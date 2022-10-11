Meghan Markle Candidly Shared the Important Way Prince Harry Helped at Her Lowest Point

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry MEGA.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been open about their mental health journeys over the years, but the Duchess of Sussex is revealing more of what she went through behind the palace walls. She disclosed some of her suicidal ideations in her sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey and how her husband stepped up to assist, and now, fans are getting more intimate details of his support.

The latest episode of her Archetypes podcast with guest Deepika Padukone dives into what life was like at her “worst point” and how Harry helped her take that first step in seeking help. “I mean, I think at my worst point being finally connected to someone that, you know, my husband had found a referral for me to call, and I called this woman, she didn’t know I was even calling her,” Meghan shared. She added that it was important to push aside any stigmas that surround seeking therapy because mental health is just as important as physical health. “I think it’s for all of us to be really honest about what it is that you need and not be afraid to make peace with that and ask for it,” she continued.

During her 2021 interview with Winfrey, Meghan shared frightening details about the darkest moments in her life. “I was ashamed to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry. But I knew that if I didn’t say it — then I would do it,” she revealed in the interview. “I just didn’t want to be alive anymore. That was clear and real and frightening and constant thought.” With senior aides at the palace being of little help in finding her a psychiatrist, Meghan pushed aside her shame to ask Harry for assistance. “I was ashamed to have to admit it to Harry,” Meghan said of her suicidal thoughts. “I knew that if I didn’t say it, I would do it. I just didn’t want to be alive anymore.”

Harry, who had dealt with depression after the death of his mother, Princess Diana, knew exactly how to help his wife — and it’s likely why the two of them have been open about their battles. The unified couple has walked a difficult path, but they’ve done it together, hand in hand.

If you have thoughts of suicide, confidential help is available for free at the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Call 1-800-273-8255. The line is available 24 hours every day. Or dial 988 for the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

