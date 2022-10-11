Read full article on original website
Related
What Is The Happiest State in The U.S.?
Measuring physical/emotional well-being, work & community environment and other factors, WalletHub declares the happiest state in the U.S.
All 50 US States Were Ranked From Happiest To Saddest & West Virginia Is Looking Depressed
“No medicine cures what happiness cannot,” said renowned Colombian novelist Gabriel García Márquez. In order to highlight the happiest place in the U.S., the finance website WalletHub published a study on September 20 showing the most — and least — joyful states in the country.
Idaho signs letter telling Biden admin. it wants passenger rail service linking state with Utah, Nevada
First posted on BoiseDev.com on Oct. 4 The Idaho Transportation Department joined with similar agencies in Utah and Nevada to tell the federal government it is interested in a set of new passenger rail corridors that could connect Boise, Salt Lake City, and Las Vegas. The agencies signed a letter to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg two weeks ago that served as a formal “expression of interest” in setting up the...
I've traveled to all 50 states. Here are the 10 that have the best national parks.
From Yellowstone in Wyoming to the Redwood forests of California, I've seen some of the most beautiful sights and landscapes America has to offer.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Idaho Named Home of Three Best Resorts in the Western United States
If you’re looking to unwind and relax at one of the best resorts in the western United States, you can do it without leaving the state. Earlier this year, Travel + Leisure put together a list of “The 15 Best Resorts in the Western United States” based on their readers’ experiences. They tell you right off the bat that the list won’t feature resorts from Arizona, California, Colorado, Montana, Utah or Wyoming because those states are so saturated with resorts each of those states gets its own list.
This Is The Richest Person In The State Of Colorado
Ah, what a nice title to hold. There's rich, there's really rich, and there's the richest of all — in this case, we'll be talking about the latter. Forbes recently released its annual list of the 400 wealthiest people in the U.S., a diverse and elite group of individuals that have each earned their wealth in different ways — from starting up tech companies to owning retailers, investing, purchasing real estate, and more.
Is it Legal in Massachusetts to Bury Your Pet in Your Backyard?
It goes without saying that pets are part of the family. Some pets live just as well as their human counterparts. I know a few people here in Berkshire County who have made their pets a permanent part of their home and/or property as they have had their animals buried in their yard and some have even had their furry friends cremated.
The Best State Park in Massachusetts to Visit this Fall
Massachusetts features several stunning nature spots that are bursting with color come fall. Some, however, are simply more vibrant and we believe that Moore State Park is the absolute best state park to visit during this time of year. This 737-acre public recreation area is filled with historic grists and sawmills, waterfalls, and some of the best fall foliage the Bay State has to offer. Keep reading to learn more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNBC
The 5 states where Americans are working the longest hours—they aren’t New York or California
Americans are no strangers to working overtime. The United States has one of the longest workweeks in the world — 1,791 hours per year, or 34.44 hours per week — compared to their international counterparts, according to the World Economic Forum. But in some parts of the U.S.,...
Only four states offer 'better fall experience' than Colorado, according to data analysis
A recent data analysis conducted by LawnStarter analyzed 20 metrics across 50 American states to determine where travelers can find the best fall color experience. Colorado ranked well, but it was topped by several states. Metrics included in the data analysis fell into four categories – fall scenery (weeks with...
NECN
Sending Migrants From TX to Mass. Under Relocation Program May Have Violated Florida State Law
The NBC10 Investigators have new information about how the state of Florida paid to fly nearly 50 migrants to Martha’s Vineyard last month. We’ve learned that those flights may have violated Florida state law. When the state of Florida was searching for a company to move those migrants...
Nantucket braces for migrants to arrive Tuesday
Nantucket is on alert after receiving a notice about possible migrants coming to the island. Nantucket memorial airport notified police about a flight scheduled to arrive Tuesday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
These states have the worst roads, new analysis finds
Whether your ride to work this morning was a smooth one could depend on which state you call home.
Massachusetts described as outlier in pork case
Massachusetts got a quick mention before the nation's highest court on Tuesday when a Biden administration attorney pointed to the Bay State as an outlier in seeking to regulate the sale of pork based on how it was produced in other states.
Is it Illegal in Massachusetts to Perform This Dangerous Road Act?
In case you don't recall the hands-free law went into effect in Massachusetts back in February of 2020. It's hard to believe that this Massachusetts law has been in effect for over two years now but it has. When you look at the law it's pretty straightforward. You can't be holding or messing with electronic devices while you're driving. Yes, this includes your cell phone.
REPORT: Biden to designate new national monument in Colorado
According to a report from the Los Angeles Times, President Joe Biden will be traveling to Colorado next week to meet with Democratic Senator Michael Bennet for the purpose of officially designating Camp Hale as the country's newest national monument. Camp Hale was an Army training facility constructed in 1942,...
Is Idaho One of The Safest States From Animal Attacks?
With the weather cooling down, a lot more people might be considering venturing into the great outdoors to explore the beautiful trails that Idaho has to offer. That being said, there are tons of risks out in the wild ranging from the environment to the actual wildlife itself. Thanks to...
Oklahoma, 16 other state attorneys general file amicus brief in Oregon same-sex wedding cake case
Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor and 16 other state attorneys general have filed an amicus brief with the U.S. Supreme Court in support of the Oregon bakery owners that refused to make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple back in 2013.
New study ranks roads in each state from worst to best
A study ranks the states’ road conditions based on roughness and how much money is put towards maintenance.
South Dakota And Iowa In Top-10 On ‘Most Ghost Sightings’ Study
Have you ever seen a Ghost in South Dakota? This study says lots of South Dakotans have had ghostly encounters!. The folks at Porch.com posted a 2022 study called “Where Are The Ghostliest Places in the US?”. And South Dakota came in #4 with 47.4 ghost sightings per 100,000...
Comments / 2