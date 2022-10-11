ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marietta, OH

18 students make up Marietta College’s 2022 homecoming court

Marietta College’s student body is currently voting for the 2022 Homecoming queen and king and this year there are plenty of options with 18 candidates — 11 queen nominees and seven king nominees. Students can vote online from 8:00 a.m., Thursday, October 13th, through 5:00 p.m., Friday, October...
MARIETTA, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio officials to visit MPR supply chain in Belmont County

Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted will be touring MPR Supply Chain Solutions on October 19 to tour the sixty-seven-acre trans-loading facility along the Ohio River in Bellaire, OH. MPR says Husted has led the Office of Workforce Transformation, working to identify the needs of Ohio businesses and to align workers’ skills with those needs to […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTAP

Band of the Week: Parkersburg South High School Marching Band

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg South Marching Band entered the new season looking to continue success it earned last year. A mid-season change in leadership brought a time of transition. Greg Myers was named the New Band Director in September. Myers was band director in the middle school, which...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WOUB

Athens waits on state funding to begin construction of new high school

ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — Athens High School looks pretty worn and dated compared to other high schools in southeast Ohio, a fact not lost on parents. A recent post in a Facebook forum for parents in the Athens school district mentioned visiting Logan High School for a soccer game and noted how beautiful the facility is.
ATHENS, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Hocking Athens Perry Community Action plans women’s health event

ATHENS, Ohio — Hocking Athens Perry Community Action will partner with CareSource and OhioHealth to host a women’s health drive-thru event from 7-10 a.m. Wednesday at the Athens County Fairgrounds. Attendees will receive a free to-go breakfast as well as a resource bag with information on women’s health...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
WTRF

Want a holiday job? How about being a Salvation Army bell ringer?

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) The Salvation Army of Ohio and Marshall counties is looking for bell ringers for their upcoming Christmas kettle campaign. And they’re willing to pay them. They need ringers in Ohio, Marshall, Wetzel and Tyler counties. To illustrate the importance of the job, they have some catchy...
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Mister Bee unveils new chip bag for Bridge Day

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) – West Virginia’s only potato chip manufacturer is announcing a new chip bag themed after the New River Gorge Bridge for this year’s Bridge Day. The New River Gorge region, national park and preserve, and southern West Virginia are being featured on a new five-ounce chip bag that will be unveiled Saturday […]
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Angel Tree program starts for Marietta Salvation Army

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Angel Tree program is starting back up again with the Marietta Salvation Army. Officials with the Marietta Salvation Army say they are looking forward to the new Angel Tree season. Last year was the first time for the current commanding officers for the Marietta chapter,...
MARIETTA, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Williamstown’s Sauro to take year off from coaching basketball

WILLIAMSTOWN — A new face patrols the sideline at Williamstown. For now. During Tuesday’s Williamstown Board of Education meeting, Danny Bunch was named the interim head girls’ basketball coach. Bunch, who is an assistant on Scott Sauro’s Williamstown boys’ team (and who previously served for 11 years as the Calhoun County boys’ head coach), takes over for Fred Sauro in the upcoming 2022-23 season.
WILLIAMSTOWN, WV
WTAP

Night to Shine registration has opened for guests and volunteers

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Night to shine gives those with special needs ages 13-100 the opportunity to attend a prom. An opportunity that many may not have had a true chance at doing. Volunteer registration has opened and will be closed at the end of November and guests registration has...
PARKERSBURG, WV
ycitynews.com

U-Haul expanding to North Zanesville

America’s most popular moving truck rental company is expanding its footprint in Zanesville with a new location in the north end of the city. U-Haul will offer both conventional and climate-controlled on-site storage options as well as numerous types of rental vehicles commonly used for moving, both locally and around the country.
ZANESVILLE, OH
lootpress.com

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Kanawha, Jackson, and other counties will comprise this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ohio Haunted House to be featured in a new movie

BELLAIRE, Oh. (WTRF) — Hold onto your bag of popcorn! The infamous Bellaire House, a top-rated haunted house in America, is about to put the scare into you this Halloween when it debuts on the streaming service platform Tubi. Paranormal Investigator and Owner of the Bellaire House, Kristin Lee, has partnered with Ohio Valley native […]
BELLAIRE, OH

