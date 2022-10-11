SAN DIEGO & SHREVEPORT, La.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Inseego Corp., a leader in 5G edge cloud solutions, in partnership with CyberReef, home of the patented MobileWall suite of secure mobile networking solutions, today announced a new offering that enables deployment of highly secure mobile access applications that meet and exceed network security compliance requirements, including the Children’s Internet Protection Act (CIPA) for education, the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) for healthcare and the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) for retail, which are the U.S. national standards set for security and privacy in these industries. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005713/en/ Inseego and CyberReef partner to deliver 5G solutions that are CIPA, HIPAA, and PCI compliant. Exclusively available through DiscountCell, a NASPO contract holder. (Graphic: Business Wire)

RETAIL ・ 1 DAY AGO