Regenerative Rising Announces New Executive Director, Nisha Mary Poulose
LONGMONT, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022-- Regenerative Rising, a 501c3 nonprofit organization, announced the appointment of Nisha Mary Poulose as the executive director, as Seleyn DeYarus, founder, joins the Board of Directors. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005994/en/ Regenerative Rising, a 501c3 nonprofit organization, announced the appointment of Nisha Mary Poulose as the executive director, as Seleyn DeYarus, founder, joins the Board of Directors. (Photo: Business Wire)
Rick Brown named Vice President of Sales USA for Carboline
Carboline is pleased to announce that Rick Brown has been named the Vice President of Sales USA, reporting to Darrin Andrews, Executive Vice President of Sales North America. Brown has been a member of the Carboline team since 2000, most recently and notably serving as the Director of Sales Southeast Region USA before his recent promotion. In his new role, Brown will oversee sales strategy and growth throughout the United States.
GroupM North America CEO Kirk McDonald To Be Honored At Black Enterprise’s Black Men Xcel Summit
GroupM North America CEO Kirk McDonald will be among those honored at BLACK ENTERPRISE‘s 2022 Black Men Xcel summit which will be held October 12 through 14 at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, in National Harbor, Maryland. McDonald leads more than 6,000 people dedicated to the next...
Top Hat Welcomes Nicole Taylor, Silicon Valley Community Foundation CEO and Former University Dean, to its Board of Directors
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Top Hat, a market leader in student engagement solutions in higher education, is delighted to welcome Nicole Taylor to its Board of Directors. As an independent board member, Taylor’s unique combination of higher education executive leadership and commitment to championing issues of social equity will be invaluable in guiding Top Hat’s mission to empower educators to deliver personalized, meaningful, and equitable learning for every student in every course. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005133/en/ Nicole Taylor, CEO of the Silicon Valley Community Foundation and new member of the Top Hat Board of Directors. (Photo: Business Wire)
Ben Russo Steps Down as CEO of EMC Brands, Dianne Quirante Promoted as Replacement
Veteran publicist Ben Russo is stepping down from his post as CEO of EMC Brands, a company he co-founded in 2007. The firm’s long-serving Dianne Quirante has been promoted from senior vp to CEO, taking over for Russo, effective immediately. Russo is not exiting completely, however. He will stay on to serve as client advisor and COO while he divides his time between Miami and EMC headquarters in West Hollywood. More from The Hollywood ReporterDr. Dre Gives Advice to Rihanna Ahead of Super Bowl Halftime Show PerformanceRihanna Tapped as 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show PerformerSuper Bowl Halftime Show: Apple Music...
Mary Kay Inc. Advances Women’s Leadership in Conservation Through Virtual Learning Exchange
DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Mary Kay Inc., a global advocate for corporate sustainability and women’s empowerment, recently participated in a virtual learning exchange hosted by the Coral Triangle Center (CTC), The Nature Conservancy (TNC) and the Coral Triangle Initiative on Coral Reefs, Fisheries and Food Security (CTI-CFF) Regional Secretariat. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005232/en/ Mary Kay Inc. has worked to elevate women’s leadership in marine conservation and to spotlight innovations and actions undertaken by women leaders across the Coral Triangle to protect marine biodiversity. (Graphic: Mary Kay Inc.)
Agiloft Boosts Leadership with Veteran CLM Executive to Lead Global Alliances and GRC Specialist to Lead Eastern US Sales
Former Icertis Executive Steve McKean to lead growth and optimization of Agiloft sales programs for channel and integration partners as investments in contract lifecycle management accelerate. Joel Moerschel to bring 20 years of regulatory, risk, and legal technology experience to Agiloft as new East Regional Vice President of Sales. Agiloft,...
Red Hat Names Carolyn Nash as Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer
RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Red Hat, Inc., the world’s leading provider of open source solutions, today announced that Carolyn Nash has been named the company’s senior vice president and chief operating officer, effective immediately. As part of this move, Red Hat is building out the Finance and Operations organization and has named Robert Leibrock senior vice president and chief financial officer and Jim Palermo as vice president and chief information officer. Nash will continue reporting to Red Hat’s president and chief executive officer, Matt Hicks. Leibrock and Palermo will report directly to Nash. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005451/en/ Carolyn Nash, senior vice president and chief operating officer, Red Hat (Photo: Business Wire)
LifeMine Therapeutics appoints Martin Stahl and Louis Plamondon as executives
LifeMine Therapeutics announced the addition of two new executives — Martin Stahl as chief scientific officer and Louis Plamondon as EVP and head of chemistry, manufacturing, and controls. “Martin and Louis are stellar additions to the LifeMine executive team and share in our vision to reinvent small molecule drug...
Stylitics Appoints Global Commerce Expert Richard Hearn to Board of Directors
Hearn brings world-class operational, product and marketing expertise to the AI-powered merchandising and outfit-styling platform. Stylitics, the category leader in AI-powered automated visual merchandising and outfit styling, announced that Richard Hearn has been appointed to its board of directors, effective immediately. Hearn is both a serial entrepreneur and a global Fortune 500 executive, having previously served as Global President of Razorfish Commerce and General Manager of the marketing, commerce and supply chain software application business for IBM Watson.
Ryder Honors Carriers for Innovation, Service, and Excellence
MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, announces its top carrier selections for the 25 th Annual Ryder Carrier Quality Awards. The award program recognizes United States and Canada carriers for service quality and operational excellence based on a variety of metrics, including on-time performance, customer service, economic value, claims handling, and commitment to innovation. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005101/en/ Ryder honors Cowan Systems as the Most Innovative Carrier of the Year during the 25th Annual Ryder Carrier Quality Awards in Dallas on Oct. 4. Pictured left to right: Dave Belter, general manager of transportation management for Ryder; Steve W. Martin, senior vice president of dedicated transportation solutions for Ryder; Travis Bryant, senior vice president of sales for Cowan Systems; Steve Sensing, president of supply chain solutions for Ryder; Todd Skiles, senior vice president of sales for Ryder; Richard Engel, senior director of customer logistics for Ryder. (Photo: Business Wire)
