Virginia State

The Associated Press

Regenerative Rising Announces New Executive Director, Nisha Mary Poulose

LONGMONT, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022-- Regenerative Rising, a 501c3 nonprofit organization, announced the appointment of Nisha Mary Poulose as the executive director, as Seleyn DeYarus, founder, joins the Board of Directors. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005994/en/ Regenerative Rising, a 501c3 nonprofit organization, announced the appointment of Nisha Mary Poulose as the executive director, as Seleyn DeYarus, founder, joins the Board of Directors. (Photo: Business Wire)
CHARITIES
bicmagazine.com

Rick Brown named Vice President of Sales USA for Carboline

Carboline is pleased to announce that Rick Brown has been named the Vice President of Sales USA, reporting to Darrin Andrews, Executive Vice President of Sales North America. Brown has been a member of the Carboline team since 2000, most recently and notably serving as the Director of Sales Southeast Region USA before his recent promotion. In his new role, Brown will oversee sales strategy and growth throughout the United States.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Top Hat Welcomes Nicole Taylor, Silicon Valley Community Foundation CEO and Former University Dean, to its Board of Directors

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Top Hat, a market leader in student engagement solutions in higher education, is delighted to welcome Nicole Taylor to its Board of Directors. As an independent board member, Taylor’s unique combination of higher education executive leadership and commitment to championing issues of social equity will be invaluable in guiding Top Hat’s mission to empower educators to deliver personalized, meaningful, and equitable learning for every student in every course. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005133/en/ Nicole Taylor, CEO of the Silicon Valley Community Foundation and new member of the Top Hat Board of Directors. (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Ben Russo Steps Down as CEO of EMC Brands, Dianne Quirante Promoted as Replacement

Veteran publicist Ben Russo is stepping down from his post as CEO of EMC Brands, a company he co-founded in 2007. The firm’s long-serving Dianne Quirante has been promoted from senior vp to CEO, taking over for Russo, effective immediately. Russo is not exiting completely, however. He will stay on to serve as client advisor and COO while he divides his time between Miami and EMC headquarters in West Hollywood. More from The Hollywood ReporterDr. Dre Gives Advice to Rihanna Ahead of Super Bowl Halftime Show PerformanceRihanna Tapped as 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show PerformerSuper Bowl Halftime Show: Apple Music...
NFL
The Associated Press

Mary Kay Inc. Advances Women’s Leadership in Conservation Through Virtual Learning Exchange

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Mary Kay Inc., a global advocate for corporate sustainability and women’s empowerment, recently participated in a virtual learning exchange hosted by the Coral Triangle Center (CTC), The Nature Conservancy (TNC) and the Coral Triangle Initiative on Coral Reefs, Fisheries and Food Security (CTI-CFF) Regional Secretariat. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005232/en/ Mary Kay Inc. has worked to elevate women’s leadership in marine conservation and to spotlight innovations and actions undertaken by women leaders across the Coral Triangle to protect marine biodiversity. (Graphic: Mary Kay Inc.)
CANCER
salestechstar.com

Agiloft Boosts Leadership with Veteran CLM Executive to Lead Global Alliances and GRC Specialist to Lead Eastern US Sales

Former Icertis Executive Steve McKean to lead growth and optimization of Agiloft sales programs for channel and integration partners as investments in contract lifecycle management accelerate. Joel Moerschel to bring 20 years of regulatory, risk, and legal technology experience to Agiloft as new East Regional Vice President of Sales. Agiloft,...
SOFTWARE
The Associated Press

Red Hat Names Carolyn Nash as Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Red Hat, Inc., the world’s leading provider of open source solutions, today announced that Carolyn Nash has been named the company’s senior vice president and chief operating officer, effective immediately. As part of this move, Red Hat is building out the Finance and Operations organization and has named Robert Leibrock senior vice president and chief financial officer and Jim Palermo as vice president and chief information officer. Nash will continue reporting to Red Hat’s president and chief executive officer, Matt Hicks. Leibrock and Palermo will report directly to Nash. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005451/en/ Carolyn Nash, senior vice president and chief operating officer, Red Hat (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
salestechstar.com

Stylitics Appoints Global Commerce Expert Richard Hearn to Board of Directors

Hearn brings world-class operational, product and marketing expertise to the AI-powered merchandising and outfit-styling platform. Stylitics, the category leader in AI-powered automated visual merchandising and outfit styling, announced that Richard Hearn has been appointed to its board of directors, effective immediately. Hearn is both a serial entrepreneur and a global Fortune 500 executive, having previously served as Global President of Razorfish Commerce and General Manager of the marketing, commerce and supply chain software application business for IBM Watson.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Ryder Honors Carriers for Innovation, Service, and Excellence

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, announces its top carrier selections for the 25 th Annual Ryder Carrier Quality Awards. The award program recognizes United States and Canada carriers for service quality and operational excellence based on a variety of metrics, including on-time performance, customer service, economic value, claims handling, and commitment to innovation. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005101/en/ Ryder honors Cowan Systems as the Most Innovative Carrier of the Year during the 25th Annual Ryder Carrier Quality Awards in Dallas on Oct. 4. Pictured left to right: Dave Belter, general manager of transportation management for Ryder; Steve W. Martin, senior vice president of dedicated transportation solutions for Ryder; Travis Bryant, senior vice president of sales for Cowan Systems; Steve Sensing, president of supply chain solutions for Ryder; Todd Skiles, senior vice president of sales for Ryder; Richard Engel, senior director of customer logistics for Ryder. (Photo: Business Wire)
INDUSTRY

