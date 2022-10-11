Read full article on original website
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State defeats No. 13 Penn State, Northwestern in weekend matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State returns home, hosts No. 13 Penn State FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Second-half surge lifts Buckeyes over No. 6 Penn State 3-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses two games to Big Ten opponentsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Popular discount store set to open new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrandville, MI
Chris 'The Bear' Fallica explains why Penn State-Michigan is 'overshadowed' in strong Week 7 slate
Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica and Greg McElroy previewed Michigan and Penn State’s top 10 battle Thursday morning on Always College Football. They discussed betting lines and which team they’d take. Both analysts agreed that the game was overshadowed by other games in the weekend, including Alabama-Tennessee....
Penn State football: Final thoughts and a prediction for Saturday at Michigan
If Sean Clifford simply does what he’s always done against Michigan, Penn State will have a great shot to win Saturday’s showdown in Ann Arbor. The 4th-year starter has never turned the ball over against Michigan, going 96 throws and 36 rush attempts in 3 starts against the Wolverines without surrendering a possession. And, oh yeah, Penn State won 2 of those games. The loss came last year, a 21-17 verdict that in no way suggests Michigan should be a monumental favorite this year. The 7 points oddsmakers are giving Penn State might be a bit much.
Michigan Star Has Blunt Message For Ohio State, Michigan State
Hunter Dickinson won't shy away from competitive banter. During Tuesday's Big Ten Media Days session, courtesy of 247Sports' Zach Shaw, the Wolverines center explained why he has no qualms trolling Michgian's conference foes, Michigan State and Ohio State. "I know as a Michigan man, no Michigan State fan is ever...
Michigan football: Is Saturday a must-win game for the Wolverines against Penn State?
According to old-time western movies, “the sun rises in the east and sets in the west.” In B1G Country, everything rises and falls in the East in terms of competition. Usually, 2 cowboys find themselves in the middle of a stand-off, both stating how this place isn’t big enough for the both of them. In reality, there’s a 3rd gunslinger in the mix, but he’s away drinking at the local saloon, enjoying a day off from the fray.
Juwan Howard reveals freshman guard who has potential to be 'special'
Juwan Howard thinks he’s found a future star in freshman guard Dug McDaniel. He talked about the young Michigan player in depth per On3 Sports’ Anthony Broome. McDaniel committed to Michigan last November as a member of the 2022 class. McDaniel was a former 4-star recruit per the 247Sports Composite. 247Sports had him as the No. 14 PG and No. 5 ranked player out of his home state of Virginia in the 2022 class.
Game time, channel announced for Michigan State’s Week 7 matchup with Wisconsin
Michigan State has announced the time and channel for its matchup when they host Wisconsin in Week 7. The Spartans and the Badgers will kick off Saturday at 4 pm ET on FOX. Both Michigan State and Wisconsin are off to rough starts midway through the season. After starting 2-0, the Spartans have dropped four consecutive games, with three of them being B1G games. Michigan State is coming off a 49-20 home loss to No. 3 Ohio State in Week 6.
Why starting Noah Kim at quaterback could salavage Michgian State's season
Change isn’t always terrible. It’s scary but it has its perks. And maybe it’s something Michigan State must try at quarterback. Starter Payton Thorne admitted Tuesday that he’s been playing at less than 100 percent since Week 1’s win over Western Michigan. Last fall, mobility was a colossal part of his overall game en route to helping the Spartans finish 11-2. This year, it’s been compromised due to injuries.
PJ Mustipher reveals how DC Manny Diaz handled bye week
P.J. Mustipher opened up to the media after practice about how first-year defensive coordinator Manny Diaz addressing the bye-week. One of the biggest keys for Penn State’s defense was staying mentally sharp. The defense of Penn State has been playing great this season, as they ranked 13th in the...
Sherrone Moore, Michigan assistant, shares positive update on Mike Hart ahead of Week 7 contest
There has been a lot of talk this week about if Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart will return this upcoming Saturday against Penn State. Hart, as many recall, had a medical emergency on the sidelines last week while the team faced Indiana. Hart hasn’t announced yet when he would be returning but from the outside looking in, it might be this weekend against the Nittnay Lions.
