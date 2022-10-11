2022-10-12@9:38pm–#Bridgeport CT– Police received a call from St. Vincent’s Hospital that a male gunshot victim arrived at the hospital on foot. Its not known where the incident occurred but the victim was seen arriving from Anson Street. Detectives are investigating. Remarkably it was also posted on the Bridgeport Police Twitter account as well. First post since September 16.

BRIDGEPORT, CT ・ 18 HOURS AGO