ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Galaxy Cluster#Astronomers#Globular#The University Of Toronto
dailygalaxy.com

Earth is ‘Well-Hidden’ from Extraterrestrial Civilizations Hunting for Habitable Planets (The Galaxy Report)

Today’s stories include Astronomers discover traces of ‘super-supernovas’ that destroyed earliest stars to Where is the center of the Universe? and much more. Where is the center of the Universe? Here, there, and everywhere –The Big Bang is commonly misunderstood, warping our understanding about the Universe’s size and shape, reports Big Think. “The Universe may be infinite, but even if it is not, the observable part of it is just an incomprehensibly tiny part of the whole. Any spot in the Universe can be considered the center, with equal validity. Indeed, you may be the center of the Universe.”
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
The Independent

Huge 6,000-mile-long debris trail now follows asteroid slammed by Nasa Dart spacecraft

New observations of an asteroid slammed by Nasa’s Dart spacecraft last week have revealed the space rock now has a long comet-like tail of dust and debris from the collision stretching thousands of miles across.The dust trail formed from ejecta blasted from asteroid Dimorphos’s surface on collision with the Dart probe was spotted by astronomers using the Southern Astrophysical Research (Soar) Telescope in Chile.They estimated the debris likely stretches about 10,000km or 6000 miles from the point of impact on the asteroid.“It is amazing how clearly we were able to capture the structure and extent of the aftermath in...
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

James Webb Space Telescope reveals new surprises on galaxy organic molecules near black holes

Research led by Oxford University is the first of its kind to study tiny dust molecules in the nuclear region of active galaxies using early observations from the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST). The study is the first U.K.-led paper to use spectroscopic data from the JWST's Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI) and addresses one of the biggest challenges in modern astrophysics: understanding how galaxies form and evolve.
ASTRONOMY
Vice

Scientists Discover Unexplained Structures at Boundary to Interstellar Space

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have discovered weird ripples and unexplained structures at the boundary between our solar system and the vast expanse of interstellar space beyond it, reports a new study. The results show that the border of the heliosphere,...
ASTRONOMY
ComicBook

NASA Confirms Smashing a Satellite Into an Asteroid Works

Researchers with NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) team have spent the past two weeks analyzing whether or not the planet's first-ever planetary-defense test was a success. According to officials, DART did exactly what it was supposed to do: change the path of an asteroid that could threaten the safety of Earth-bound residents. While Dimorphus, the asteroid in question, was not a direct threat to Earth, scientists chose it for its size and location. As it turns out, the path of Dimorphus was, in fact, substantially changed by the satellite crash earlier this month, a big win for the DART team.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
scitechdaily.com

Still Alive! NASA’s InSight Lander Waits Out Martian Dust Storm

InSight’s team is taking steps to help the solar-powered lander continue operating for as long as possible. Recently, NASA’s InSight mission, which is expected to end in the near future, saw a drop in power generated by its solar panels as a continent-size dust storm swirls over Mars’ southern hemisphere. First observed on September 21, 2022, by NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO), the storm is roughly 2,175 miles (3,500 kilometers) from InSight and initially had little impact on the lander.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

One giant nudge for mankind! NASA says 'Armageddon' style bid to alter asteroid's orbit - a mission that could one day save the world from obliteration - was an even bigger success than it had hoped for

NASA announced Tuesday that its DART missing, which plowed a spacecraft into a small asteroid 6.8 million miles from Earth, was a 'smashing success' after data shows the space rock's orbit was shifted by the impact. The planetary defense test, conducted on September 26, aimed to see if we could...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy