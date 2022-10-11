Read full article on original website
Dr. Wendy Osefo ‘heard whisperings’ of Gizelle’s rumored Peter Thomas romance
Dr. Wendy Osefo never expected any drama to result from her working relationship with Peter Thomas. But after the “Real Housewives of Potomac” star, 38, began planning a Nigerian lounge with the restaurateur, 58, he was romantically linked to her castmate and noted frenemy Gizelle Bryant. “You know what’s so interesting, I had heard whisperings of it. And so I was just like, ‘What is happening?’” Osefo tells Page Six exclusively, detailing her initial reaction to the gossip. “But let the record reflect it didn’t come from me,” she asserts. “It wasn’t a me thing.” In the trailer for “RHOP” Season 7, Candiace Dillard...
RHOA star Cynthia Bailey ‘files for divorce’ from husband Mike Hill and the real reason for sudden split is revealed
Cynthia Bailey Just Shared a Sweet Fact About Noelle and Her Dad Leon Robinson
What’s in a name? In honor of National Daughters Day, The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Cynthia Bailey explained the sweet meaning behind 22-year-old Noelle Robinson’s moniker. Sharing a throwback Instagram photo of her and ex Leon Robinson decked out in NBA apparel while holding their daughter, on...
RHOA Producers Have No Desire to Bring Back Porsha Williams for Season 15?
Porsha Williams’ exit from RHOA came during a controversial time in her life. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” fans had a lot to say about the most recent season on social media. Casting has been a controversial topic. Season 14 came with the departures of Porsha Williams and Cynthia Bailey. Cynthia was reportedly offered a friend contract and turned it down to start a new chapter outside of Bravo. As for Porsha, she wanted to take a break and focus on her own show, “Porsha’s Family Matters.” It was also suspected that Porsha wanted to step away from RHOA because she didn’t want her engagement to become a hot topic on the show. She is currently engaged to Simon Guobadia. And he is the former husband of Falynn Pena, who was a guest on a past season and introduced on the show as Porsha’s friend.
Cynthia Bailey on Filing for Divorce from Mike Hill After 2 Years of Marriage: 'I Gave It My All'
The Real Housewives of Atlanta alums both released exclusive statements to PEOPLE, with Hill revealing the pair had "been thinking about going our separate ways for the last few months" Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill are going their separate ways. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 55, has filed for divorce from the TV host, 52, after two years of marriage. Bailey addressed the split in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE: "God does not make mistakes! I truly believe in my heart Mike coming into my life was destiny. I jumped in,...
Real Housewives of Nigeria?! Porsha Proudly Announces She’s 44% Nigerian & Black Twitter Goes Into A Familial Frenzy
Like many African-Americans who want to discover their lineage, Porsha Williams decided to take an ancestry test and she’s happily sharing her results with the world. Porsha celebrated Nigeria’s Independence Day with a post on Instagram while posing alongside her
Tom Schwartz Makes a Jaw-Dropping Reveal About Katie Maloney in Winter House Season 2
The Vanderpump Rules cast member will stop by the Vermont house to hang with the crew this October, and he’s packed plenty of his own drama. Amid the many relationship bombshells and dramas set to go down in Season 2 of Winter House, Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Schwartz is also stopping by, and he packed up some of his own relationship baggage for the trip.
Word on the Street Is That the Official 'RHOA' Season 15 Cast Has Been Picked
Calling all fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta! On Sept. 25, 2022, the network concluded Season 14 of the hit series with Part 3 of the reunion. Viewers watched Marlo Hampton answering for her behavior during the season, Sheree Whitfield finally bringing SheBySheree to fruition, and Kenya Moore’s showing her positive spirit and memorable shade. Additionally, newbie Sanya Richard-Ross talked about her beef with Drew Sidora, while the second-time peach holder got candid about her marriage with Ralph Pittman. And of course, Kandi Burruss reminded us all why she’s worldwide.
