to the Land of 10,000 Lakes. These two aren't the first familiar names to announce they are coming to Minnesota. Last month, we found out Josh Gates ,who has hosted Syfy's 'Destination Truth' and currently hosts Discovery Channel's 'Expedition: Unknown and also Legendary Locations' is coming to Minnesota.
KOOL 101.7
Duluth, MN
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
828K+
Views
ABOUT
Kool 101.7 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0