Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTAP
Women’s Giving Circle of Washington Co. gives funds to three non-profits
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - A Washington County women’s group is helping out three selected non-profits with funding donations. The Women’s Giving Circle came together for its second meeting of the year to invest in causes that impact women and children. The three organizations are Habitat for Humanity’s...
marietta.edu
18 students make up Marietta College’s 2022 homecoming court
Marietta College’s student body is currently voting for the 2022 Homecoming queen and king and this year there are plenty of options with 18 candidates — 11 queen nominees and seven king nominees. Students can vote online from 8:00 a.m., Thursday, October 13th, through 5:00 p.m., Friday, October...
WTAP
Raising student voices - Wood County Schools launch Student Advisory Council
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Schools are implementing a new initiative to give students a voice. It’s called the Student Advisory Council. Select students from every Wood County middle school and high school, including the Wood County Technical Center, now have a seat at the table. Parkersburg High...
Ohio officials to visit MPR supply chain in Belmont County
Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted will be touring MPR Supply Chain Solutions on October 19 to tour the sixty-seven-acre trans-loading facility along the Ohio River in Bellaire, OH. MPR says Husted has led the Office of Workforce Transformation, working to identify the needs of Ohio businesses and to align workers’ skills with those needs to […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTAP
Band of the Week: Parkersburg South High School Marching Band
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg South Marching Band entered the new season looking to continue success it earned last year. A mid-season change in leadership brought a time of transition. Greg Myers was named the New Band Director in September. Myers was band director in the middle school, which...
WOUB
Athens waits on state funding to begin construction of new high school
ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — Athens High School looks pretty worn and dated compared to other high schools in southeast Ohio, a fact not lost on parents. A recent post in a Facebook forum for parents in the Athens school district mentioned visiting Logan High School for a soccer game and noted how beautiful the facility is.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Hocking Athens Perry Community Action plans women’s health event
ATHENS, Ohio — Hocking Athens Perry Community Action will partner with CareSource and OhioHealth to host a women’s health drive-thru event from 7-10 a.m. Wednesday at the Athens County Fairgrounds. Attendees will receive a free to-go breakfast as well as a resource bag with information on women’s health...
Pleasant Valley Hospital becomes official Mountain Health Network member
POINT PLEASANT, WV (WOWK) – Pleasant Valley Hospital in Point Pleasant, West Virginia, has officially become a member of the Mountain Health Network. Mountain Health Network officials say the official announcement of PVH’s membership into the network with Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center was made Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 at the Hartley […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTRF
West Virginia now has a mannequin that gives birth to help EMTs
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — They are calling it a “game-changer” for West Virginia Northern Community College. But you could say it is a “game-changer” for West Virginia as a whole. A new truck just arrived on campus and it has already doubled the number of...
WTRF
Want a holiday job? How about being a Salvation Army bell ringer?
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) The Salvation Army of Ohio and Marshall counties is looking for bell ringers for their upcoming Christmas kettle campaign. And they’re willing to pay them. They need ringers in Ohio, Marshall, Wetzel and Tyler counties. To illustrate the importance of the job, they have some catchy...
Mister Bee unveils new chip bag for Bridge Day
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) – West Virginia’s only potato chip manufacturer is announcing a new chip bag themed after the New River Gorge Bridge for this year’s Bridge Day. The New River Gorge region, national park and preserve, and southern West Virginia are being featured on a new five-ounce chip bag that will be unveiled Saturday […]
WTAP
Angel Tree program starts for Marietta Salvation Army
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Angel Tree program is starting back up again with the Marietta Salvation Army. Officials with the Marietta Salvation Army say they are looking forward to the new Angel Tree season. Last year was the first time for the current commanding officers for the Marietta chapter,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Williamstown’s Sauro to take year off from coaching basketball
WILLIAMSTOWN — A new face patrols the sideline at Williamstown. For now. During Tuesday’s Williamstown Board of Education meeting, Danny Bunch was named the interim head girls’ basketball coach. Bunch, who is an assistant on Scott Sauro’s Williamstown boys’ team (and who previously served for 11 years as the Calhoun County boys’ head coach), takes over for Fred Sauro in the upcoming 2022-23 season.
WTAP
Night to Shine registration has opened for guests and volunteers
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Night to shine gives those with special needs ages 13-100 the opportunity to attend a prom. An opportunity that many may not have had a true chance at doing. Volunteer registration has opened and will be closed at the end of November and guests registration has...
Marshall County family praises big fundraising event happening this weekend
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The 4th Annual A Special Wish Lip Sync Challenge at the Capitol Theatre is just days away! Benwood native Cirstin Redman’s son, Jaymison, was diagnosed in September 2020 with Stage 4 Pineoblastoma, a kind of rare brain cancer that starts in the brain’s pineal gland. Proceeds from the big event make […]
ycitynews.com
U-Haul expanding to North Zanesville
America’s most popular moving truck rental company is expanding its footprint in Zanesville with a new location in the north end of the city. U-Haul will offer both conventional and climate-controlled on-site storage options as well as numerous types of rental vehicles commonly used for moving, both locally and around the country.
Reports of racial slurs have prompted community to take action
MARSHALL COUNTY, W. Va. (WTRF) – Marshall County Schools officials have become aware that racial tensions in the community are spilling over into the schools. Racial slurs have reportedly appeared on social media and have been yelled at football games. So the school system has called upon people from all walks of life to form […]
lootpress.com
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Kanawha, Jackson, and other counties will comprise this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
How long until we change the clocks in West Virginia?
As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we "fall back" and get that extra hour of sleep.
Ohio Haunted House to be featured in a new movie
BELLAIRE, Oh. (WTRF) — Hold onto your bag of popcorn! The infamous Bellaire House, a top-rated haunted house in America, is about to put the scare into you this Halloween when it debuts on the streaming service platform Tubi. Paranormal Investigator and Owner of the Bellaire House, Kristin Lee, has partnered with Ohio Valley native […]
Comments / 0