1d ago
Heartless…💔 Doesn’t matter where you go, the streets just ain’t safe for anyone anymore. But what goes around, comes back around. In this life, we ALL get what we put out. You get what you give.
cheese_whistle
1d ago
i think to get re-elected, Lamont should be required to walk from one end of Park St to the other, after sunset. perhaps he would take the crime problem seriously and stop focusing on things like what bathroom trans people should use.
Two Connecticut officers killed after possible phony 911 call and ambush with AR-15: Sources
BRISTOL, Conn. — Two police officers were shot and killed and one is seriously injured after a gunman allegedly ambushed the officers at a Bristol, Connecticut, home, according to sources. The Bristol police officers were shot while responding to a domestic violence emergency call at a home late Wednesday...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Flag put up outside Bristol Health; 2 officers confirmed dead
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: 2 officers dead, 1 seriously hurt in Bristol; suspect dead
Eyewitness News
State police: Officers killed in Bristol were lured to the scene
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Two officers were killed and one was seriously injured in a shooting that happened in Bristol overnight, according to state police. Bristol police identified the officers who died as 35-year-old Sgt. Dustin Demonte and 34-year-old Officer Alex Hamzy. The officer who was seriously hurt was 26-year-old...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Police investigate stabbing death of SCSU student
Sandy Hook parents speak out following Alex Jones verdict. Alex Jones ordered to pay nearly $1 billion in defamation case. Law enforcement analyst attorney Ryan McGuigan talks about what's next after the verdict in Alex Jones' trial. Updated: 7 hours ago. Alex Jones ordered to pay $965 million in defamation...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Man Shot
2022-10-12@9:38pm–#Bridgeport CT– Police received a call from St. Vincent’s Hospital that a male gunshot victim arrived at the hospital on foot. Its not known where the incident occurred but the victim was seen arriving from Anson Street. Detectives are investigating. Remarkably it was also posted on the Bridgeport Police Twitter account as well. First post since September 16.
Eyewitness News
INTERVIEW: Former Hartford Deputy Chief Brian Foley provides perspective on deadly officer shooting
Police make 2nd arrest in Dixwell Social Lounge shooting in Hamden
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have a second man in custody in connection to a February shooting in the parking lot of the Dixwell Social Lounge in Hamden. A 34-year-old man was shot in the foot on Feb. 17, according to police. In the months since, Hamden police identified 39-year-old Donald Woodson as one of […]
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Deadly stabbing under investigation in New Haven
Legal analyst Ryan McGuigan talks about today's Verdict in the Alex Jones trial. There's an easier way to get an absentee ballot this year.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Hartford police release names of suspects arrested for deadly beating
Sandy Hook families reacted to the jury's verdict in Alex Jones' defamation trial. The verdict in Alex Jones' defamation trial was read Wednesday. A deadly stabbing victim in New Haven was identified as a student at Southern Connecticut State University.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: 2 officers dead, 1 with serious injuries following shooting in Bristol
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Two people of interest detained in Hartford homicide
TRENDING NOW: Bear outside Dunkin', dog's watering can, taking a cat for a walk. A bear outside a Dunkin', a dog carries a watering can, and a cat is taken for a walk. Those are the stories trending on Oct. 12. HOMETOWN SCRAMBLE: National Farmers Day. Updated: 1 hour ago.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Deadly stabbing at Bolton apartment complex
Alex Jones ordered to pay nearly $1 billion in defamation case. Law enforcement analyst attorney Ryan McGuigan talks about what's next after the verdict in Alex Jones' trial. Alex Jones ordered to pay $965 million in defamation case.
Eyewitness News
Support pours in for fallen Bristol officers
Eyewitness News
Community remembers officers killed in Bristol ambush
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) – Channel 3 has learned more about the three officers ambushed Wednesday night while responding to a fake domestic violence call. Black bunting was draped over the entrance of the Bristol Police Department in honor of Sgt. Dustin Demonte and Officer Alex Hamzy. While they were...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Bristol police grieve fallen officers
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Details from the scene in Bristol where 3 officers were shot
ABC6.com
3 police officers shot in Connecticut
BRISTOL, Conn. (WLNE) — Three police officers were shot in Connecticut early Thursday morning. Connecticut State Police wrote on Twitter just before 3:30 a.m. that they were on the scene of an officer involved shooting. The incident happened in the area of Redstone Hill Road in Bristol. “We are...
Family of boy fatally shot says they're disappointed with accused gunmen's plea deal
The family of a Bridgeport 12-year-old boy who was fatally shot walking home from the store says they're disappointed about a plea deal given to the accused gunman.
Eyewitness News
SCSU student killed in New Haven stabbing
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A deadly stabbing victim in New Haven was identified as a student at Southern Connecticut State University. New Haven police identified the student as 29-year-old Nico Saraceni. “He was a nice guy, kind of kept to himself, sitting out here, drinking his coffee on the...
