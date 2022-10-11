Read full article on original website
texags.com
Fall Practice Update, Part 1: Lineup should be A&M's strength in 2023
It’s hard to set the bar much higher than Jim Schlossnagle did in his first season in College Station. An SEC West title, a national seed and a run to the Final Four in Omaha. It was the best season in Aggie baseball history. He bypassed the typically necessary...
texags.com
From the East Side of Kyle Field: Bye week musings with Kay Naegeli
With the Fightin' Texas Aggies idle this week, Tomas Romo is joined on this episode of the podcast by TexAgs' own Kay Naegeli as the duo discussed the latest regarding Texas A&M football and this week's slate of games in the SEC. And, as always, we BOOK IT.
3 Texas A&M commits Texas football can flip this fall
As Texas football and head coach Steve Sarkisian tries to round out this cycle on a high note, work is still being done by this staff on the trail to build up the 2023 recruiting class ahead of signing day. Texas has a solid 2023 recruiting class built up since the summer.
Texas A&M Offers New Explanation On Kyle Field Bomb Threat
Kyle Field, home of the Texas A&M football field, was evacuated this Thursday after a bomb threat was received. Fortunately, everyone is safe. Evacuations were made quickly and authorities were at the scene to investigate the threat. Texas A&M has offered an explanation of what ...
KBTX.com
Orthodyne opens new facility at Texas A&M
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Belgium owned company, Orthodyne, held its grand opening ceremony in College Station Tuesday. Orthodyne started out in the 1920′s as a family owned business specializing in manufacturing wireless radio sets. Now, Orthodyne is a worldwide gas chromatography company, working to analyze equipment with the gas producers, in air separation and cylinder filling plants, as well as in laboratories.
12newsnow.com
Threatening comment on YouTube livestream of Nederland High School football game deemed not credible
NEDERLAND, Texas — A threat made in the comments of a YouTube livestream Thursday night wasn't credible but still triggered a police presence at Nederland High School Friday morning. The threat against "student safety" on the Nederland High School campus was made Thursday night on the livestream of the...
6 Texas universities ranked among best national universities in the country: report
When it comes to colleges in America there are a few that no one is arguing about being the best, Princeton, MIT, and Harvard among others; but what are the best universities outside of those at the tip-top?
East Texas man spots massive alligator on Lake Sam Rayburn
He called it a 'big dinosaur.'
houstonpublicmedia.org
Katy, Spring, The Woodlands sinking at substantial rate, expert says
Pockets of the Houston region, particularly in the city’s northern suburbs, are sinking at a substantial rate according to a University of Houston analysis on subsidence conducted over a four-year period. Thousands of oil and water wells, both active and inactive, were analyzed to determine the locations and severity...
Beaumont native who played basketball in Europe uses culinary skills to bring unique taste to Southeast Texas
BEAUMONT, Texas — In addition to good music and company, unique and delicious food can be found at Cracklin Kings located in downtown Beaumont. “We got the etouffee,” Prentiss Semien, owner of Cracklin Kings, said. “We got the creole shrimp pasta”. (Editor's note: The above video is...
AdWeek
Nick Canizales Leaving Texas Station After More Than 20 Years
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Nick Canizales is leaving Tegna owned Beaumont, Texas ABC and NBC affiliate KBMT on October 28th. “I have poured my heart and...
East Texas News
‘A pivotal moment’ - Woodville native rises to national attention - Video
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. The term “overnight sensation” is fraught with the fault of a fickle public’s perception. For every artist, band or performer who seems to emerge from nowhere to top the charts or reach the heights of viral YouTube stardom, there’s been years, decades even, woodshedding their artform.
11-Year-Old Robert Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Beaumont (Beaumont, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Beaumont on Sunday. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Power restored to most customers in parts of Lee County
Bluebonnet Electric said 260 customers lost power in an area north of Giddings in Lee County early Thursday morning after Wednesday's cold front blew through the area. The company said power should be restored by 5 a.m.
KCEN TV NBC 6
Texas A&M student arrested, released after vandalizing George Bush Presidential Library
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A 20-year-old Texas A&M University student was arrested on Sat, Oct. 8 for a number of offenses at the Annenberg Presidential Conference Center at the George Bush Presidential Library. Kobe McAdoo, the student in question, was found intoxicated and bleeding when authorities arrived at the...
wtaw.com
Bryan City Council Unanimously Approves The Mayor’s Request To Rename Highway 47 “John Sharp Parkway”
Bryan mayor Andrew Nelson gets unanimous support from the city council to rename Highway 47 for Texas A&M system chancellor John Sharp. The three page resolution, which took the mayor eight minutes to read, details Sharp’s biography from growing up as the son of an oil field worker and a teacher, through his time as a Texas A&M student, to his eight positions in state government before being named chancellor of the Texas A&M system.
KFDM-TV
The Morning Show visits Catfish Cabin in Lumberton
LUMBERTON — The Morning Show's Tan Radford visited the newly reopened Catfish Cabin in Lumberton. Under new management and with regular live music, the seafood restaurant hopes to make a splash.
Woodville's Kim Cruse gets 4-chair turn during blind auditions on The Voice, picks 'Team Legend'
WOODVILLE, Texas — Kim Cruse hadn't gotten through the first 15 seconds of her blind audition singing Daniel Caesar's "Best Part" on The Voice before John Legend slammed his button. Cruse, 30, who was raised in and still lives in Woodville, earned herself a "four-chair turn" from the judges...
KBTX.com
Two killed in crash on Highway 79 in Robertson County
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - DPS troopers are still investigating a fatal crash that killed two people in Robertson County early Tuesday Morning. It happened just after 1:00 a.m. on U.S. 79 near FM 1644 west of Hearne. Troopers say the driver of a 2017 Hyundai Sonata drove onto the wrong...
KBTX.com
Fire under control at College Station apartment complex
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station and Bryan firefighters responded Tuesday night to an apartment fire in the 2300 block of Cottage Lane at The Cottages of College Station. The fire was reported just after 7:00 p.m. and firefighters arrived on the scene in less than five minutes. At...
