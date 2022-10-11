Read full article on original website
Related
gcaptain.com
Propspeed Strengthens U.S. Business With Appointment of New Vice President of Sales Americas
Propspeed, leading innovator of underwater foul-release coatings, announced today it has hired Chris Myers as Vice President of Sales Americas. In his new position, Myers is tasked with directing Propspeed’s sales efforts across the Americas, as well as growing and supporting Propspeed’s network of partner boat yards, marinas, applicators and distributors.
SpaceNews.com
Former SES CEO joins megaconstellation startup E-Space
TAMPA, Fla. — Former SES CEO Karim Michel Sabbagh has returned to the space industry to oversee strategy in Europe and the Middle East for E-Space, the connectivity startup plotting a network of hundreds of thousands of satellites. Sabbagh left SES in April 2018 after four years with the...
Toshiba’s Retail Division Continues Investment in the Store of the Future with Key Leadership Appointment
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- Retail technology executive Yevgeni Tsirulnik has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Innovation and Incubation for Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions. His expanded role is focused on accelerating innovation, incubating new partners, and building the company’s service offerings to help drive the digitalization of retail customers across its global footprint. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005033/en/ Retail Technology Executive Yevgeni Tsirulnik to Lead Innovation and Incubation for Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions (Photo: Business Wire)
Goldman Sachs Recognizes Gatik CEO Gautam Narang Among the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2022
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Gatik, the market leader in autonomous middle mile logistics, is proud to announce that the company’s CEO and Co-founder, Gautam Narang, has been named by Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) as one of the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012006056/en/ Goldman Sachs recognizes Gatik CEO Gautam Narang among the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2022. Narang will be honored at Goldman Sachs’ annual Builders and Innovators Summit for achieving industry-first fully driverless milestones in autonomous trucking. (Photo: Business Wire)
IN THIS ARTICLE
Black Executive Appointed Vice Chairman of Carlyle Global Credit, Among Other High-Profile Roles
Aren LeeKong has been appointed vice chairman of Carlyle Global Credit, CEO of the Carlyle Business Development Companies, and head of Carlyle’s Direct Lending business. The appointments, effective January 1, 2023, were made recently by The Carlyle Group, one of the world’s largest private equity and alternative asset management firms, with $376 billion of assets under management as of late June this year, according to its website.
solarindustrymag.com
CanREA Names Vittoria Bellissimo as New President, CEO
The Canadian Renewable Energy Association (CanREA) has named Vittoria Bellissimo as its incoming president and CEO, effective October 31, 2022, replacing Robert Hornung, who is retiring from the role. “I am delighted to welcome Vittoria as the new President and CEO of CanREA,” states Jason Chee-Aloy, chair of CanREA’s board...
Revival Healthcare Capital is pleased to announce Todd M. Pope has joined Revival as a Partner
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022-- Todd M. Pope initially joined Revival as a Resident Operating Partner in February 2020 and after more than two years in this role, Revival is pleased to announce that Todd has been appointed as a Partner and a member of the Investment Committee. Todd will expand his leadership role within the firm’s investment team and will continue to serve as a Director on the Board of Distalmotion, a Revival portfolio company. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005124/en/ Todd M. Pope, Partner: “It’s highly appealing to me that professionals with operating experience and investment experience work side-by-side.” (Photo: Business Wire)
United Natural Foods Appoints Erin Horvath as new Chief Supply Chain Transformation Officer
PROVIDENCE, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) (the “Company” or “UNFI”) today announced that Erin Horvath has been appointed to the position of Chief Supply Chain Transformation Officer (CSCTO), a new role which will collaborate across functions to help build UNFI’s transformation agenda and future capabilities, drive value creation for shareholders, and create an improving experience for customers and suppliers. She begins her role on October 17, 2022, and will report to Sandy Douglas, UNFI’s Chief Executive Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005436/en/ Erin Horvath has been appointed to the position of Chief Supply Chain Transformation Officer at UNFI, a new role which will collaborate across functions to help build UNFI’s transformation agenda and future capabilities, drive value creation for shareholders, and create an improving experience for customers and suppliers. She begins her role on October 17, 2022, and will report to Sandy Douglas, UNFI’s Chief Executive Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ryder CMO Karen Jones Receives Women in Supply Chain Award from Supply & Demand Chain Executive
MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022-- Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, announces that Supply & Demand Chain Executive magazine selects Karen Jones, EVP, CMO, and head of new product development for Ryder, as a recipient of the 2022 Women in Supply Chain award. The 3 rd annual award honors female supply chain leaders whose accomplishments, mentorship, and examples set a foundation for women in all levels of a company’s supply chain network. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005075/en/ Ryder EVP, CMO, and Head of New Product Development Karen Jones receives Women in Supply Chain Award from Supply & Demand Chain Executive magazine for her accomplishments and mentorship. (Photo: Business Wire)
Hims & Hers appoints Chief Communications Officer & VP of Fulfillment Operations
Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (“Hims & Hers”, NYSE: HIMS), the trusted consumer-first platform focused on providing modern personalized health and wellness experiences to consumers, has added two high-profile executives to its leadership ranks as the company continues to deliver improving financial performance, including rapid topline growth and increasing scale. Silicon Valley communications veteran Brian O’Shaughnessy has been appointed the company’s first Chief Communications Officer. Josh Krueger has been named VP of Fulfillment Operations, bringing over a decade of experience in fulfillment leadership roles at Walmart and Amazon.
