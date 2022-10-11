Read full article on original website
‘That wasn’t a Sucker punch’: Draymond’s mom defends Poole punch
(KRON) — Draymond Green’s mom has taken to Twitter to defend her son after video emerged showing the Golden State Warriors star punching teammate, Jordan Poole. The video, and Green’s seemingly aggressive behavior, has drawn widespread condemnation, with some accusing Green of sucker-punching Poole. But Draymond’s mom, Mary Babers, isn’t having it. “That wasn’t a […]
49ers Reportedly Release Veteran Quarterback
The 49ers are reportedly letting go of a veteran quarterback in order to make room for one of their playmaking RBs on Wednesday. Per PFF's Ari Meirov, San Francisco has signed running back Tevin Coleman to the team's 53-man roster, letting go of practice squad QB Kurt Benkert in the process.
Angry Patrick Mahomes Video Goes Viral On Monday Night
A video of an angry Patrick Mahomes went viral on Monday night. Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, is almost always able to keep his composure during football games. However, he lost his cool on Monday night during the Chiefs vs. Raiders game. Mahomes appeared to be ...
Davante Adams cameraman files police report, claims he went to hospital after being injured by Raiders WR
A bad night for the Las Vegas Raiders got worse after star wide receiver Davante Adams pushed a photographer to the ground while exiting the field after a 30-29 loss at the Kansas City Chiefs. Already under consideration for disciplinary action and potentially a suspension for the incident, Adams is now being investigated by the authorities after the cameraman filed a police report that claimed he suffered "non-life threatening" injuries.
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Aikman Criticized for Controversial Comment During ‘MNF’
The broadcaster’s statement was in response to a perplexing roughing the passer call during the contest.
Former NBA Star Arrested For Allegedly Hitting His Son
Former NBA guard Ben Gordon was arrested on Monday for allegedly hitting his 10-year-old son at LaGuardia Airport, according to a report from the New York Post. Gordon was waiting for his flight to Chicago when the police arrested him. His son, meanwhile, was taken to Long Island Jewish Children's Hospital for an evaluation.
Here's Video Of Davante Adams Shoving A Cameraman To The Ground
Another week, another heartbreaking loss for the Las Vegas Raiders. Despite leading for the entire first half and having an opportunity to tie the game late following a 48 yard touchdown strike, the Raiders elected to go for two and take the lead. They failed, and it left some, including star ...
How Warriors’ Jordan Poole Feels Following Draymond Green Incident
How would you respond if you were punched in the face by a co-worker?. If your answer is something along the lines of not speaking to said co-worker, you may have something in common with Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole. It’s been quite the week for Poole, who was...
Mike McCarthy Announces New Quarterback Decision: Fans React
Dak Prescott's return to the Dallas Cowboys is apparently on ice for at least another week. Head coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday that he is preparing to start Cooper Rush for a fifth-straight time when the Cowboys travel to Philadelphia for a Sunday night showdown with the undefeated Eagles. "Something...
Brittany Mahomes Admits She's 'Jealous' Of The Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce Relationship
Who has Patrick Mahomes' heart? Some may say his wife, Brittany. Others might argue it's his superstar tight end who just caught 4 touchdown passes on Monday Night Football. Regardless, Brittany Mahomes has taken notice of the close bond between the quarterback and tight end and voiced her ...
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Former NFL Quarterback's Son Turned Himself In Wednesday
The son of a former NFL quarterback who backed up John Elway in two Super Bowls has turned himself in following a fatal hit-and-run this month. Walter Andrew Brister IV, the son of former NFL quarterback Walter Andrew "Bubby" Brister III, has been arrested for a hit and run incident that took place in Baton Rouge near LSU. He reportedly struck a pedestrian on Saturday and turned himself in on Wednesday.
Legendary NFL Coach Tony Dungy Calls Out The Chiefs' Coaching Staff
Tony Dungy, a legendary NFL coach, is not happy with the Kansas City Chiefs' coaching staff this Monday night. The Raiders have a 17-0 lead over the AFC West-leading Chiefs early in the second quarter. Derek Carr is carving up the Kansas City secondary. Dungy thinks it's "not smart" ...
Former Steelers QB’s son arrested in fatal hit and run
Former NFL quarterback Bubby Brister’s 21-year-old son was arrested Wednesday for a fatal hit-and-run accident that occurred last weekend. According to the New York Post, Walter Andrew Brister IV surrendered to Baton Rouge, La., police Wednesday. He has been booked on a charge of felony hit-and-run for the incident, which happened near the LSU campus late Saturday.
Chris Jones gave a fiery postgame response about roughing the passer penalty (Video)
The controversial Chris Jones roughing the passer penalty provided an opportunity for the man himself to preach about the need for a rule change. Chances are you heard about what happened on Monday Night Football even if you didn’t see the game. Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones...
Rams Cut Running Back Following Sunday's Loss
The Los Angeles Rams cut reserve running back Jake Funk following Sunday's disappointing loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Funk served as the Rams' third-string running back behind Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson through the first five weeks of the season. The second-year running back failed to record a single stat through that time.
NFL World Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers Injury News
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers won't be practicing on Wednesday. Head coach Matt LaFleur spoke to the media and said that Rodgers is dealing with a thumb injury. He then added that it doesn't seem to be a big deal. It's obviously great news that Rodgers is likely to...
Look: Patrick Mahomes' Mom Has Message For Chiefs Fans
Despite being down as much as 17 points on Monday night, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs mounted a comeback to defeat the Las Vegas Raiders. Following the Chiefs' win over the Raiders, Mahomes' mother Randi posted a positive message on Twitter for the rest of the fan base.
Buccaneers' Carl Nassib, First Openly Gay NFL Star, Says 'I'm Not Hiding'
The linebacker emphasized that he doesn't want his sexuality to be the focus: 'I don't think that straight players are thinking, 'Oh, I'm straight and I'm playing this game' " NFL star Carl Nassib is speaking candidly in a new interview about the impact of being the first openly gay active player in the league. The 29-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker — who came out publicly in June 2021 — talked to Men's Health for their November cover story about his first year since coming out. In his...