Dwight Eubanks still living his best life as RHOA icon years after that legendary diss
Dwight Eubanks cameoed on RHOA season 14 finale for Shereé Whitfield’s fashion show, but what has the hairstylist been up to since he left? His Bravo legacy has lived on as the best guest since his sassy diss at Shereé’s then-budding fashion vision. The RHOA is...
‘Sister Wives’ Fans in Disbelief Over the Close Bond Between Robyn Brown and Christine Brown’s Daughter
'Sister Wives' fans were shocked to learn of the close bond between Robyn Brown and Christine Brown's daughter. Mykelti.
Sheree Zampino Reveals Whether Ex Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Will Ever Appear On ‘RHOBH’
Sheree Zampino, 54, was a welcome addition to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills as an ally and close confidant to fan-favorite Garcelle Beauvais. But since Sheree was only a “Friend”, we didn’t get to see anything from her son Trey Smith, 29, who she shares with ex-husband Will Smith. When Sheree did an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, we asked if her former spouse and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith will ever appear on the Bravo series, should Sheree return for season 13.
Gary’s Tea: Are Cynthia Bailey & Mike Hill Headed For Divorce? [WATCH]
Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill Confirm They Have "Decided to Go [Their] Separate Ways"
Gizelle Bryant Says She “Will Never” Date Peter Thomas
Just when I thought I had survived the Sunday Scaries, here comes Peter MF Thomas on my screen. The way this man slithers around Real Housewives franchises getting day-drunk in sunglasses to make a check is beyond mortifying. Sort of surprised someone with four degrees hasn’t clocked that yet. Maybe she’s cooking up something else in that kitchen of […] The post Gizelle Bryant Says She “Will Never” Date Peter Thomas appeared first on Reality Tea.
Go Inside Noelle and Leon Robinson’s Father-Daughter Vacation to Aspen
RHOA alum Cynthia Bailey’s daughter revealed how dad Leon made “all [her] anxiety go away” on the trip. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Cynthia Bailey and Leon Robinson’s daughter, Noelle Robinson, may be just weeks away from turning 23, but she’s still not too grown for a family vacation. On October 7, Noelle shared a two-part Instagram “photo dump” from a recent father-daughter getaway to Aspen, Colorado, that included the sweetest message about her dad.
Real Housewives of Potomac’s Ashley Darby Is Struggling to Coparent With Ex Michael Darby, ‘Actively Dating’
Trying to make it work. Ashley Darby and her estranged husband, Michael Darby, have been coparenting since their April split, but an insider exclusively tells Us Weekly that it hasn't been going so well. "Coparenting has been a disaster, quite frankly," the source says of the Real Housewives of Potomac star, 34, and the real […]
Dolores & Frank Catania Are Joined by Their Significant Others for Frankie’s Birthday Dinner
Frankie Catania’s 24th birthday celebration included an over-the-top steak dinner with his parents and their new partners. Dolores Catania and Frank Catania always go all out to honor their kids’ special life moments, and that continued to be true as they recently celebrated the 24th birthday of their son, Frankie Catania, with an incredibly lavish dinner.
Paige DeSorbo Is “F--king Terrified to Live with Craig” in the Winter House
The Summer House cast member gave two reasons she’s “petrified” to live with her Southern Charm boyfriend. As you can see in the video above, when Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover drove to Vermont on the Season 2 premiere of Winter House, they realized that the trip would be a milestone moment in their relationship. “This is the longest we’ll be together,” Paige pointed out in the clip, which is a first look at the episode.
Find Out Who Andy Cohen Plans to Set Ashley Darby Up With at BravoCon
Sparks may be flying between the RHOP cast member and a certain someone at BravoCon 2022. As if Andy Cohen won't already be plenty busy at BravoCon 2022, he now plans to also play matchmaker for The Real Housewives of Potomac's Ashley Darby and Summer House's Luke Gulbranson. He revealed...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star Cynthia Bailey divorcing husband after two years
