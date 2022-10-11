Read full article on original website
Excess has always been part of Red Hot Chili Peppers ' game-plan, or at least it's something in their DNA. From the marathon lengths of their albums – none starting with 1991's breakthrough Blood Sugar Sex Magik has clocked in at less than 50 minutes; most run more than an hour, including a 2006 double LP – to the lifestyle choices that have resulted in multiple stints in rehab, this is a band that has little idea how to harness all of their energy and testosterone.
R.E.M. was still working to find their way when Chronic Town arrived in 1982. But the band was already thinking more pragmatically than many of their peers. As guitarist Peter Buck says in the liner notes to the 2022 reissue for the EP, they knew they didn't want to make a full-length studio project – even if they had the songs. R.E.M. was wary of releasing an album that nobody would hear. Instead, the focus was on building to that moment by creating a strong foundation for when the time felt right.
Neal Schon said Journey's current dispute with Steve Perry is the result of being forced into a contract they didn't want to sign. Perry filed a petition last month to cancel trademark registrations filed by his former bandmates for 20 Journey songs. He claimed that Schon and Jonathan Cain couldn't move forward under the terms of a partnership contract that requires "prior, written unanimous consent of all partners in each instance."
Queen has unearthed a new song titled "Face It Alone," featuring vocals from the late Freddie Mercury. You can listen to it below. Mercury's dramatic vocal performance is given the lion's share of the spotlight on the otherwise spare and atmospheric track, which also features guitarist Brian May, drummer Roger Taylor and bassist John Deacon.
Aerosmith ruled the hard-rock mountain at the start of 1977, hot off the back-to-back smashes of 1975's Toys in the Attic and 1976's Rocks. Burnt out by relentless touring, they desperately needed some time to recharge. Unfortunately for Aerosmith, the cocktail of fame, fortune and excess proved far too potent...
Queen will release an expanded collector’s edition of their 1989 album The Miracle on Nov. 18. The Miracle Collector’s Edition is available to preorder now on the band’s website in a variety of configurations. The most extensive — the Super Deluxe Collector’s Edition bundle — arrives as an eight-disc box set that includes a “long-lost original LP cut” and CD copy of the album. Four other CDs will contain The Miracle Sessions; an Alternative Miracle comprising bonus tracks, B-sides, extended and single versions; an instrumental disc of The Miracle; and a disc of radio interviews.
Ringo Starr has been forced to cancel his remaining tour dates after contracting COVID for a second time. “I’m sure you’ll be as surprised as I was I tested positive again for Covid,” the rocker explained via social media. “The rest of the tour is off I send you peace and love.”
Following the bitter demise of the Eagles, Don Henley proved he hadn't lost his knack for a pop hook — or one ounce of cantankerousness — with his scathing Top 5 hit "Dirty Laundry." The singer and drummer was apprehensive about being thrust into the spotlight as he...