Phenom Recognized as a Strategic Challenger in Fosway’s 2022 9-Grid™ for Talent & People Success
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- Phenom, the global leader in Intelligent Talent Experience, has been named a Strategic Challenger in the 2022 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Talent & People Success. Fosway identifies Strategic Challengers as companies that provide a rich and broad set of capabilities that meet the needs of complex, global enterprise customers, more so than most other solutions on the grid. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005256/en/ Phenom Recognized as a Strategic Challenger in Fosway’s 2022 9-Grid™ for Talent & People Success (Graphic: Business Wire)
Lynx Software Technologies Announces Appointment of Al Maillet as Chief Revenue Officer
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- Lynx Software Technologies (“Lynx” or the” Company”), a developer of open architecture software solutions for mission critical embedded systems, today announced the appointment of Al Maillet as Chief Revenue Officer. Maillet was previously with Mercury Systems, a global commercial technology company serving the aerospace and defense industry, where he served as the Vice President of Product Line Sales. In this new role, Maillet will oversee the Company’s go-to-market function, strategic account management, and sales operations, reporting to CEO Tim Reed. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005319/en/ Al Maillet (Photo: Business Wire)
salestechstar.com
Agiloft Boosts Leadership with Veteran CLM Executive to Lead Global Alliances and GRC Specialist to Lead Eastern US Sales
Former Icertis Executive Steve McKean to lead growth and optimization of Agiloft sales programs for channel and integration partners as investments in contract lifecycle management accelerate. Joel Moerschel to bring 20 years of regulatory, risk, and legal technology experience to Agiloft as new East Regional Vice President of Sales. Agiloft,...
satnews.com
Solestial’s oversubscribed seed round is led by Airbus Ventures
Solestial, Inc. (“Solestial”), the solar energy company for space, has closed an oversubscribed $10 million equity financing led by Airbus Ventures — this round was joined by AEI HorizonX, GPVC, Stellar Ventures, Industrious Ventures, and others. Solestial’s solar panels can be produced at scale using automated production...
salestechstar.com
Stylitics Appoints Global Commerce Expert Richard Hearn to Board of Directors
Hearn brings world-class operational, product and marketing expertise to the AI-powered merchandising and outfit-styling platform. Stylitics, the category leader in AI-powered automated visual merchandising and outfit styling, announced that Richard Hearn has been appointed to its board of directors, effective immediately. Hearn is both a serial entrepreneur and a global Fortune 500 executive, having previously served as Global President of Razorfish Commerce and General Manager of the marketing, commerce and supply chain software application business for IBM Watson.
waste360.com
Waste Harmonics Hires Two New Team Members, Boosts Sustainability and Recycling Efforts
Waste Harmonics, a national technology-enabled managed waste service provider, is pleased to welcome two new employees to its team: Anthony “AJ” Diienno as vice president of recycled materials, and Melissa Modica as director of business development, sustainability. Diienno and Modica will help the company continue to grow its sustainability, recycling and business development initiatives.
Aviation International News
MRO Insider Partners with Thoroughbred Aviation
Kentucky-based aircraft acquisition and sales company Thoroughbred Aviation has partnered with MRO Insider to enroll its clients with the app-based aircraft services quote facilitator. Thoroughbred president Nathan Winkle calls the move a value-added service that will provide its sales clients with domestic and international AOG service, scheduled maintenance, FBO, parts, and ground support equipment capabilities.
ffnews.com
Glia CEO Honored by Goldman Sachs for Entrepreneurship for a Second Consecutive Year
Goldman Sachs is recognizing Glia CEO and Co-Founder Dan Michaeli as one of the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2022 at its Builders and Innovators Summit in Healdsburg, California. Goldman Sachs selected Michaeli from multiple industries to be honored at the two-day event. He launched Glia with co-founders Justin DiPietro and...
Wolters Kluwer Tax + Accounting CEO Karen Abramson Wins Globee® in 15th Annual Women World Awards®
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information, software solutions and services, announced today that The Globee® Awards, organizers of the world’s premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, named Karen Abramson, CEO of Wolters Kluwer Tax and Accounting, a winner in its 2022 Women World Awards®. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005860/en/ Karen Abramson, CEO of Wolters Kluwer Tax and Accounting, earned a Silver Globee® in the Woman Excellence of the Year in Accounting and Finance category. “I am honored to be among the women who were recognized this year in the 2022 Woman World Awards. I wake up every day thinking about how to solve customer problems and build a culture of belonging in our organization. What I know is this – putting the customer first and taking care of our employees drives financial results,” said Karen Abramson, CEO of Wolters Kluwer Tax and Accounting.
assetservicingtimes.com
Zumo joins Crypto Sustainability Coalition
Crypto-as-a-solution solution provider has joined the World Economic Forum’s Crypto Sustainability Coalition, a part of the Forum’s wider Crypto Impact and Sustainability Accelerator. The coalition aims to find ways to use blockchain technology to push positive climate action, and will specifically address the energy usage of the crypto...
Comments / 0