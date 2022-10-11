Read full article on original website
kitco.com
Uranium Energy to acquire Roughrider uranium project from Rio Tinto for $150 million
The company said that under the terms of the transaction, upon close, Rio Tinto will receive $80 million...
kitco.com
Central Asia Metals increases copper production in 9M 2022, on track to achieve annual guidance
The company said that Kounrad's Q3 2022 copper production of 4,067 tonnes brings output for the first nine...
kitco.com
Now is the time to find value in the junior mining sector - Radisson Mining director Michael Gentile
(Kitco News) - Weaker gold prices and significant bearish sentiment has weighed heavily on the mining sector; however, according to one market analyst, there has never been a better time for investors to find long-term value. On the sideline of the Xplor mining conference in Montreal, Quebec, Michael Gentile, director...
kitco.com
Aura Minerals produces 58,175 gold equivalent ounces in Q3 2022
According to the company's statement, at EPP, production was 18% above the same quarter of 2021 and 43%...
kitco.com
Gold, silver down on technical selling, bearish outside market elements
Gold and silver prices are lower in midday U.S. trading Wednesday and feeling the heat of recently bearish outside markets that include rising U.S. bond yields and a strong U.S. dollar index. Lower crude oil prices today added to the bearish cocktail for the metals. The near-term technical postures for gold and silver have turned more bearish recently, which is also inviting the shorter-term chart-based sellers. December gold was last down $11.30 at $1,674.70 and December silver was down $0.627 at $18.865.
kitco.com
New bill introduced to bring the U.S. back to the gold standard to control gov't spending and inflation
(Kitco News) - One American politician proposes bringing stability back to the U.S. economy and its currency by introducing a new gold standard. Last week, U.S. House Representative Alex Mooney (R-WV) introduced the Gold Standard Restoration Act. The bill looks to peg the U.S. dollar to gold to address the growing inflation threat, massive deficit spending and instability within the U.S. monetary system.
kitco.com
Price pressure on gold silver as U.S. bond yields march higher
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are lower in early U.S. trading Wednesday as rising U.S. Treasury yields continue to pull away investor demand for the safe-haven metals. The U.S. dollar index remains not far below its recent 20-year high and that’s also an underlying bearish element for the metals markets. December gold was last down $10.70 at $1,675.60 and December silver was down $0.332 at $19.15.
kitco.com
Jaguar Mining reports lower gold production in Q3 2022, increases drilling
The company said that gold production at Pilar was lower by 9% with 11,195 ounces for the quarter...
kitco.com
How much gold and silver you should own
Be the first to know when a new trade signal is out! Click here to sign up for e-mail notifications. CPM Group's Jeffrey Christian explains how much gold and silver you should own to minimize risk and maximize reward on your investment. Jeff looks at how gold and silver have performed relative to other assets and provides some theoretical returns investors could have made just by following CPM Group's intermediate recommendations over the past 42 years.
kitco.com
Silver production in Peru down 11.2% in August - report
MINEM said that this negative performance was primarily due to the lower production reported by Compañía Minera Antamina...
kitco.com
Lake Resources signs off-take with battery manufacturer
R Lake Resources NL (ASX: LKE) announced today that it agreed to a conditional off-take with SK On, a Korean battery manufacturer. Lake is focused on developing its flagship Kachi Project in Catamarca Province, Argentina. The company has three other projects covering 220,000 ha. Terms of the deal include the...
kitco.com
Gatos reports record silver, zinc and lead output in Q3, increases 2022 production guidance
The company said that silver production was 2.7 million ounces, an increase of 59% compared to Q3 2021,...
kitco.com
Metals churning out a bottom - could take awhile
Last week, in a piece entitled Metals - time to start buying? we wrote “Note the period of early August to late December 2018. The current setup seems to be mirroring it exactly” metals may have until December, again in 2022 before a sustained rally can begin (recall winter seasonality for precious metals).
kitco.com
Torex increases gold production in third quarter, says on track to meet 2022 guidance
The company said that with 357,830 ounces produced through the end of the third quarter, it is tracking...
kitco.com
METALS-Aluminium lurches higher on report U.S. weighs Russia ban
(Recasts with report on Russian aluminium, updates prices) By Eric Onstad LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Aluminium prices surged on Wednesday after a report that the United States was considering banning Russian aluminium in response to Moscow's escalation in Ukraine. Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange (LME) jumped as much as 7.3% to $2,400 a tonne, before paring gains to $2,306 by 1600 GMT, a rise of 3.1%. The White House was weighing an outright ban, raising tariffs to levels so punitive they would impose an effective ban or sanctioning producer United Co Rusal , Bloomberg said, citing unnamed people familiar with the decision-making. Russia produces about 6% of the world's aluminium. Last week, the LME launched a discussion paper on the possibility of banning Russian aluminium, nickel and copper from being traded and stored in its system. Western countries have imposed sanctions on Russian banks and wealthy individuals connected to President Vladimir Putin since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February, but so far there are few restrictions on buying Russian metal. Earlier, most base metals ticked lower on worries about strict COVID-19 restrictions in top metals consumer China that have dampened economic growth. China will persist with its COVID-19 policies to guard against new coronavirus strains and the risks they bring, the official newspaper of the Communist Party warned in a commentary for the third straight day on Wednesday.
kitco.com
Gold SWOT: Gold mining stocks appear to be teeing up for further growth
• The best-performing precious metal for the week was platinum, up 6.48%. The increase may have been buoyed by a report by the Hydrogen Council in collaboration with McKinsey & Co. that notes that to reach the goals of the Inflation Reduction Act, there needs to be a tripling of current spending on green hydrogen production where platinum acts as a catalyst boost the production. Lundin Gold reported a strong third quarter 2022 production beat. Gold production was 122,000 ounces, 13% higher than the 108,000-ounces consensus, driven by better-than-expected head grade and improved recoveries.
kitco.com
Price pressure on gold, silver after another hot U.S. inflation report
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are lower in early U.S. trading Thursday, following another hot U.S. inflation report. The precious metals are seeing selling pressure after the U.S. dollar index rebounded from overnight losses and U.S. bond yields have up-ticked following the report. December gold was last down $16.10 at $1,662.00 and December silver was down $0.443 at $18.485.