James Franklin pays respect to Michigan's Mike Hart ahead of Week 7
James Franklin remains human, regardless of the implications of Saturday’s showdown in Ann Arbor. He understands there are more pressing issues than football currently surrounding the Michigan program. Franklin began his press conference Tuesday by offering up his condolences to Wolverines’ running back coach Mike Hart. Hart suffered a...
ESPN sets game time for Michigan State's Armed Forces Classic showdown vs. Gonzaga
A unique date and venue are set for the 2022-23 college basketball season. ESPN recently announced its game time for Gonzaga and Michigan State; which will be played on the flight deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln on Veterans Day. The matchup is set for Nov. 11 at 6:30 p.m....
Sherrone Moore addresses questions of Michigan potentially tipping plays in 2022
There are rumors flying that Michigan has been tipping plays this year. Offensive line coach and co-OC Sherrone Moore addressed those comments in his news conference Wednesday morning. From his standpoint, he doesn’t see what the problem is. “People call out things they think they see, but they really...
Four-star LB Anthony Speca slated to make fifth trip to U-M this weekend
The Michigan Insider has confirmed Pittsburgh (Pa.) Central Catholic 2024 four-star linebacker Anthony Speca is slated to be taking an unofficial visit to Michigan for the Penn State game this weekend. This will mark his fifth visit to Ann Arbor as he last stepped foot on campus for the annual...
Dana Altman, Oregon hoops head coach, throws shade at Michigan entering 2022-23 season
Dana Altman is not waiting for the start of the 2022-23 college basketball season to throw some shade at Michigan. The head coach at Oregon addressed one topic regarding the Wolverines during a Monday press conference. Following a practice for the Ducks, Altman was asked if Michigan will ever be...
Tom Izzo explains approach to transfer portal, why Spartans didn't add a transfer this offseason
Tom Izzo’s move to opt on not adding a player via the transfer portal is a move that could have drawn some criticism at B1G Basketball Media Days. Last year, the Spartans finished mid-pack in the B1G with an 11-9 conference record and 23-13 overall. Michigan State lost standouts Gabe Brown, Marcus Bingham Jr. and Max Christie, and has just 10 scholarship players on its 2022-23 roster. Despite this, the Spartans didn’t add any players from the transfer portal for this season.
Kevin Warren pays respect to Michigan assistant Mike Hart during B1G Basketball Media Day
Kevin Warren — Commissioner of the B1G — took a moment before the start of Wednesday’s B1G Basketball Media Days to send his thoughts and prayers to Michigan assistant coach Mike Hart. “Even though this is Big Ten basketball media days, we’re all thinking of him…Coach Hart...
Michigan still playing possibility of all-maize uniforms close to the vest for Week 7 'Maize Out'
Michigan has been hinting at bringing out their “all-Maize” uniform combo for quite some time for the upcoming Penn State game. The team has marketed a “Maize Out” for the fans to wear all yellow, which featured the “all-maize” combo in the promo for the event.
Jim Harbaugh has zany reaction to introduction of Michigan's 'turnover buffs'
Jim Harbaugh knows how his players have been using “turnovers buffs” this season to celebrate when they get a takeaway. His reaction to the new name for it was priceless. Buffs are glasses made by Cartier that have buffalo horn frames. They were made popular in Detroit, Michigan.
James Franklin updates status of WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith for Week 7
James Franklin was asked about if Keandre Lambert-Smith will be available for Michigan by The Athletic’s Audrey Snyder. Penn State will need all the help it can get in this top 10 matchup. Lambert-Smith has played in five games for the Nittany Lions this season. The sophomore wideout has...
Jim Knowles explains Mike Hall's limited action vs. MSU, why he's an 'Oh yes' guy for Buckeyes
Jim Knowles is ready to give those wondering why Ohio State defensive lineman Mike Hall Jr.’s production was limited against Michigan State an answer. Knowles told reporters that Hall was coming off an injury during the Buckeyes’ 49-20 win over the Spartans last Saturday in East Lansing. The team felt it was better to rest him for foreseeable games than force him to do more with his body in an outing that was over before halftime.
