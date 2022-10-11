MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, announces its top carrier selections for the 25 th Annual Ryder Carrier Quality Awards. The award program recognizes United States and Canada carriers for service quality and operational excellence based on a variety of metrics, including on-time performance, customer service, economic value, claims handling, and commitment to innovation. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005101/en/ Ryder honors Cowan Systems as the Most Innovative Carrier of the Year during the 25th Annual Ryder Carrier Quality Awards in Dallas on Oct. 4. Pictured left to right: Dave Belter, general manager of transportation management for Ryder; Steve W. Martin, senior vice president of dedicated transportation solutions for Ryder; Travis Bryant, senior vice president of sales for Cowan Systems; Steve Sensing, president of supply chain solutions for Ryder; Todd Skiles, senior vice president of sales for Ryder; Richard Engel, senior director of customer logistics for Ryder. (Photo: Business Wire)

INDUSTRY ・ 10 HOURS AGO